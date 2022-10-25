Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 250 of the invasion
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy claimed his forces repelled a “fierce offensive” by Russian troops in the eastern Donetsk region. “Today they stopped the fierce offensive actions of the enemy,” Zelenskiy said in his Sunday night address. “The Russian attack was repelled.” The fiercest fighting in Donetsk region has been around the towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka.
NATO Stands Tall in the Face of Russian Saber-Rattling
The USS George H.W. Bush is currently leading Neptune Strike 2022, a NATO deployment “testing readiness to deter and defend across the Euro-Atlantic area.”. In a statement, the U.S. Navy announced that “NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush “in the Adriatic Sea on Tuesday.”
Ukraine Is on Autopilot, and That’s Bad News for America
Rigidity in the defense of morality is the road to continued confrontation. Nearly eight months into the war in Ukraine, the conflict is now on autopilot. Russia and Ukraine are in the death grip of an unabating war of attrition from which neither can retreat. Obsessed with the threat to liberal democracy posed by Vladimir Putin, the United States and its European allies are waging a proxy war against Russia. Disturbingly, all parties are paying short shrift to the peril of a wider and more calamitous war that will damage their national interests as well as global stability.
Ukraine Reinforces Belarusian Border Amid Invasion Fears
Although there is no sign of imminent invasion by Belarusian forces into Ukraine, close security cooperation between Belarus and Russia has prompted greater suspicion in Ukraine. The Ukrainian military’s general staff announced on Thursday that it had reinforced its border with Belarus, preempting the potential entry of its northern neighbor...
Disparaging Gorbachev, Distorting Perestroika: Lessons of the Cold War’s End
MIKHAIL GORBACHEV’S death has prompted a torrent of commentary confirming the old adage that “the history we write tells more about the present than the past.” Some pay fitting tribute to the former Soviet leader’s remarkable accomplishments in overcoming decades of Cold War confrontation and overseeing a peaceful retreat from empire, in humanizing and democratizing a ruthless command system that ultimately could not be reformed. But others denigrate or ignore his achievements in distorted, ahistorical, churlish accounts that cherry-pick their facts or simply get them wrong. Characterizations of Gorbachev as a “quintessential apparatchik” or a blood-stained “totalitarian” who hadn’t sought “to end tyranny” and couldn’t imagine Russia as anything but “an empire” are truly bizarre—and tell us more about the present biases of their authors than they do about the past dramas of perestroika and the Cold War’s end. Those biases go so far as to compare Gorbachev with Vladimir Putin or even blame him for Putin’s war on Ukraine. It will be unfortunate indeed—bad history of the past, and even worse lessons for the future—if such cynicism comes to predominate and turns audacious, principled, globally-minded leadership from an object of admiration into one of ridicule. Russia is not the only country that could use another Gorbachev right about now.
Biden Must Give the Palestinian Authority a Wake-Up Call
Although the Biden administration is justifiably focused on Russia and Iran, it must also hold the Palestinians to account and declare that deepening alliances with America's enemies and breaching U.S. law will have consequences. Over the past year, leading Palestinian factions have strengthened their relationships with some of the staunchest...
Lula da Silva will return to Brazil's presidency in stunning comeback
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been elected the next president of Brazil, in a run-off race on Sunday that was tight until the last moments.
The Anglosphere Needs a Customs Union
The five “core Anglosphere” nations on their own would add up to a very impressive economic bloc. OVER A century ago, at the Royal Geographic Society in London, Halford Mackinder delivered a paper titled “The Geographical Pivot of History,” in which he argued that the rise of railroads would diminish the influence of seapower and render control of the Eurasian heartland the key to world power. A generation later, the American international relations scholar Nicholas Spykman disagreed. He asserted that control of the “rimlands” around Eurasia, including Western Europe and East Asia, was more important than domination of the steppes of Eastern Europe and Central Asia. Meanwhile, Adm. Alfred Thayer Mahan, a close associate of Theodore Roosevelt, found enthusiastic followers in the United States and Europe for his influential theories of sea power.
Russia Threatens to Shoot Down Starlink Satellites
Although Vorontsov did not specifically mention Starlink or commit the Kremlin to retaliatory strikes against satellites providing assistance to Ukraine, he claimed that their usage violated the Outer Space Treaty. The Russian government warned on Wednesday that it could attempt to retaliate against civilian satellites being used to aid the...
New U.S. National Defense Strategy Zeroes in on China
The report drew attention to the activities of the People’s Liberation Army, China’s military, which it accused of “working to establish a more robust overseas and basing infrastructure to allow it to project military power at greater distances.”. The U.S. Defense Department’s quadrennial National Defense Strategy, released...
Understanding the Ukraine War Through the Lens of World War II
The territory of eastern Ukraine over which Moscow and Kyiv are currently fighting was some of the most hotly contested of World War II. History is not destiny, yet the past can teach us what is or is not possible in the future. Despite drones, cruise missiles, precision weapons, and special operations forces, the Russo-Ukrainian War remains defined by the five main constraints of war: equipment, training, doctrine, morale, and terrain. Much has been said about the first four, yet not as much about the ground over which the fighting is conducted. Geography molds wars like it channels rivers, enabling action and imposing limitations.
Can America Prevent Genocide in Ethiopia?
The United States can retain goodwill not by picking a side and providing weapons but by working to save lives and prevent genocide. For nearly two years, a war has raged in Ethiopia as the elected government has fought to suppress a rebellion by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). The conflict began in early November 2020 when the Ethiopian government marched into Tigray, reportedly in response to a TPLF attack on government forces. Civil war erupted soon after. The war has had an unspeakable toll on Ethiopia. Recent reports indicate that violence is escalating, and the director general of the World Health Organization has warned there is a “very narrow window now to prevent a genocide.” While unilateral intervention by the United States is not in the American interest, the Responsibility to Protect requires collective action by the UN Security Council and General Assembly to prevent genocide.
Pakistan’s Duplicity in Afghanistan Has No Limit
Relying on Pakistan to fight extremists in Afghanistan will only exacerbate the threat of terrorism worldwide. In February 2020, just days before the U.S.-Taliban Doha Agreement was signed, the intelligence community and military intelligence leaders from South and Central Asia gathered at a U.S. Central Command conference in Tampa, Florida. The topic was unconventional warfare, and one of the most electric moments was when a panelist described how the Pakistani security services had failed twice to get their puppet regimes recognized by the United Nations.
Disaster Averted: How the World Nearly Ended on October 28, 1962
JFK’s lesson stands: “Above all, while defending our own vital interests, nuclear powers must avert those confrontations which bring an adversary to a choice of either a humiliating retreat or a nuclear war.”. At 9 am on the morning of Sunday, October 28, 1962, Radio Moscow transmitted Nikita...
End of an Era for Naval AQM-37 Aerial Training Targets
The last two AQM-37 aerial targets—some of the United States' most important targets used for training and exercises—reached the end of their service life. The U.S. Navy launched the last two of its AQM-37 targets—an air-launched target drone replicating ballistic missiles, high-speed aircraft, and cruise missiles. “The...
Ukraine Shows the West How to Conduct Small Arms Maneuver
As of October 24, Ukraine reported that nearly 5,000 Russian combat vehicles have been destroyed, including 2,590 tanks, and 4,044 vehicles and fuel tanks. Throughout its successful and somewhat unanticipated defense against Russia’s invasion, Ukraine’s military has managed to destroy thousands of Russian tanks, vehicles, and personnel. Ukraine’s resilience has captured the imagination of the West and inspired a large-scale international campaign to arm and support Ukraine over the long term.
Army and Navy Team Up on Hypersonic Weapons
They hope to reduce costs and speed development by developing hypersonic weapons together. The U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army recently concluded a jointly run hypersonic weapons test which they termed a “High Operational Tempo for Hypersonics flight campaign,” and the second of such tests, according to a recent U.S. Navy statement.
Apple VP: iPhone Will Officially Switch to USB-C Charging
Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, addressed the issue this week at Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference. In early October, the European Parliament voted to require all makers of smartphones to use USB-C charging starting in 2024. Apple’s iPhone, however, uses the Lightning charging method, and this week the company confirmed that it will change to adhere to the new rules.
