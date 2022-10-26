ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

12newsnow.com

LC-M Bears basketball sets expectations high for upcoming season

ORANGE, Texas — The excitement for LC-M Basketball carries over from last year's team. That group went deeper into playoffs than any team before them. The Bears made it to the regional quarterfinals but lost to Houston Washington 89-65. This year's LC-M team has its goals set high and...
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumonters taking in World Series game one in Houston

HOUSTON — Legendary former LU baseball coach Jim Gilligan is taking in World Series game one in Houston. He's joined by longtime Beaumont attorney and former LU great David Bernsen, along with Bernsen's son and law firm partner Cade Bernsen, and Brandon Barchus, a prominent Houston attorney.
HOUSTON, TX
KFDM-TV

Lumberton Raiders vs LCM Bears varsity football game rescheduled

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Raiders vs LCM Bears varsity football game has been moved to tonight at 7:30pm at Raider Stadium. Tonight's Middle School, Freshman, and JV football games have all been canceled. Lumberton ISD released the following statement:. Dear LISD Family, Due to the anticipated rain, and severe...
LUMBERTON, TX
High School Football PRO

Beaumont, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

Canizales signing off as KBMT morning news anchor

Nick Canizales, co-main anchor of 12News Daybreak at KBMT, TEGNA’s ABC/NBC affiliate in Southeast Texas, will say goodbye to local broadcasting with his final appearance this morning. “I have poured my heart and soul into the TV industry for half of my life,” said Canizales. “I thank God for...
LUMBERTON, TX
beaumontcvb.com

Holiday Events in Southeast Texas

Start the holiday off right in Southeast Texas by taking part in holiday events throughout the area. Whether you are looking for some shopping opportunities or a festive holiday experience, we have the events for you and your family to enjoy. Ford Park Magic of Lights. November 18, 2022 -...
BEAUMONT, TX
CBS DFW

What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
DALLAS, TX
KICKS 105

Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont

Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
LUFKIN, TX
12NewsNow

Bridge City man returns home after flesh-eating bacteria forced doctors to amputate his leg

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — After spending more than a month in the hospital due to a flesh-eating bacteria, a Bridge City man is finally returning home. Carlton Abney is recovering from having his leg amputated after he was exposed to Vibrio Vulnificus, a flesh-eating bacteria. While his family is happy to have him back at home, there is still a long road to recovery ahead of him.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash

NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Rail contractor dead after train accident at ExxonMobil plant Friday

BEAUMONT, Texas — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are investigating after an accident involving a train claimed the life of a Beaumont man at ExxonMobil. It happened on Friday, October 28, 2022. Deputies responded to an emergency call at the Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant, which is part of ExxonMobil, shortly after midnight.
BEAUMONT, TX

