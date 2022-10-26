W00000000 NOTICE OF TAX DEED APPLICATION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That DARLENE C. SEXTON, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The …

Flooding waters into a home during a hurricane surgedepositphotos.com. The quick and easy answer to this question is yes. Everyone living near the coast, or other areas prone to flooding, should have flood insurance. Due to the increasing frequency and severity of hurricane activity, the risk of damage from flooding is increasing. Even if your home is not close enough (very little of South Walton Beach) to the coast to be affected by storm surge, the massive amount of rain accompanying a hurricane could still cause flooding in your home.

WALTON COUNTY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO