October 29 marks the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, which pummeled the Northeast corridor and sent an unprecedented 14 feet of storm surge into the low-lying areas near Lower Manhattan’s waterfront. A string of resiliency projects have since been proposed that aim to protect Lower Manhattan and the city at large from the effects of climate change, as higher storm surges are likely to become more frequent in the coming years. On Thursday, the city broke ground on one of them.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO