ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Evergreen

WSU volleyball gets their rematch against Stanford at home

WSU volleyball (15-6, 7-3 Pac-12) hosts a couple of teams from California but it is not the thing at the front of the player’s minds. Following a 2-0 weekend where the Cougs got a huge five-set victory over Arizona and a clean sweep of Arizona State, assistant coach Burdette Greeny took to social media to address a personal issue.
PULLMAN, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social Media reacts to Nebraska’s loss to Illinois

Where do you even begin? The Nebraska Cornhuskers lost their second game in a row as the Illinois Fighting Illini leave Lincoln with a 26-9 victory. However, a bigger storyline to the game was starting quarterback Casey Thompson was forced to leave the game in the first half after suffering an injury to his arm. Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph has described the injury as day-to-day.  That injury placed the offense in neutral for the remainder of the afternoon. Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple could not figure out how to use the skills of backups Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers effectively against...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Evergreen

Becoming All-American: The WSU women’s wrestling team

When Makenna Buhl (she/they) reached out to WSU wrestling coach, Phil Burnett, about joining the wrestling team, she did not know that she would help create the girl’s wrestling team. The girl’s wrestling team started last year and has grown in numbers since then. The team started with women...
PULLMAN, WA
Daily Evergreen

NFL recap week seven

The records in the NFL are very confusing . The questions are: who is actually good and who is going to struggle?. Are the Seahawks actually good? They were able to beat the Chargers 37-23. The ground and pound mixed with the run game is terrific football under Pete Carroll....
Daily Evergreen

Judge vs. Ohtani: The 2022 AL MVP race is a battle of ideologies

The 2022 American League Most Valuable Player is a two-person race, and both players had historically significant seasons. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge broke the AL home run record and was close to winning a triple crown, but by definition, he would not be the most “valuable” player. One might think that would automatically disqualify him from winning the award, but historically that award is not voted based on the traditional definition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy