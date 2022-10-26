Read full article on original website
WATCH: Virginia Player Reactions to Miami Defeat
Watch Brennan Armstrong, Will Bettridge, Antonio Clary, Mike Hollins, and Coen King comment on UVA's four-overtime loss to Miami
Daily Evergreen
WSU volleyball gets their rematch against Stanford at home
WSU volleyball (15-6, 7-3 Pac-12) hosts a couple of teams from California but it is not the thing at the front of the player’s minds. Following a 2-0 weekend where the Cougs got a huge five-set victory over Arizona and a clean sweep of Arizona State, assistant coach Burdette Greeny took to social media to address a personal issue.
Social Media reacts to Nebraska’s loss to Illinois
Where do you even begin? The Nebraska Cornhuskers lost their second game in a row as the Illinois Fighting Illini leave Lincoln with a 26-9 victory. However, a bigger storyline to the game was starting quarterback Casey Thompson was forced to leave the game in the first half after suffering an injury to his arm. Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph has described the injury as day-to-day. That injury placed the offense in neutral for the remainder of the afternoon. Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple could not figure out how to use the skills of backups Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers effectively against...
Daily Evergreen
Becoming All-American: The WSU women’s wrestling team
When Makenna Buhl (she/they) reached out to WSU wrestling coach, Phil Burnett, about joining the wrestling team, she did not know that she would help create the girl’s wrestling team. The girl’s wrestling team started last year and has grown in numbers since then. The team started with women...
Daily Evergreen
NFL recap week seven
The records in the NFL are very confusing . The questions are: who is actually good and who is going to struggle?. Are the Seahawks actually good? They were able to beat the Chargers 37-23. The ground and pound mixed with the run game is terrific football under Pete Carroll....
Race Thompson Shows Versatility in Indiana's Exhibition Win Over Marian
Indiana forward Race Thompson scored 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks, including a 3-for-4 night from 3 during Indiana's exhibition game against Marian on Saturday.
Daily Evergreen
Judge vs. Ohtani: The 2022 AL MVP race is a battle of ideologies
The 2022 American League Most Valuable Player is a two-person race, and both players had historically significant seasons. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge broke the AL home run record and was close to winning a triple crown, but by definition, he would not be the most “valuable” player. One might think that would automatically disqualify him from winning the award, but historically that award is not voted based on the traditional definition.
