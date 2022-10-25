It is possible that the United States will prosper during what comes next even as its position is less paramount. John le Carre, the famous British spy novelist who was himself a British spy for a period, appeared on The Charlie Rose Show in July 1993 to promote his new book set after the Cold War and also to discuss his view of the changing world. The prolific, mildly anti-American author declared that the United States was now the only superpower and predicted, “I think it’s going to be a great period for the United States, when it does discover that altruistic war, alas, is going to be part of its future destiny…”

2 DAYS AGO