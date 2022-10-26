ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonifay, FL

W00000000 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: Jonathan D Skinner Last Known Address of: 2255 Soggy Bottom Ln Bonifay, FL 32425 Starla G Sellers Last Known Address of: 2461 J W Miller …

 3 days ago
holmescounty.news

W0013343 IN RE: THE ESTATE OF BRUCE WAYNE GREEN, A/K/A BRUCE W. GREEN A/K/A BRUCE GREEN IN THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN …

WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County Courthouse is making temporary changes.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Starting November first, the Bay County Courthouse will close most of its parking and change the main entrance. The parking should last only 60 to 90 days. Clerk of Court Bill Kinsaul said the Courthouse is re-doing the parking to put in storm drain and utilities. Parking will now be moved […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for October 27, 2022

Bridgett Franklin, 36, Greenwood, Florida: Knowingly Driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jerome Evans, 37, St. Petersburg, Florida: Trafficking in phenethylamines: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Allen Smith, 32, Grand Ridge, Florida: Hold for Calhoun County: Marianna Police Department. Keyandre Batson, 29, St. Petersburg, Florida:...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Walton County crash leads to Samson teen death

DOTHAN Ala. (WDHN)—A Friday night crash in Walton County has resulted in the death of a Samson teen and the injuries of two others. While turning onto State Road 83 North, an 18-year-old teen, who’s name has not yet been released, collided with a pickup truck, flipping the truck on it’s side and crashing the car into a telephone pole and box.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Fresh Off the Boat- Main Street Market in Chipley, Florida Now Offering Red Roe Mullet and Gulf Shrimp, on October 27, 2022

Fresh off the boat- Red Roe Mullet and Gulf Shrimp. Pick up some potatoes, onions, potatoes pickles, everything you need to complete your fish fry!. Main Street Market at the intersection of Hwy 90 and Hwy 77 (Main Street) in Downtown Chipley, Florida is now offering fresh whole mullet. Stop by to order or call us at 850-638-7755. Y’all come by.
CHIPLEY, FL
waltonoutdoors.com

Christmas Reflections in DeFuniak Springs Nov. 25 – Dec. 31

Bring the entire family any night of the week or come and stay the weekend in the beautiful, historic DeFuniak Springs. Come see more than 10 million lights reflect off a perfectly round spring-fed lake glowing in holiday splendor around Lake DeFuniak on Circle Drive. Enjoy a holiday family tradition that is a delight to all ages as the City of DeFuniak Springs lights up Chipley Park with the annual Christmas Reflection displays. A variety of Victorian, animal and toy soldier cutouts, Santa’s workshop, the grandfather clock ticking away are among the thousands of decorations which adorn these historic grounds. See below for free holiday special events, markets and the Festival of Trees which compliment this season’s light show.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

Former Bay Co. commissioner dies

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Bay County commissioner and Sheriff’s Office Captain Jerry Girvin died Wednesday. Girvin served for eight years as a commissioner after being elected in 2002. “I know he was he was instrumental in so many different areas,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “He was very supportive of animals, worked […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital hosting Crush the Crisis event

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital is hosting its fourth annual Crush the Crisis. Prescription drug misuse is a public health crisis in the United States and deaths by overdose are increasing. In an effort to fight the growing battle, Bay County has organized a medication drop off. The move is in an attempt to get opioid prescriptions off the streets. People will be able to drop off any unused and expired medical, no questions asked.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Damaged shrimp boat occupying ST.Andrews Bay

PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMMB)– In early April, a damaged shrimp boat caught fire leaving St.Andrews Marina. It is still located in the shallow area of the bay. If you have been near St. Andrews Marin, lately you might have noticed the boat stuck near the port. The boat is called Phi Long Hai and is a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wdhn.com

Geneva receives a half-million dollars in CDBG home renovation grant money

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—This month, Geneva was one of 50 Alabama cities chosen to receive federal dollars for home renovations. The grants are targeted at low-income communities and provide help to those residents who simply wouldn’t have the cash reserves to make costly improvements to their homes. Several years...
GENEVA, AL
fosterfollynews.net

Jackson County Sheriff Arrests Clyde Donald Taylor II, 11-Time Convicted Felon, for ‘Felon in Possession of a Firearm’ on October 25, 2022

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, around 9:00 P.M., deputies responded to reports of an armed subject on Reddoch Road in Marianna. When deputies arrived on scene, they quickly located the suspect, Clyde Donald Taylor II, inside a vehicle. Through the course of the investigation, a probable cause search of Taylor’s vehicle...
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Doctor found guilty in Calhoun County murder case

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Calhoun County juror found a German doctor guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of his wife Friday. Daniel Belc allegedly shot and killed Judy Yoder Belc and put her body in the trunk of his car. The weeklong trial included harrowing evidence including Belc’s 911 call and testimony from […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Jackson County Sheriff adopts Feline Deputy ‘Sniper’

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When you think of animals in law enforcement, it’s usually K9 officers. However, at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they’re doing things a little bit differently. Sheriff Donnie Edendfield recently adopted a nine-month old kitten as the office’s “Feline Deputy” named Sniper.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

