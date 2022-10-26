W00000000 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: Jonathan D Skinner Last Known Address of: 2255 Soggy Bottom Ln Bonifay, FL 32425 Starla G Sellers Last Known Address of: 2461 J W Miller …

Bring the entire family any night of the week or come and stay the weekend in the beautiful, historic DeFuniak Springs. Come see more than 10 million lights reflect off a perfectly round spring-fed lake glowing in holiday splendor around Lake DeFuniak on Circle Drive. Enjoy a holiday family tradition that is a delight to all ages as the City of DeFuniak Springs lights up Chipley Park with the annual Christmas Reflection displays. A variety of Victorian, animal and toy soldier cutouts, Santa’s workshop, the grandfather clock ticking away are among the thousands of decorations which adorn these historic grounds. See below for free holiday special events, markets and the Festival of Trees which compliment this season’s light show.

