Daily Authority: Ex-Windows chief reminisces Windows 8, 10 years later
Talking Windows 8 after a decade, a new venture by the father of Android, and more tech news of the day. 🌅 Good morning, good people of tech. I started watching Andor on Disney Plus just yesterday and spent the entire night finishing all eight episodes available on the streaming platform. Isn’t it the best Star Wars show in a long time? Anyway, let’s get onto business with the big tech stories of the day.
The iPhone 15 series could ditch physical volume/power buttons
Apple previously switched to haptic-driven keys with the iPhone 7's home button. Are volume and power keys next?. An Apple analyst has claimed that the iPhone 15 series could ditch physical volume and power buttons. Instead, the company might offer solid-state buttons akin to the iPhone 7’s home key.
Five years later, is eSIM finally ready to take on the world?
ESIM technology has reached an inflection point, but consumer education will be key for a successful transition. Smartphone technology follows an odd dichotomy. On the one hand, you’ve got bleeding-edge imaging credentials powering some of the best camera phones, more power than you can shake a stick at, and incredible fast-charging advancements. On the other hand, there are SIM card slots. It’s been five years since the advent of the eSIM card on smartphones, and yet the computer in our pockets is still tied down to a plastic tab that hasn’t changed all that much since its debut in 1991. What gives?
The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is bigger, but is it better?
It's not the size of the iPhone in the fight that matters, but the size of the fight in the iPhone. Let’s talk about size. We spend half our time being told that it matters (cars, bank accounts, etc.). There are entire states based on how much it matters — hello, Texas. Then, we spend the rest of our time being told that maybe size isn’t as important, it’s more about how you use what you have. We had a pretty clear idea of which side Apple fell on for a while, but things are different now. Small is out, and large is in. Instead of an iPhone 14 Mini, we get this, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus.
Camera shootout: Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Can Google's AI photography powerhouse best Samsung's quad-camera behemoth?. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra has been our runaway top pick for the best smartphone camera of 2022. That was until the powerhouse Google Pixel 7 Pro came along. These are two very different camera packages, though, taking unique approaches to solve common mobile photography issues.
How to remove a card from Samsung Pay
Samsung Pay is a quick and easy way to make mobile payments using your Samsung smartphone. You can store your cards and access them with a swipe to complete a purchase. You might want to delete unused cards if you’ve stored multiple ones. This will make finding the cards you frequently use more accessible and prevent security issues if you lose your phone. Here’s how to remove a card from Samsung Pay.
Proprietary shenanigans are making it too hard to buy the perfect earbuds
Cutting-edge features shouldn't be kept under lock and key — and it's not just Apple at fault. Without sounding like a disgruntled 90-year-old, what happened to the good old days? I remember a blissful period of my life when my not-so-portable Discman player finally packed it in, and the emergence of MP3 players took hold. I spent hours “ripping” all of my tunes from my extremely cool 90s music catalog onto my new Sony Ericsson Walkman. When that also bit the dust, I transferred all of my files over to the utterly impressive iPod Mini, then a new and improved 4GB iPod Classic, and eventually to my first smartphone.
The Weekly Authority: Google's possible Pixel secret
Plus Musk's Twitter takeover, USB-C standards news, Xbox price hikes, cursed Halloween objects, and more top tech news. ⚡ Welcome to a haunting edition of The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 218th edition here, with Google’s secret high-end Pixel phone, Musk’s Twitter takeover, USB-C standards news, and cursed Halloween objects…
Redmi Note 12 series launched: 200MP camera, 210W charging for under $400
The three phones share the same processor and screen, but differ in a number of ways. Xiaomi‘s Redmi Note series has traditionally been the company’s most popular smartphone series, offering great value for money in the budget segment. Now, the company has revealed the Redmi Note 12 series in China.
OnePlus offers vague timeline for its Android 13 beta rollout
OnePlus has released a roadmap for when its Android 13 beta is arriving. OnePlus has given us a roadmap for when it will release its beta version of Android 13. The timeline OnePlus provided is vague at best. The company says the stable version will be tuned according to beta...
Xiaomi 13: Everything we know about Xiaomi's next flagship
From design and features to pricing and more, here's what we know about Xiaomi's flagships. Xiaomi is well known as a mid-range player, with its Redmi and Poco brands being the company’s bread and butter in terms of shipment volume. But the company has long offered flagship phones too, and the numbered (formerly Mi) series is its most prominent flagship line. The company launched the Xiaomi 12 series in global markets in early 2022, but what does it have in store for the Xiaomi 13 family? There are quite a few unconfirmed details right now, but here’s everything we know about the new flagship range.
How to edit a PDF on Android (for free)
Can you edit PDFs on Android? Yes, but there's a catch. Being able to edit PDF documents on the go is useful in so many situations. For example, if you’re at the doctor’s office and need to sign a document, you can quickly do so from your phone or tablet device. Now, it isn’t as simple as you might think. Many predatory apps allow you to save changes to your PDF as long as you sign up for a subscription or log into a paid account. That begs the question: is there a way to edit PDFs on Android for free?
Google just made the Pixel 7 the first 64-bit-only Android phone
Say goodbye to 32-bit app support on the Pixel 7 series. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro now only support 64-bit apps. The Pixel 7 series is now the first Android phone to be 64-bit-only. This should provide a number of improvements like reduced memory usage and more security.
Samsung is no longer ignoring the emojis that came out in 2021
Samsung will be bringing 138 new emojis to its devices. Samsung’s One UI 5 update will bring support for Unicode 15 before Android 13. Samsung is also finally providing support for Unicode 14. The emojis in Unicode 14 came out in 2021. Samsung is finally rolling out the stable...
Google Messages users stumble onto new security feature in the works
End-to-end encryption appears to be in the early stages of testing for group chats. Some Redditors unexpectedly got an encrypted message while participating in a large group chat. It was later discovered that group chat end-to-end encryption was enabled through Google Messages. It appears that group chat end-to-end encryption is...
Apple TV vs Fire TV: Which streaming platform is right for you?
Both companies want to sell you on a complete ecosystem. When you’re deciding on a media streamer, there are many potential directions to go, since a lot of tech giants want a piece of the pie. Two of the biggest contenders however are Apple and Amazon (via Fire TV), which naturally have their own strengths and weaknesses worth considering.
A guide to Google's Digital Wellbeing
Is your phone taking up too much of your time? Here's how to unplug. As technology becomes increasingly integrated into everything we do, it can sometimes distract us from the things that matter most to us. What was intended to be a tool to serve our needs can sometimes feel like the opposite; a stream of constant interruptions that demand our attention. Ideally, technology should improve life, not distract from it. Digital Wellbeing is a tool to help reduce the impact of devices and digital services on people’s mental, physical, social, and emotional health.
Bluetooth connection problems? Here are 11 fixes
Don't worry, we're here with solutions. Bluetooth has been around for well over 20 years and shows no signs of slowing down, despite more recent technologies snapping at its heels. You can connect Bluetooth headphones to a Pixel Watch, Fitbit, or Playstation. You can connect Alexa to Bluetooth speakers, and Bluetooth speakers to a TV. The two-decade-old technology can also be found in keyboards, gaming controllers, trackers, and dongles. But what do you do if you have Bluetooth connection problems? Even the most reliable, robust, mature technologies occasionally have off days. Below are 11 tips to try if your Bluetooth connection goes on the fritz.
Is your iPhone not connecting to Wi-Fi? Here's what to do
It can be really annoying when your iPhone is not connecting to Wi-Fi. Especially if you’re in the middle of something extremely important, like binge-watching Game of Thrones. There are many possibilities as to why your iPhone is not connecting to Wi-Fi — so many, in fact, that when we put them all together, we came up with a list of 13 different Wi-Fi troubleshooting options. We’ve gone from the easiest to the hardest, so hopefully, you won’t have to get to the end of the list and smash your Wi-Fi router with a hammer.
Android's creator has returned with a surveillance startup
Rubin has a new startup aimed at home security. The “Father of Android” has a new startup focused on home surveillance. The company is made up of former Essential and OSOM employees. The home security market is a space that’s of increasing interest to tech companies. The...
