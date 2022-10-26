Where do you even begin? The Nebraska Cornhuskers lost their second game in a row as the Illinois Fighting Illini leave Lincoln with a 26-9 victory. However, a bigger storyline to the game was starting quarterback Casey Thompson was forced to leave the game in the first half after suffering an injury to his arm. Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph has described the injury as day-to-day. That injury placed the offense in neutral for the remainder of the afternoon. Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple could not figure out how to use the skills of backups Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers effectively against...

