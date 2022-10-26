Read full article on original website
Daily Targum
U. researchers are studying additional factors that impact patient survival rates of pancreatic cancer
Researchers from the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey (CINJ) recently conducted a study on the newly discovered microbiome within pancreatic cancer tumors and found its association with worsened patient survival rates. Bassel Ghaddar, a student at the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, said cancer's development normally entails a mutation...
Daily Targum
What's it like to be pre-med? Four students discuss
At Rutgers and in universities across the world, undergraduate students hoping to pursue a career in medicine follow a pre-med track. Four pre-med students describe the responsibilities they hold and the obstacles they face in this pathway. Saniya Batliwala, a School of Arts and Sciences first-year, said that during the...
