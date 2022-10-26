Read full article on original website
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Meet the Mendham Township Committee CandidatesMorristown MinuteMendham, NJ
The True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Watcher' Took Place In Westfield, NJBridget MulroyWestfield, NJ
Daily Advocate
Tigers advance to second round after 67-0 win
ANSONIA — Ansonia easily made it past the first round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Division VII Region 28 playoff game with a 67-0 victory over the Hawks of Cincinnati Riverview East Academy. The Hawks couldn’t get anything going on offense and didn’t get any first...
WLWT 5
Former Forest Fair mall to be demolished along with 825 other vacant, blighted buildings
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The former Forest Fair mall is set to be demolished, along with 825 other structures across the state, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday. DeWine announced 825 blighted and vacant buildings across 30 counties in the state will be demolished to pave way for new economic developments.
WLWT 5
All aboard! The North Pole Express runs through Greater Cincinnati
Take a journey with Santa Claus and his elves aboard the North Pole Express via Lebanon LM&M Railroad. The train runs on select days through November and December, offering a family-friendly ride throughout scenic portions of Warren County. Riders sip on hot chocolate and enjoy Christmas cookies as Santa and...
wosu.org
Police divers assist in Ohio River clean-up and maybe solve a cold case in the process
Local law enforcement officers are helping to clean up the Ohio River and some cold cases this week. Members of the Hamilton County Police Association Dive and Recovery Team are working with Living Lands and Waters to remove vehicles from under the water. Callie Schaser with the nonprofit group says...
Police departments in rural Ohio towns struggle to find recruits
Short on staff and money, Ohio's small police departments are no match for bigger cities and towns that are also competing for officers.
‘It’s a shame’; Norcold to shut down facilities in two northern Miami Valley communities
SIDNEY — Two Norcold facilities in the Miami Valley are set to close in the coming months. Norcold LLC’s Sidney and Gettysburg facilities are both being shut down, a spokesperson for Thetford LLC, Norcold’s parent company, confirmed to News Center 7 Thursday. Thetford will be transferring all...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Williams Drive in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Williams Drive in Franklin. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Eaton Register Herald
Playoff Bound: 4 county teams qualify for state football playoffs
PREBLE COUNTY — Following the conclusion of the football regular-season Saturday night (Oct. 15), the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first-round playoff pairings Sunday afternoon. All first-round games will be played on Friday, Oct. 28, with kickoffs set for 7 p.m. The top eight seeds in each...
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
Fox 19
Fleeing burglary suspect captured in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man who jumped into a Butler County pond to avoid arrest has been captured, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said. Sheriff Jones says deputies saw Mathias Jones, 40, of New Miami, fleeing the scene after an alarm sounded around 6 a.m. Thursday at the old VFW Hall in the 4000 block of Hamilton Trenton Road.
dayton.com
10 of Dayton’s famous urban legends and ghostly tales
We’ve all heard urban legends, and through the years the Dayton Daily News has written about some of these when asked to look into them by readers. Some even have a grain of truth to them, having originated in a news story or in some forgotten corner of history. Here’s a look at some stories that have become Dayton legends:
More than a dozen cars pulled from the Ohio River in large-scale cleanup effort
More than a dozen cars pulled from the Ohio River in large-scale cleanup operation. The weeklong effort will last until Friday.
daytonlocal.com
The story behind Frankenstein’s Castle at Hills & Dales
Closed in 1967, mysterious tales about the tower at Hills & Dales still persist, but what is the real story?. All types of sensational stories and mysterious tales have circulated the Miami Valley concerning this now permanently sealed tower. Did Frankenstein really live there? Obviously not. But do ghostly figures haunt the tower? Who is the lady in the black robe? And are there really ghostly silhouettes charred into those three-foot thick stone walls?
Fox 19
3 Miami students charged after damaging Jewish religious structure
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Three students are charged with vandalism after damaging a Jewish religious structure called a Sukkah outside the Hillel building at Miami University on Oct. 15, Oxford police say. Hillel is a Jewish campus organization that is located on Walnut Street a block west of Campus Avenue...
dayton.com
10 breakfast spots you should know in the Dayton region
Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area breakfast spots that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Another...
Fox 19
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after school bus crash in Clermont County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead Thursday after a crash involving a school bus in Clermont County. It happened around 3:24 p.m. on OH-222 between Big Indian and Caldwell roads in Bethel, according to the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Sherri Cramer, 61, of...
Ohio community questions prosecutor’s office in case of 13-year-old’s shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Some community members are questioning the process of the Franklin County Prosecutor. They gathered outside his office Thursday to call attention to the specific case of Krieg Butler. Butler was charged with the murder of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed two weeks ago, and his case has since been dismissed by the municipal […]
dayton.com
October restaurant news: 11 coming soon, 6 opened, 1 closed, others making changes
The Miami Valley is seeing yet another month of whirlwind restaurant news across the Dayton area. In our October Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacy of Josef Reif, the former l’Auberge owner who helped transform the Dayton dining scene, in addition to offering reports of 11 restaurants coming soon, six new restaurants and several others making changes.
ohparent.com
Tradition Lives On! Holiday in Lights Moves to Armco Park
With the help of hundreds of signatures on a well-spread petition, Holiday in Light’s fate was solidified after a scare that the holiday tradition would be no more. Once the word started to circulate that the iconic drive thru light display was losing its venue, in true Cincinnati fashion, the people rallied! Weeks later, a resolution was announced that Holiday in Lights is here to stay at Armco Park!
Historic Ohio Mansion For Sale Once Belonged to Varnish Magnate
Having recently watched Netflix's The Watcher series, I suddenly find myself obsessed with historic old homes. This property listed in Dayton, Ohio is quite frankly a steal at only $219,900. Once owned by the President of Thresher Varnish Company, H.C. Hopkins, the Colonial Revival "Hopkins House" sits on a corner...
