Holmes County, FL

W00000000 NOTICE OF TAX DEED APPLICATION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That DARLENE C. SEXTON, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The …

 3 days ago
WJHG-TV

JCSO files appeal to Governor’s Office after being denied requested funding from County Commission

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield filed an appeal to the Governor’s Office after he was denied a chunk of his proposed budget. “I’ve always said a reactive sheriff’s office is down here, and to be proactive, it’s a little bit higher,” Edenfield said. “The citizens of Jackson County deserve a proactive Sheriff’s Office.”
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Geneva receives a half-million dollars in CDBG home renovation grant money

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—This month, Geneva was one of 50 Alabama cities chosen to receive federal dollars for home renovations. The grants are targeted at low-income communities and provide help to those residents who simply wouldn’t have the cash reserves to make costly improvements to their homes. Several years...
GENEVA, AL
wdhn.com

Level Plains council works to remove public “eyesores”

LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WDHN) — In the coming weeks, the City of Level Plains is expected to enact an ordinance regarding nuisance, abandoned, and unsafe properties. The objective is to clean up eyesores outside residential and business properties. Level Plains Councilman Peter Willingham says, “clean up properties that are...
LEVEL PLAINS, AL
WMBB

Walton County Taxpayers Association opposes one-cent sales tax

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Taxpayers Association has been vocal about their opposition to the proposed one-cent sales tax and during Tuesday’s county commission meeting they expressed why they disagree with the plan. Walton County is growing and county commissioners said they need more money to keep up with that growth. They’re asking […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Danny Margagliano

Is It Important to Have Flood Insurance in South Walton Beach, Florida?

Flooding waters into a home during a hurricane surgedepositphotos.com. The quick and easy answer to this question is yes. Everyone living near the coast, or other areas prone to flooding, should have flood insurance. Due to the increasing frequency and severity of hurricane activity, the risk of damage from flooding is increasing. Even if your home is not close enough (very little of South Walton Beach) to the coast to be affected by storm surge, the massive amount of rain accompanying a hurricane could still cause flooding in your home.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Fresh Off the Boat- Main Street Market in Chipley, Florida Now Offering Red Roe Mullet and Gulf Shrimp, on October 27, 2022

Fresh off the boat- Red Roe Mullet and Gulf Shrimp. Pick up some potatoes, onions, potatoes pickles, everything you need to complete your fish fry!. Main Street Market at the intersection of Hwy 90 and Hwy 77 (Main Street) in Downtown Chipley, Florida is now offering fresh whole mullet. Stop by to order or call us at 850-638-7755. Y’all come by.
CHIPLEY, FL
WMBB

Walton County moves forward on road projects

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Regardless of the tax referendum, Walton County commissioners are hoping to move forward on two existing road projects. They agreed to combine the North Spooky Lane Roadway and Drainage Improvement Project with the US 98 Multi-Use Path Project. By combining the two projects, they’re hoping it will attract more bidders […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Ballistic shields bought for Geneva Co. Schools SROs

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)—The Geneva County School system is making the day-to-day lives of their students safer with the purchase of high-end ballistic shields for each of their SROs around the county. Six ballistic shields were purchased and given to all armed School Resource Officers at Geneva County High...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Early Voting numbers available in Okaloosa County

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Early Voting started Monday, Oct. 24 for the Florida General Election. In Okaloosa County, they have seven local races on the ballots. Okaloosa County Races: State Senator District 1: Precincts 1-4, 9, 12, 13 as well as parts of 5, 6, and 11. Doug Braxton Charlie Nichols State Senator District 2: […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Halloween will mark one year since a Bellwood Community man was killed

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Halloween will mark one year since a Bellwood, Alabama man was fatally shot multiple times inside his home. The case remains “unsolved”. Authorities say “Devontia Demarius Wilkerson” was found around three o’clock on the afternoon of October 31st last year, but the 22-year-old may have been killed earlier in the day.
BELLWOOD, AL
WMBB

Former Bay Co. commissioner dies

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Bay County commissioner and Sheriff’s Office Captain Jerry Girvin died Wednesday. Girvin served for eight years as a commissioner after being elected in 2002. “I know he was he was instrumental in so many different areas,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “He was very supportive of animals, worked […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Ozark City Schools delay buses

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Ozark City Schools may be experiencing bus delays due to the rise in flu cases. In a Facebook post, Ozark City Schools said that buses may be delayed or running double routes for the next few days. They thank everyone for their patience and understanding as...
OZARK, AL
wdhn.com

Owner dies in accident at Ashford peanut mill

ASHFORD, Ala (WDHN)— An industrial accident involving a tractor at the Dixie Peanut Company in Ashford has left the owner dead. According to Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd, the man has been identified as Glenn Pate, the owner of Dixie Peanut Co. The incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. and...
ASHFORD, AL
wdhn.com

Police search ends in arrest after nighttime burglary, HSCO

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After a county-wide search, a Dothan man has been arrested and accused of a Thursday night burglary in Taylor, per the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Franklin Fulford, 31, of Dothan, was arrested Friday afternoon after being accused of stealing two pieces of equipment from Turf Maintenance Co.
DOTHAN, AL

