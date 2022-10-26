ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Evergreen

NFL recap week seven

The records in the NFL are very confusing . The questions are: who is actually good and who is going to struggle?. Are the Seahawks actually good? They were able to beat the Chargers 37-23. The ground and pound mixed with the run game is terrific football under Pete Carroll....

