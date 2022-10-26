ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

12newsnow.com

Thursday night lights take over Southeast Texas

LUMBERTON, Texas — Thursday night ended up being a busy one in Southeast Texas with ten games being played across the area due to a threat of storms Friday night. Both Lumberton and Orangefield clinched district championships, while Silsbee remained perfect on the season. Lumberton piled it on Little...
LUMBERTON, TX
12newsnow.com

Houston teen pairs with Silsbee football to raise awareness for Duchenne muscular dystrophy

SILSBEE, Texas — What looks like your average Friday night lights turned into an opportunity for one teenage boy to raise awareness for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. “My favorite part about going to the football games has been meeting all the players and especially the Silsbee Tigers signing the helmet and jersey every single year," said Connor Vassigh, Silsbee football's honorary member. "It helps me feel better about myself, and that other people care about me and want to support me and others that are like me, that have the same disability.”
SILSBEE, TX
12newsnow.com

Murder warrant issued for suspect after attempted armed robbery left his alleged accomplice dead

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are looking for a Beaumont suspect after a September armed robbery left one man injured and the suspect's alleged accomplice dead. Beaumont Police obtained a murder warrant and an aggravated robbery warrant for Carron Joseph Dickenson, 29, of Beaumont, on Friday, October 28, 2022. Dickenson is charged in connection with the September death of Randle Cormier, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
BEAUMONT, TX

