College Park, MD

Hundreds flock to College Park Trader Joe’s on opening day

Murals featuring the University of Maryland at Trader Joe's on Oct. 26, 2022. (Christine Zhu/The Diamondback) Seven years ago, longtime College Park resident Beth Domingo created a Facebook group called “College Park Wants Trader Joes.” Since then, she’s been lobbying local legislators to try to make it happen.
UMD fall freshman class sees increases in Black, Asian students

The University of Maryland’s fall 2022 freshman class comprises more Black or African American students and more Asian students than last year’s class, according to new data released by the university’s institutional research, planning and assessment office. The number of Black or African American students increased 18...
