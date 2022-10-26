W00000000 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: Jonathan D Skinner Last Known Address of: 2255 Soggy Bottom Ln Bonifay, FL 32425 Starla G Sellers Last Known Address of: 2461 J W Miller …

Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
First reading of the amended short-term vacation rental ordinance approved in Walton County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Walton County Board of County Commissioners met on Thursday, and the second item on the agenda was the Walton County Short Term Vacation Rental Unit Registration and Neighborhood Compatibility Ordinance. “We have been working on this for well over a year working with our industry...
holmescounty.news
W0013343 IN RE: THE ESTATE OF BRUCE WAYNE GREEN, A/K/A BRUCE W. GREEN A/K/A BRUCE GREEN IN THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN …
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF BRUCE WAYNE GREEN, A/K/A BRUCE W. GREEN A/K/A BRUCE GREEN. IN THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA. IN RE: ESTATE OF BRUCE WAYNE GREEN, A/K/A BRUCE W. GREEN A/K/A BRUCE GREEN. File No. 22CP000101. Division Probate. Deceased. The administration of...
Bay County Courthouse is making temporary changes.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Starting November first, the Bay County Courthouse will close most of its parking and change the main entrance. The parking should last only 60 to 90 days. Clerk of Court Bill Kinsaul said the Courthouse is re-doing the parking to put in storm drain and utilities. Parking will now be moved […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 27, 2022
Bridgett Franklin, 36, Greenwood, Florida: Knowingly Driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jerome Evans, 37, St. Petersburg, Florida: Trafficking in phenethylamines: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Allen Smith, 32, Grand Ridge, Florida: Hold for Calhoun County: Marianna Police Department. Keyandre Batson, 29, St. Petersburg, Florida:...
wdhn.com
Walton County crash leads to Samson teen death
DOTHAN Ala. (WDHN)—A Friday night crash in Walton County has resulted in the death of a Samson teen and the injuries of two others. While turning onto State Road 83 North, an 18-year-old teen, who’s name has not yet been released, collided with a pickup truck, flipping the truck on it’s side and crashing the car into a telephone pole and box.
fosterfollynews.net
Fresh Off the Boat- Main Street Market in Chipley, Florida Now Offering Red Roe Mullet and Gulf Shrimp, on October 27, 2022
Fresh off the boat- Red Roe Mullet and Gulf Shrimp. Pick up some potatoes, onions, potatoes pickles, everything you need to complete your fish fry!. Main Street Market at the intersection of Hwy 90 and Hwy 77 (Main Street) in Downtown Chipley, Florida is now offering fresh whole mullet. Stop by to order or call us at 850-638-7755. Y’all come by.
WALA-TV FOX10
OCSO: Former Shalimar-area tennis coach on the run since 2007 arrested in Massachusetts
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A former Shalimar, Fla.-area tennis coach on the run from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office since 2007 on charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor has been tracked down in Massachusetts and is behind bars awaiting extradition, the OCSO announced Friday. U.S. Marshals...
waltonoutdoors.com
Christmas Reflections in DeFuniak Springs Nov. 25 – Dec. 31
Bring the entire family any night of the week or come and stay the weekend in the beautiful, historic DeFuniak Springs. Come see more than 10 million lights reflect off a perfectly round spring-fed lake glowing in holiday splendor around Lake DeFuniak on Circle Drive. Enjoy a holiday family tradition that is a delight to all ages as the City of DeFuniak Springs lights up Chipley Park with the annual Christmas Reflection displays. A variety of Victorian, animal and toy soldier cutouts, Santa’s workshop, the grandfather clock ticking away are among the thousands of decorations which adorn these historic grounds. See below for free holiday special events, markets and the Festival of Trees which compliment this season’s light show.
Former Bay Co. commissioner dies
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Bay County commissioner and Sheriff’s Office Captain Jerry Girvin died Wednesday. Girvin served for eight years as a commissioner after being elected in 2002. “I know he was he was instrumental in so many different areas,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “He was very supportive of animals, worked […]
WJHG-TV
HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital hosting Crush the Crisis event
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital is hosting its fourth annual Crush the Crisis. Prescription drug misuse is a public health crisis in the United States and deaths by overdose are increasing. In an effort to fight the growing battle, Bay County has organized a medication drop off. The move is in an attempt to get opioid prescriptions off the streets. People will be able to drop off any unused and expired medical, no questions asked.
Damaged shrimp boat occupying ST.Andrews Bay
PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMMB)– In early April, a damaged shrimp boat caught fire leaving St.Andrews Marina. It is still located in the shallow area of the bay. If you have been near St. Andrews Marin, lately you might have noticed the boat stuck near the port. The boat is called Phi Long Hai and is a […]
Former Bay commissioner, Panama City employee pleads no contest to bid fixing
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Panama City department head pled no contest to bid fixing on Monday. Keith Baker, who is also a former Bay County Commissioner, will serve 3 years of probation, pay a little more than $1,300 in fines and court costs and perform one hundred hours of community service. Baker […]
FHP: Gulf Breeze man caught with massive amount of drugs in Jackson County
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Gulf Breeze man is facing 25 drug-related charges after he was caught with a wide variety of illicit substances while driving through Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said their Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a GMC Yukon on Interstate 10 Wednesday and that they had probable […]
wdhn.com
Geneva receives a half-million dollars in CDBG home renovation grant money
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—This month, Geneva was one of 50 Alabama cities chosen to receive federal dollars for home renovations. The grants are targeted at low-income communities and provide help to those residents who simply wouldn’t have the cash reserves to make costly improvements to their homes. Several years...
Council shuts down new apartment project in Crestview, still has legs at County level
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview City Council voted unanimously Monday night to deny an annexation for Airport Road that would clear a pathway for a new apartment development. The Grand Reserve LLC developing group had plans to propose a 192-unit apartment complex at Airport Rd and Houston Ln. The developer representing the project said […]
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County Sheriff Arrests Clyde Donald Taylor II, 11-Time Convicted Felon, for ‘Felon in Possession of a Firearm’ on October 25, 2022
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, around 9:00 P.M., deputies responded to reports of an armed subject on Reddoch Road in Marianna. When deputies arrived on scene, they quickly located the suspect, Clyde Donald Taylor II, inside a vehicle. Through the course of the investigation, a probable cause search of Taylor’s vehicle...
Doctor found guilty in Calhoun County murder case
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Calhoun County juror found a German doctor guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of his wife Friday. Daniel Belc allegedly shot and killed Judy Yoder Belc and put her body in the trunk of his car. The weeklong trial included harrowing evidence including Belc’s 911 call and testimony from […]
wdhn.com
Family and friends reflect on the life of Ashford peanut company owner
ASHFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Glenn Pate, the owner of Dixie Peanut Company in Ashford unfortunately took his last breath at his family-owned peanut mill on Tuesday evening. Family and friends say it’s been hard to digest overnight. ‘This is a piece of our heart that is missing and...
WJHG-TV
Jackson County Sheriff adopts Feline Deputy ‘Sniper’
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When you think of animals in law enforcement, it’s usually K9 officers. However, at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they’re doing things a little bit differently. Sheriff Donnie Edendfield recently adopted a nine-month old kitten as the office’s “Feline Deputy” named Sniper.
WEAR
Troopers: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized following vehicle crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A vehicle crash in Walton County left an 18-year-old dead and two others in serious condition Friday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8 p.m. on State Road 83 and County Road 192. Troopers say a silver sedan was attempting to make...
Comments / 0