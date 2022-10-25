Read full article on original website
Related
nationalinterest.org
Russia and Ukraine Trade Accusations Over ‘Dirty Bomb’ Allegations
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday Russia has “proof that Ukraine is preparing for such a terrorist act of sabotage.”. The Kremlin has stepped up its claims that Kyiv is planning a provocation involving the use of a “dirty bomb,” sparking fears among Western governments that Moscow is seeking a pretext for further escalation.
Russia halts Ukraine Black Sea grain exports, citing attack on Crimea
Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia on Saturday suspended participation in a U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal after what it said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet in Crimea, dealing a blow to attempts to ease the global food crisis.
nationalinterest.org
Ukraine Reinforces Belarusian Border Amid Invasion Fears
Although there is no sign of imminent invasion by Belarusian forces into Ukraine, close security cooperation between Belarus and Russia has prompted greater suspicion in Ukraine. The Ukrainian military’s general staff announced on Thursday that it had reinforced its border with Belarus, preempting the potential entry of its northern neighbor...
nationalinterest.org
Putin Creates Council to Accelerate Weapons Deliveries to Ukraine
Moscow’s latest initiatives to shore up production and address logistical shortcomings come on the heels of substantial setbacks for Russian forces over the summer. Russian president Vladimir Putin has formed a new committee, dubbed the “Coordination Council,” to accelerate the delivery of weapons and military supplies to Russian troops as the Russo-Ukrainian War drags into its eighth month.
nationalinterest.org
Understanding the Ukraine War Through the Lens of World War II
The territory of eastern Ukraine over which Moscow and Kyiv are currently fighting was some of the most hotly contested of World War II. History is not destiny, yet the past can teach us what is or is not possible in the future. Despite drones, cruise missiles, precision weapons, and special operations forces, the Russo-Ukrainian War remains defined by the five main constraints of war: equipment, training, doctrine, morale, and terrain. Much has been said about the first four, yet not as much about the ground over which the fighting is conducted. Geography molds wars like it channels rivers, enabling action and imposing limitations.
nationalinterest.org
Ukraine Shows the West How to Conduct Small Arms Maneuver
As of October 24, Ukraine reported that nearly 5,000 Russian combat vehicles have been destroyed, including 2,590 tanks, and 4,044 vehicles and fuel tanks. Throughout its successful and somewhat unanticipated defense against Russia’s invasion, Ukraine’s military has managed to destroy thousands of Russian tanks, vehicles, and personnel. Ukraine’s resilience has captured the imagination of the West and inspired a large-scale international campaign to arm and support Ukraine over the long term.
nationalinterest.org
Kevin McCarthy Isn’t Wrong About Ukraine
Pushing back on the Biden administration’s proxy war in Ukraine provides the GOP with an opportunity to demonstrate that its commitment to an America First foreign policy goes beyond rhetorical gestures. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) signaled last week that a GOP majority in the lower chamber would...
nationalinterest.org
Charlie Crist Hammers DeSantis for Avoiding 2024 Question
Crist, the Democratic nominee for governor in Florida, reiterated his debate night criticism that DeSantis will not commit to serving the full term as governor. Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Charlie Crist, told Fox News’ America’s Newsroom on Tuesday that “we all know” that his Republican opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis, will be “running for president” in 2024.
nationalinterest.org
Russia Threatens to Shoot Down Starlink Satellites
Although Vorontsov did not specifically mention Starlink or commit the Kremlin to retaliatory strikes against satellites providing assistance to Ukraine, he claimed that their usage violated the Outer Space Treaty. The Russian government warned on Wednesday that it could attempt to retaliate against civilian satellites being used to aid the...
nationalinterest.org
Ukraine and the Cuban Missile Crisis: What Would JFK Do?
Kennedy’s statecraft in the missile crisis provides a rich source of clues that can help illuminate the challenge the United States now faces, and the choices President Joe Biden is making. Sixty years ago today, October 27, 1962, was the darkest day of what historians agree was the most...
Brazil's Bolsonaro, Lula make final appeals for votes
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva are making their final appeals for support ahead of Sunday's presidential runoff vote
nationalinterest.org
Norway Arrests Russian Spy Posing as Brazilian Scientist
Since the onset of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, several Russian citizens within Norway have been arrested or deported on suspicion of espionage. Norway’s secret service announced on Tuesday that it had arrested a Russian spy posing as a Brazilian scientist—the latest in a series of arrests of Russian nationals allegedly connected to the country’s foreign intelligence program.
nationalinterest.org
New Russian Strikes Cripple Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure
“At night, the enemy attacked the neighborhood of the regional center. An infrastructure facility was destroyed. A fire broke out,” said Zaporizhzhia regional military administration head Oleksandr Starukh. Fresh Russian strikes have hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and several other major cities, according to local officials. “The Russians...
nationalinterest.org
End of Superpower Monopoly Can Be Good for America
It is possible that the United States will prosper during what comes next even as its position is less paramount. John le Carre, the famous British spy novelist who was himself a British spy for a period, appeared on The Charlie Rose Show in July 1993 to promote his new book set after the Cold War and also to discuss his view of the changing world. The prolific, mildly anti-American author declared that the United States was now the only superpower and predicted, “I think it’s going to be a great period for the United States, when it does discover that altruistic war, alas, is going to be part of its future destiny…”
nationalinterest.org
Tech Containment Is Core to Washington’s Cold War 2.0 Strategy
The United States has realized that technology is the gateway to the twenty-first-century global order. The Biden administration has released its first National Security Strategy (NSS) with a renewed focus on great power competition and building on the strategic discourse that the Trump administration laid out in its 2017 NSS—ratifying a significant change in U.S. strategic thinking. The architects of the 2022 National Security Strategy laid the intellectual foundation for what they have referred to as the “decisive decade,” in which emerging technologies are the gateway to an emerging era of global order where states compete over data, artificial intelligence (AI), and information networks. By perceiving technologies as a gateway to the new global order, Washington not only aims to manage technological decoupling from China but also pursues a strategy of “tech containment” against Beijing.
nationalinterest.org
U.S. And Allies Vow ‘Unparalleled’ Response to North Korean Nuclear Test
The United States, Japan, and South Korea are bracing for a seventh North Korean nuclear weapon test. U.S., South Korean, and Japanese officials warned on Wednesday that they would take “unparalleled” measures against North Korea if it conducted a nuclear test, a step that Pyongyang is widely expected to take in the coming weeks.
nationalinterest.org
New U.S. National Defense Strategy Zeroes in on China
The report drew attention to the activities of the People’s Liberation Army, China’s military, which it accused of “working to establish a more robust overseas and basing infrastructure to allow it to project military power at greater distances.”. The U.S. Defense Department’s quadrennial National Defense Strategy, released...
nationalinterest.org
Army and Navy Team Up on Hypersonic Weapons
They hope to reduce costs and speed development by developing hypersonic weapons together. The U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army recently concluded a jointly run hypersonic weapons test which they termed a “High Operational Tempo for Hypersonics flight campaign,” and the second of such tests, according to a recent U.S. Navy statement.
nationalinterest.org
End of an Era for Naval AQM-37 Aerial Training Targets
The last two AQM-37 aerial targets—some of the United States' most important targets used for training and exercises—reached the end of their service life. The U.S. Navy launched the last two of its AQM-37 targets—an air-launched target drone replicating ballistic missiles, high-speed aircraft, and cruise missiles. “The...
nationalinterest.org
Su-27 Flanker: This Russian Jet Just Won’t Die
Despite the growing proliferation of stealth aircraft, the Su-27 will likely stay in service in conflict scenarios of lower intensity, against adversaries that do not have stealth aircraft or advanced air defenses. The legendary Sukhoi design bureau has notched a number of notable successes in designing airframes for the Soviet...
Comments / 0