NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Yale women's sailing team will take on their final event of the fall season this weekend, the Urn Trophy at Brown University. Conditions will be tricky for the Bulldogs. The wind looks light on both days, but Saturday will be more sailable: breeze of 5-7 knots holding steady with gusts of up to 10. On Sunday, the wind will drop to 2-5 knots. The team will look to improve on the light air boat handling work they have been doing all season.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 20 HOURS AGO