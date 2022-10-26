Read full article on original website
Daily Evergreen
High hopes for WSU women’s hoops at Pac-12 media day
The best in Pac-12 women’s basketball descended upon San Francisco on Tuesday for the 2022 Pac-12 Media Day. Head coach Kamie Ethridge was joined by her two stars Charlisse Leger-Walker and Bella Murekatete in the bay to meet the media and preview the 2022-23 season. The official pre-season Pac-12...
WSU men’s basketball poised to build off of prior success
After a tumultuous offseason, basketball is returning to the Palouse this November with many new pieces yet to be seen and many questions waiting to be answered. After achieving *a 22-15 record last year, 11-9 in conference play, the Cougs made a run at the National Invitation Tournament, a tournament played out by the best teams not invited to the NCAA tournament. While many expected the Cougs to take an early trip home, they rose to the occasion and made it all the way to the semifinals in Madison Square Garden with good wins over Santa Clara, SMU and BYU.
Burdette Greeny announces cancer diagnosis, Cougs support
WSU volleyball coach Burdette Greeny shared he was diagnosed with cancer in a video on Tuesday. Burdette is an assistant WSU volleyball coach and the program’s recruiting director. He is also head coach Jen Greeny’s husband. “Hi Cougs, I believe leaders should be transparent, direct and honest,” Burdette...
Soccer to take on top-ranked Bruins and thriving Trojans
WSU soccer will play two must-win games this weekend against No. 2 UCLA Thursday and No. 21 ranked USC Sunday in hopes their offensive slump does not becomes a landslide. These games in Los Angeles will be their last two away games of the regular season. They start the road...
ASWSU: Contraceptive machine installation is ‘taking time’
WSU’s new contraceptive machine, which was set to be installed by the end of October, still needs approval of its cost and payment methods. The only factor that is holding WSU back from ordering the machine is ensuring the card swipe system of payment is operational, said Nikolai Sublett, director of university affairs.
Boeing invests $5 million for new Voiland student success center
WSU and the Boeing Company announced a new investment of $5 million that will go toward a new student center for engineering students. To celebrate, they held an announcement event in the Compton Union Building’s senior ballroom on Thursday. It is another drop in the pan of the investments...
‘Divest our school from fossil fuels’
The Environmental Sustainability Association and Fossil Free WSU held a rally and march from 12-2 p.m. on Thursday, encouraging WSU to fully divest from fossil fuel companies. “It is our duty as the next generation and the sake of many generations to stop the destruction of our future,” said William Engels, ESA member and graduate writing assistant.
OPINION: Midterm burnout is too real
As if midterms were not stressful enough, finding out we are only halfway through the semester is even harder to process. Mid-semester burnout is real and so many WSU students are suffering from it. With the weather shifting, it can be difficult to stay motivated when the comfort of your...
Small-town fire station blazes forward
Note: This piece was written and shot for the Murrow Rural Reporting Plunge. For more info, please see rural.murrowbpj.com/. In the small town of Reardan, WA, community members gather for the Lincoln County Fire Department’s annual Hunter’s Breakfast fundraiser. On Oct. 15, the volunteer-based fire station opened before...
Victorian home features almost 100 years of history
Note: This piece was written and shot for the Murrow Rural Reporting Plunge. For more info, please see rural.murrowbpj.com/. Almost 100 years of a Dayton family’s history remains within their Victorian home, known today as the Boldman House Museum and Garden. The Boldman family, a middle-class farming family, moved...
Ask Emma: How can I get into the Halloween spirit in Pullman?
Halloween is one of my favorite holidays and I really want to get into the spirit. What kind of events or activities are available for me around the Palouse?. Although Pullman seems like a small town, there are various different things to do to get into the holiday spirit. The...
