Princeton, NJ

Daily Advocate

Tigers advance to second round after 67-0 win

ANSONIA — Ansonia easily made it past the first round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Division VII Region 28 playoff game with a 67-0 victory over the Hawks of Cincinnati Riverview East Academy. The Hawks couldn’t get anything going on offense and didn’t get any first...
ANSONIA, OH
WLWT 5

All aboard! The North Pole Express runs through Greater Cincinnati

Take a journey with Santa Claus and his elves aboard the North Pole Express via Lebanon LM&M Railroad. The train runs on select days through November and December, offering a family-friendly ride throughout scenic portions of Warren County. Riders sip on hot chocolate and enjoy Christmas cookies as Santa and...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Williams Drive in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Williams Drive in Franklin. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
FRANKLIN, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Playoff Bound: 4 county teams qualify for state football playoffs

PREBLE COUNTY — Following the conclusion of the football regular-season Saturday night (Oct. 15), the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first-round playoff pairings Sunday afternoon. All first-round games will be played on Friday, Oct. 28, with kickoffs set for 7 p.m. The top eight seeds in each...
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Fleeing burglary suspect captured in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man who jumped into a Butler County pond to avoid arrest has been captured, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said. Sheriff Jones says deputies saw Mathias Jones, 40, of New Miami, fleeing the scene after an alarm sounded around 6 a.m. Thursday at the old VFW Hall in the 4000 block of Hamilton Trenton Road.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

10 of Dayton’s famous urban legends and ghostly tales

We’ve all heard urban legends, and through the years the Dayton Daily News has written about some of these when asked to look into them by readers. Some even have a grain of truth to them, having originated in a news story or in some forgotten corner of history. Here’s a look at some stories that have become Dayton legends:
DAYTON, OH
daytonlocal.com

The story behind Frankenstein’s Castle at Hills & Dales

Closed in 1967, mysterious tales about the tower at Hills & Dales still persist, but what is the real story?. All types of sensational stories and mysterious tales have circulated the Miami Valley concerning this now permanently sealed tower. Did Frankenstein really live there? Obviously not. But do ghostly figures haunt the tower? Who is the lady in the black robe? And are there really ghostly silhouettes charred into those three-foot thick stone walls?
BELLBROOK, OH
Fox 19

3 Miami students charged after damaging Jewish religious structure

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Three students are charged with vandalism after damaging a Jewish religious structure called a Sukkah outside the Hillel building at Miami University on Oct. 15, Oxford police say. Hillel is a Jewish campus organization that is located on Walnut Street a block west of Campus Avenue...
OXFORD, OH
dayton.com

10 breakfast spots you should know in the Dayton region

Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area breakfast spots that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Another...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

October restaurant news: 11 coming soon, 6 opened, 1 closed, others making changes

The Miami Valley is seeing yet another month of whirlwind restaurant news across the Dayton area. In our October Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacy of Josef Reif, the former l’Auberge owner who helped transform the Dayton dining scene, in addition to offering reports of 11 restaurants coming soon, six new restaurants and several others making changes.
DAYTON, OH
ohparent.com

Tradition Lives On! Holiday in Lights Moves to Armco Park

With the help of hundreds of signatures on a well-spread petition, Holiday in Light’s fate was solidified after a scare that the holiday tradition would be no more. Once the word started to circulate that the iconic drive thru light display was losing its venue, in true Cincinnati fashion, the people rallied! Weeks later, a resolution was announced that Holiday in Lights is here to stay at Armco Park!
CINCINNATI, OH

