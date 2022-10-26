Read full article on original website
Digital Cameras Were Stuck on Small Screens for Far Too Long
Since the 90s, the digital camera has entered our lives as a unique, practical product that no one had experienced before. Despite the 640×480 image size and very simple design of the first cameras, their innovative capabilities were admirable. In the early stages of the digital camera industry, of...
Fujifilm’s New Instax Printer Brings the Instant Film Look to Smartphones
Fujifilm has a new smartphone photo printer that gives the look of instant film without the extra camera. The Instax Square Link Smartphone Printer creates prints that are one-and-a-half times larger than its existing Mini line of smartphone printers. The Mini creates prints that are 54x86mm in total, using the same film as Fujifilm’s incredibly popular pastel-colored line of Instax Mini cameras.
Sony Updates the Xperia Pro-I with More Livestreaming Capabilities
Sony has announced an “over-the-air” (OTA) update to the livestreaming capabilities of the Xperia Pro-I smartphone that specifically adds more shooting options in Videography Pro. A modest update, Sony says that the newly enabled livestreaming capabilities allow for quick and easy livestreaming directly to social streaming services from...
Bad Photos are ‘In’ Now, and That’s Okay
Today, I want to talk about bad photos. I’m not talking negatively about them either, because bad photos are in fashion right now. I can hear the sound of a million angry perfectionist photographers thrashing at their keyboards, but hear me out. Digital photography has been in its absolute...
Snapchat’s New Director Mode Brings Advanced Video Editing Tools
Snapchat is giving users more advanced video editing tools by rolling out a new feature called Director Mode. It takes in features found on TikTok such as a green screen where users can record videos with a generated background. It also takes inspiration from BeReal with a feature that takes...
FilmNeverDie Launches Compact Processor Despite Failed Kickstarter
Undeterred by the failure to reach its funding goal on Kickstarter last year, FilmNeverDie has unveiled its redesigned, “streamlined” Compact Processor 800 “take two.”. The original Film PRocessor 800 (CP800) was launched on Kickstarter in August 2021. It was designed to address the shortcomings of outdated and overused film processors by increasing reliability and reducing the cost associated with film processing. The campaign was unsuccessful, raising only $35,424 of its target goal of $233,031.
AI Processing Turns Blurry 360-Degree Image into a Tack-Sharp Photo
360 and Virtual Tour photographer Ben Claremont recently demonstrated the incredible power of AI-photo editing by transforming a 360 image from 2015. Claremont ran his first-ever 360 photo taken on a six-megapixel Theta M15 seven years ago, and ran it through Topaz Photo AI. The results are truly astonishing with...
How to Do Armchair Location Scouting for Outdoor Photos
Being an accomplished photographer means developing a range of complementary skills all of which combine in an agreeable process that, hopefully, results in good photographs. And while the technical and the artistic skills are crucial to a positive photographic outcome, they’ll all be for nothing if you haven’t got anything interesting to point your camera at in the first place.
