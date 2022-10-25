Read full article on original website
yalebulldogs.com
Women's Soccer Hosts Columbia for Senior Day
Saturday, Oct. 29—1 p.m. Reese Stadium (New Haven, Conn.) The Yale women's soccer team will host Columbia for senior day on Saturday, Oct. 29. Prior to the start of the match, the Bulldogs will honor Simone Eligon, Giana Pittaro, and Giovanna Dionicio. The contest will be live on ESPN+ and available for international viewing on Stretch Internet.
yalebulldogs.com
Yale Sweeps Cornell for 15th Straight Victory
NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- The Bulldogs extended their win streak to 15 with a 3-0 win over Cornell on Friday night at the John J. Lee Amphitheater. The scores of the match were 25-17, 25-20 and 25-18. With the win, Yale improved to 17-1 overall and maintained first place in the Ivy League standings with a 9-0 conference mark. The Bulldogs took both matches from the Big Red this season.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Take on the Urn Trophy for their Final Event of the Season
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Yale women's sailing team will take on their final event of the fall season this weekend, the Urn Trophy at Brown University. Conditions will be tricky for the Bulldogs. The wind looks light on both days, but Saturday will be more sailable: breeze of 5-7 knots holding steady with gusts of up to 10. On Sunday, the wind will drop to 2-5 knots. The team will look to improve on the light air boat handling work they have been doing all season.
yalebulldogs.com
Dominance on a Friday Night; Bulldogs Cruise to 41-16 Win at Columbia
NEW YORK, N.Y. – Friday night football suited the Yale football team just fine. Quarterback Nolan Grooms threw for a career-high 346 yards and four touchdowns as the Bulldogs cruised to a 41-16 victory over Columbia on a gorgeous late October evening at Lawrence Wein Stadium. Yale led 24-16...
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs to Finish Dinghy Season at Schell Trophy
NEW LONDON, Conn. — The Yale coed sailing team heads to the Coast Guard Academy for New England Fall Championships. In the final week of dinghy competition for the fall season, the team will enter two events, the Schell Trophy and the Dave Perry Trophy. The Schell Trophy at Coast Guard will serve as the New England Fall Championship, an excellent opportunity for the team to demonstrate their growth over the season. The forecast for both Saturday and Sunday is light wind. The events the team experienced last weekend will serve as excellent practice for the highly particular conditions.
yalebulldogs.com
Yale Invitational Next Up for Men’s Tennis
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale men's tennis team is set to host the Yale Invitational this weekend at the Cullman-Heyman Tennis Center. The tournament begins on Friday with matches from noon to 7 p.m., continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and wraps up on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Host Cornell and Columbia This Weekend
Friday, October 28, 2022 - 7 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 - 5 p.m. NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- The Bulldogs host Cornell and Columbia this weekend while looking to extend their 14-match win streak. Yale enters action 16-1 overall, 8-0 in league play and with a national RPI ranking of 31.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Head to New York for Friday Night Football
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Team 149 gets an opportunity to play under the lights on a national stage on Friday. The Bulldogs travel to New York City to meet Columbia in a game that will be televised on ESPNU. Kickoff at Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wein Stadium is at 6:30 p.m.
