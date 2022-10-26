Read full article on original website
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
12newsnow.com
LC-M Bears basketball sets expectations high for upcoming season
ORANGE, Texas — The excitement for LC-M Basketball carries over from last year's team. That group went deeper into playoffs than any team before them. The Bears made it to the regional quarterfinals but lost to Houston Washington 89-65. This year's LC-M team has its goals set high and...
Duncanville routs DeSoto in storied Texas high school football rivalry
One of the most anticipated high school football matchups in Texas took place in Dallas County on Friday night between the Duncanville Panthers and the DeSoto Eagles. It was a one-sided affair as Duncanville rolled to a 41-17 victory over their rivals. “I feel like the kids finally played ...
KFDM-TV
Beaumonters taking in World Series game one in Houston
HOUSTON — Legendary former LU baseball coach Jim Gilligan is taking in World Series game one in Houston. He's joined by longtime Beaumont attorney and former LU great David Bernsen, along with Bernsen's son and law firm partner Cade Bernsen, and Brandon Barchus, a prominent Houston attorney.
KFDM-TV
Lumberton Raiders vs LCM Bears varsity football game rescheduled
LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Raiders vs LCM Bears varsity football game has been moved to tonight at 7:30pm at Raider Stadium. Tonight's Middle School, Freshman, and JV football games have all been canceled. Lumberton ISD released the following statement:. Dear LISD Family, Due to the anticipated rain, and severe...
Beaumont, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
12newsnow.com
Orangefield High School's Cameron Dischler makes the week 10 Play of the Week
BEAUMONT, Texas — This week's play of the week goes to Orangefield High School's Cameron Dischler. The week ten game of the week featured Nederland High School at Port Neches-Groves High School for Mid-County Madness. Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights weekly on the #409Sports Blitz...
MySanAntonio
Canizales signing off as KBMT morning news anchor
Nick Canizales, co-main anchor of 12News Daybreak at KBMT, TEGNA’s ABC/NBC affiliate in Southeast Texas, will say goodbye to local broadcasting with his final appearance this morning. “I have poured my heart and soul into the TV industry for half of my life,” said Canizales. “I thank God for...
Is Bragg Road in Saratoga, Texas the State’s Most Haunted Highway?
Saratoga, Texas is not only the birthplace of legendary country singer George Jones, some say it's also home to a haunted road. During the day, the spooky stories may seem to be exaggerated, but at night, Bragg Road lives up to the ghostly legends. Bragg Road's Saratoga Lights. One of...
beaumontcvb.com
Holiday Events in Southeast Texas
Start the holiday off right in Southeast Texas by taking part in holiday events throughout the area. Whether you are looking for some shopping opportunities or a festive holiday experience, we have the events for you and your family to enjoy. Ford Park Magic of Lights. November 18, 2022 -...
12newsnow.com
Port Neches-Groves, Nederland drum lines face off for Mid-County Madness battle
The bands met in the PN-G auxiliary gym on Thursday evening. This is all in anticipation of the big game between the schools on Friday.
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
Two back-to-back wrecks briefly back up traffic along Texas 73 Wednesday morning
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Two wrecks, involving two vehicles each, briefly snarled traffic along Texas Highway 73 Wednesday morning. At least four vehicles, including three sport utility vehicles and a van, appeared to be involved in the wrecks on westbound Texas Highway 73 near Texas Highway 82. The wrecks...
Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont
Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
Bridge City man returns home after flesh-eating bacteria forced doctors to amputate his leg
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — After spending more than a month in the hospital due to a flesh-eating bacteria, a Bridge City man is finally returning home. Carlton Abney is recovering from having his leg amputated after he was exposed to Vibrio Vulnificus, a flesh-eating bacteria. While his family is happy to have him back at home, there is still a long road to recovery ahead of him.
Teenager arrested in East Texas accused of capital murder in Dallas
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – A teenager was arrested in East Texas on Tuesday for a capital murder charge, said law enforcement. Julio David Falcon, 17, was take into custody in Grand Saline in the 700 block of North Waldrip Street around 5:30 p.m. He was wanted by the Dallas Police Department. The Grand Saline […]
Two inmates captured after escaping prisoner bus in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Texas — Two inmates from Polk County are charged with felony escape after they escaped and were later found while they were being transported to a correctional facility in Louisiana Friday afternoon. The inmates were on two prisoner buses from Houston when both buses stopped to repair...
KFDM-TV
Video of Lincoln Middle School teacher appearing to encourage students to fight
Port Arthur — There's reaction from Port Arthur ISD and the community to video of a fight between students at Lincoln Middle School, in which you see and hear a teacher appearing to encourage the fight. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles reports.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash
NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
Rail contractor dead after train accident at ExxonMobil plant Friday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are investigating after an accident involving a train claimed the life of a Beaumont man at ExxonMobil. It happened on Friday, October 28, 2022. Deputies responded to an emergency call at the Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant, which is part of ExxonMobil, shortly after midnight.
12newsnow.com
409Fitness is at Misfit in Port Neches with some tips for your next workout
Today Saphire is at Misfit Gym in Port Neches. 409Fitness airs on Thursdays on 12News Midday at 11 a.m.
