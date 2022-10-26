Read full article on original website
Kings outlast Heat 119-113, win first game of Mike Brown era
Kevin Huerter scored 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, to help the Sacramento Kings win for the first time this season with a 119-113 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday
Want to watch NFL Week 8's Broncos vs. Jaguars London game? You'll need ESPN+ subscription.
The Broncos and Jaguars face off Sunday in London in a game streaming exclusively on ESPN+ (if you live outside the Denver and Jacksonville markets).
NFL recap week seven
The records in the NFL are very confusing . The questions are: who is actually good and who is going to struggle?. Are the Seahawks actually good? They were able to beat the Chargers 37-23. The ground and pound mixed with the run game is terrific football under Pete Carroll....
