W00000000 Notice is hereby given that the Town of Esto will hold an election on Monday, December 5, 2022 to select council members for the following seats and terms: Seat 1 – 3-year …

Troy Messenger
Troy City Councils reappoints municipal judge
At the Oct. 25 Troy City Council Meeting, the council reappointed Judge Matthew Baker as the city’s municipal court judge. Baker has served as the city’s municipal judge since 2016 and his reappointment is for another two-year term to serve as the city’s municipal judge. “I know...
wdhn.com
Level Plains council works to remove public “eyesores”
LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WDHN) — In the coming weeks, the City of Level Plains is expected to enact an ordinance regarding nuisance, abandoned, and unsafe properties. The objective is to clean up eyesores outside residential and business properties. Level Plains Councilman Peter Willingham says, “clean up properties that are...
wdhn.com
Two board members want the special called meeting to be sooner rather than later
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — In the days following the controversial actions of a Wiregrass football coach, two Dothan Board of Education members are still hearing concerns from their constituents and continue calling for more to be done. Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones are asking for an outside investigation of...
wdhn.com
Geneva receives a half-million dollars in CDBG home renovation grant money
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—This month, Geneva was one of 50 Alabama cities chosen to receive federal dollars for home renovations. The grants are targeted at low-income communities and provide help to those residents who simply wouldn’t have the cash reserves to make costly improvements to their homes. Several years...
wdhn.com
Dothan Housing Authority hosts Landlord Symposium November 3rd
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On November 3rd, the Dothan Housing Authority hosts a landlord symposium. The symposium will be held at the Double Tree at 2740 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. It will start at 10:30 and end at 3:00 p.m. Following the symposium, DHA is also hosting a...
wtvy.com
Faithful worker demands $150,000 after city of Dothan forged his name--repeatedly
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A retired city of Dothan employee demands that his old bosses pay him $150,000 because, under their watch, his name was frequently forged. Even though Larry Patrick retired in 2013, his name continued to appear on official documents for eight years without his knowledge. Those documents...
wdhn.com
Local businesses named finalists for state award
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that four Dothan area businesses have been named among the finalists for the Alabama Small Business of the Year Award. Area-One Aviation, LLC- 11-50 Employees. Development Performance Factory- Emerging Business in operation less than five years. Mike Schmitz Automotive...
wdhn.com
Halloween will mark one year since a Bellwood Community man was killed
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Halloween will mark one year since a Bellwood, Alabama man was fatally shot multiple times inside his home. The case remains “unsolved”. Authorities say “Devontia Demarius Wilkerson” was found around three o’clock on the afternoon of October 31st last year, but the 22-year-old may have been killed earlier in the day.
wdhn.com
Ballistic shields bought for Geneva Co. Schools SROs
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)—The Geneva County School system is making the day-to-day lives of their students safer with the purchase of high-end ballistic shields for each of their SROs around the county. Six ballistic shields were purchased and given to all armed School Resource Officers at Geneva County High...
Andalusia Star News
Local businesses named finalists for Alabama Business of Year
Andalusia’s Town and Country Boutique and Taylor Linen Services have each been named finalists in the Alabama Small Business of the Year Awards. Finalists were selected from nominations made by local Alabama chambers of commerce. Alabama chambers had the opportunity to nominate one member small business for each award category. Awards will be presented in the following categories: emerging business (in business fewer than 5 years), small business 1-10 employees, small business 11-50 employees, or small business 51-100 employees.
wdhn.com
Family and friends reflect on the life of Ashford peanut company owner
ASHFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Glenn Pate, the owner of Dixie Peanut Company in Ashford unfortunately took his last breath at his family-owned peanut mill on Tuesday evening. Family and friends say it’s been hard to digest overnight. ‘This is a piece of our heart that is missing and...
wdhn.com
The faith-based mobile food pantry at Coffee Co. Farm Center
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — Success in creating a community mobile food panty when more than a dozen churches banded together several years ago in Coffee County led to a similar food giveaway in Geneva County, and recently in Dale County as well. Today, the October food giveaway was...
wtvy.com
Dothan board members seeking continued investigation into coach’s conduct
Nick Brooks previews the Chiefs and the Generals ahead of FNF Week 10 GOTN. Dothan City school board members Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones are holding a press conference on Wednesday regarding the suspension of Dothan Wolves football coach Jed Kennedy. Enterprise Wildcats volleyball on the prowl for a blue...
wtvy.com
Three Habitat houses hope to be finished for the holidays
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity is working on three big projects to help families in the community. Two of these are home renovations in Dothan. The other is building a new house in Ozark. The social club working with Habitat, called Krewe of Kolosee, is completely...
wdhn.com
Dothan takes out the trash with new cart audit
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A garbage and recycle cart audit has begun for the City of Dothan. Environmental Services, a division of the Public Works Department, has started a garbage and recycling cart audit that will continue through February 2023. A two-person team will work through residential areas in...
wdhn.com
Police search ends in arrest after nighttime burglary, HSCO
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After a county-wide search, a Dothan man has been arrested and accused of a Thursday night burglary in Taylor, per the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Franklin Fulford, 31, of Dothan, was arrested Friday afternoon after being accused of stealing two pieces of equipment from Turf Maintenance Co.
wdhn.com
Owner dies in accident at Ashford peanut mill
ASHFORD, Ala (WDHN)— An industrial accident involving a tractor at the Dixie Peanut Company in Ashford has left the owner dead. According to Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd, the man has been identified as Glenn Pate, the owner of Dixie Peanut Co. The incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. and...
wdhn.com
Schools taking precautions with rising flu cases
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With flu season in full swing, some schools in the area are taking extra precautions to make sure students stay safe and healthy. Daleville City Schools will be having remote learning on Friday, October, 28. They hope this will allow both staff and students to recover and stay healthy.
alreporter.com
Incarcerated individual dies at Ventress Correctional Facility
Yet another incarcerated individual at an Alabama state prison has been confirmed dead by the Alabama Department of Corrections this week, according to a statement obtained by APR on Thursday. Charles Rocky Ramsey, a 36-year-old incarcerated man at Ventress Correctional Facility, was pronounced dead on Wednesday at the Barbour County...
wtvy.com
Jakia Pearson makes history winning Miss National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - History was made when this year’s Miss National Peanut Festival was crowned for the 78th year. “I was shocked,” expresses Jakia Pearson, Miss National Peanut Festival. “I dropped to my knees. In the video you just see me drop and I’m like wow, God put me in this position and I’m thankful for it.”
