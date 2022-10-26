Read full article on original website
Thursday night lights take over Southeast Texas
LUMBERTON, Texas — Thursday night ended up being a busy one in Southeast Texas with ten games being played across the area due to a threat of storms Friday night. Both Lumberton and Orangefield clinched district championships, while Silsbee remained perfect on the season. Lumberton piled it on Little...
Houston teen pairs with Silsbee football to raise awareness for Duchenne muscular dystrophy
SILSBEE, Texas — What looks like your average Friday night lights turned into an opportunity for one teenage boy to raise awareness for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. “My favorite part about going to the football games has been meeting all the players and especially the Silsbee Tigers signing the helmet and jersey every single year," said Connor Vassigh, Silsbee football's honorary member. "It helps me feel better about myself, and that other people care about me and want to support me and others that are like me, that have the same disability.”
Orangefield High School's Cameron Dischler makes the week 10 Play of the Week
BEAUMONT, Texas — This week's play of the week goes to Orangefield High School's Cameron Dischler. The week ten game of the week featured Nederland High School at Port Neches-Groves High School for Mid-County Madness. Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights weekly on the #409Sports Blitz...
Port Neches-Groves, Nederland drum lines face off for Mid-County Madness battle
The bands met in the PN-G auxiliary gym on Thursday evening. This is all in anticipation of the big game between the schools on Friday.
City of Woodville holds send-off parade for The Voice contestant Kim Cruse Thursday
Kim Cruse is now heading to the knockout rounds for NBC's The Voice. She tells 12News she's feeling pretty confident and that with God, all things are possible.
409Fitness is at Misfit in Port Neches with some tips for your next workout
Today Saphire is at Misfit Gym in Port Neches. 409Fitness airs on Thursdays on 12News Midday at 11 a.m.
Minor fire at House of Prayer Missionary Baptist church in Beaumont Thursday
Crews were working on the roof, using a torch when they accidentally set part of it on fire. The church should still be able to hold service on Sunday.
Carjacking suspect leads police on high-speed chase from Vidor to Chambers County
Vidor Police say a man walked up to two men sitting in a car. He asked them a question, then pulled out a gun from what witnesses described as as a Louboutin bag.
Port Arthur mayor announces rent relief workshop taking place Saturday
The workshop is October 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bob Bowers Civic Center. The goal is to help renters with resources they need to one day own a home.
Murder warrant issued for suspect after attempted armed robbery left his alleged accomplice dead
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are looking for a Beaumont suspect after a September armed robbery left one man injured and the suspect's alleged accomplice dead. Beaumont Police obtained a murder warrant and an aggravated robbery warrant for Carron Joseph Dickenson, 29, of Beaumont, on Friday, October 28, 2022. Dickenson is charged in connection with the September death of Randle Cormier, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
