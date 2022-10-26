Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Evergreen
WSU hopes to break their downward spiral against No. 14 Utah
WSU football is on their worst downfall of the season as they prepare to take on No.14 Utah at home. The Cougs have lost three of their last four games, losing to then-ranked No.15 Oregon 44-41, beating Cal 28-9, losing to then-ranked No.6 USC 30-14 and then losing to Oregon State 24-10.
Daily Evergreen
High hopes for WSU women’s hoops at Pac-12 media day
The best in Pac-12 women’s basketball descended upon San Francisco on Tuesday for the 2022 Pac-12 Media Day. Head coach Kamie Ethridge was joined by her two stars Charlisse Leger-Walker and Bella Murekatete in the bay to meet the media and preview the 2022-23 season. The official pre-season Pac-12...
Daily Evergreen
OPINION: Midterm burnout is too real
As if midterms were not stressful enough, finding out we are only halfway through the semester is even harder to process. Mid-semester burnout is real and so many WSU students are suffering from it. With the weather shifting, it can be difficult to stay motivated when the comfort of your...
Daily Evergreen
WSU men’s basketball poised to build off of prior success
After a tumultuous offseason, basketball is returning to the Palouse this November with many new pieces yet to be seen and many questions waiting to be answered. After achieving *a 22-15 record last year, 11-9 in conference play, the Cougs made a run at the National Invitation Tournament, a tournament played out by the best teams not invited to the NCAA tournament. While many expected the Cougs to take an early trip home, they rose to the occasion and made it all the way to the semifinals in Madison Square Garden with good wins over Santa Clara, SMU and BYU.
Daily Evergreen
Haunted Palouse: Frights and Fun
Each year around Halloween, the city of Palouse transforms from a quaint Washington town to a scene straight out of a horror movie. What once began as a fundraiser to repair historic structures after the flooding of the Palouse River in 1996, has now evolved into a full-fledged philanthropy event that provides four nights of spooky fun, said Alexa Beckett-Bonner, co-chair of Haunted Palouse.
Daily Evergreen
Ask Emma: How can I get into the Halloween spirit in Pullman?
Halloween is one of my favorite holidays and I really want to get into the spirit. What kind of events or activities are available for me around the Palouse?. Although Pullman seems like a small town, there are various different things to do to get into the holiday spirit. The...
Daily Evergreen
Boeing invests $5 million for new Voiland student success center
WSU and the Boeing Company announced a new investment of $5 million that will go toward a new student center for engineering students. To celebrate, they held an announcement event in the Compton Union Building’s senior ballroom on Thursday. It is another drop in the pan of the investments...
Daily Evergreen
Small-town fire station blazes forward
Note: This piece was written and shot for the Murrow Rural Reporting Plunge. For more info, please see rural.murrowbpj.com/. In the small town of Reardan, WA, community members gather for the Lincoln County Fire Department’s annual Hunter’s Breakfast fundraiser. On Oct. 15, the volunteer-based fire station opened before...
Comments / 0