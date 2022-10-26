ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS City of Bonifay, Florida SRF Water Improvements Phases 1 & 2 General Notice City of Bonifay, Florida (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the …

Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
First reading of the amended short-term vacation rental ordinance approved in Walton County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Walton County Board of County Commissioners met on Thursday, and the second item on the agenda was the Walton County Short Term Vacation Rental Unit Registration and Neighborhood Compatibility Ordinance. “We have been working on this for well over a year working with our industry...
Bay County Courthouse is making temporary changes.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Starting November first, the Bay County Courthouse will close most of its parking and change the main entrance. The parking should last only 60 to 90 days. Clerk of Court Bill Kinsaul said the Courthouse is re-doing the parking to put in storm drain and utilities. Parking will now be moved […]
WJHG-TV
JCSO files appeal to Governor’s Office after being denied requested funding from County Commission
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield filed an appeal to the Governor’s Office after he was denied a chunk of his proposed budget. “I’ve always said a reactive sheriff’s office is down here, and to be proactive, it’s a little bit higher,” Edenfield said. “The citizens of Jackson County deserve a proactive Sheriff’s Office.”
fosterfollynews.net
Fresh Off the Boat- Main Street Market in Chipley, Florida Now Offering Red Roe Mullet and Gulf Shrimp, on October 27, 2022
Fresh off the boat- Red Roe Mullet and Gulf Shrimp. Pick up some potatoes, onions, potatoes pickles, everything you need to complete your fish fry!. Main Street Market at the intersection of Hwy 90 and Hwy 77 (Main Street) in Downtown Chipley, Florida is now offering fresh whole mullet. Stop by to order or call us at 850-638-7755. Y’all come by.
Council shuts down new apartment project in Crestview, still has legs at County level
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview City Council voted unanimously Monday night to deny an annexation for Airport Road that would clear a pathway for a new apartment development. The Grand Reserve LLC developing group had plans to propose a 192-unit apartment complex at Airport Rd and Houston Ln. The developer representing the project said […]
WJHG-TV
Treasured Panama City ball park now open after renovations
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - City leaders came together for a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony at Sudduth Park Wednesday morning. The youth baseball field in the Cove was battered by Hurricane Michael. “Everything was destroyed here,” said Jenna Haligas, City Commissioner for Ward 1. “All of the fences were torn...
wtvy.com
Faithful worker demands $150,000 after city of Dothan forged his name--repeatedly
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A retired city of Dothan employee demands that his old bosses pay him $150,000 because, under their watch, his name was frequently forged. Even though Larry Patrick retired in 2013, his name continued to appear on official documents for eight years without his knowledge. Those documents...
Former Bay commissioner, Panama City employee pleads no contest to bid fixing
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Panama City department head pled no contest to bid fixing on Monday. Keith Baker, who is also a former Bay County Commissioner, will serve 3 years of probation, pay a little more than $1,300 in fines and court costs and perform one hundred hours of community service. Baker […]
Damaged shrimp boat occupying ST.Andrews Bay
PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMMB)– In early April, a damaged shrimp boat caught fire leaving St.Andrews Marina. It is still located in the shallow area of the bay. If you have been near St. Andrews Marin, lately you might have noticed the boat stuck near the port. The boat is called Phi Long Hai and is a […]
WJHG-TV
New townhouses under construction near downtown Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you walk down Harmon Avenue you can hear the sounds of construction, as five new townhomes are being built near downtown Panama City. “Residential is probably the biggest anchor we could have downtown,” Panama City Commissioner, Jenna Haligas, said. These townhomes are being built...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 27, 2022
Bridgett Franklin, 36, Greenwood, Florida: Knowingly Driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jerome Evans, 37, St. Petersburg, Florida: Trafficking in phenethylamines: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Allen Smith, 32, Grand Ridge, Florida: Hold for Calhoun County: Marianna Police Department. Keyandre Batson, 29, St. Petersburg, Florida:...
Former Bay Co. commissioner dies
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Bay County commissioner and Sheriff’s Office Captain Jerry Girvin died Wednesday. Girvin served for eight years as a commissioner after being elected in 2002. “I know he was he was instrumental in so many different areas,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “He was very supportive of animals, worked […]
WJHG-TV
HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital hosting Crush the Crisis event
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital is hosting its fourth annual Crush the Crisis. Prescription drug misuse is a public health crisis in the United States and deaths by overdose are increasing. In an effort to fight the growing battle, Bay County has organized a medication drop off. The move is in an attempt to get opioid prescriptions off the streets. People will be able to drop off any unused and expired medical, no questions asked.
Is It Important to Have Flood Insurance in South Walton Beach, Florida?
Flooding waters into a home during a hurricane surgedepositphotos.com. The quick and easy answer to this question is yes. Everyone living near the coast, or other areas prone to flooding, should have flood insurance. Due to the increasing frequency and severity of hurricane activity, the risk of damage from flooding is increasing. Even if your home is not close enough (very little of South Walton Beach) to the coast to be affected by storm surge, the massive amount of rain accompanying a hurricane could still cause flooding in your home.
mypanhandle.com
Fire engulfs Panama City home
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two residents are safe after waking up to a fire in their home. It happened sometime overnight at a home of highway 77 near Baldwin Avenue. According to officers and firefighters on scene, they saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the home. Two people were inside at the time and made it out safely. Bay County Fire, Panama City Fire, and even first responders in Lynn Haven all responded. The home is right next door to a nearby business – but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading. The fire remains under investigation.
PC Commissioners approve a motion for audit after an employee allegedly stole $470,000
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Commissioners have authorized a forensic audit. It’s a direct response to last week’s arrest of a former department head, accused of stealing $470,000. At Tuesday’s commission meeting, residents expressed concern they may no longer be able to trust city officials. “This is a huge mismanagement, maybe an oversight […]
Okaloosa, Santa Rosa Co. Schools earn academic excellence designation
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County School District is one of fourteen schools to earn the High-Performing designation for the 2021-2022 school year. This latest recognition makes nine consecutive high-performing titles, the longest-running streak in the state. The Florida State Board of Education reviews all 67 counties for continued and improved academic success, as […]
Diego’s Burrito Factory coming to Lynn Haven facing delays
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Diego’s Burrito Factory set to come to Lynn Haven is facing some delays. Last October, Lynn Haven commissioners approved the development order for Diego’s to open on Highway 77 across from Winn-Dixie. Dirt has been moved on the property since then, but not much else has happened. Earlier this […]
waltonoutdoors.com
Christmas Reflections in DeFuniak Springs Nov. 25 – Dec. 31
Bring the entire family any night of the week or come and stay the weekend in the beautiful, historic DeFuniak Springs. Come see more than 10 million lights reflect off a perfectly round spring-fed lake glowing in holiday splendor around Lake DeFuniak on Circle Drive. Enjoy a holiday family tradition that is a delight to all ages as the City of DeFuniak Springs lights up Chipley Park with the annual Christmas Reflection displays. A variety of Victorian, animal and toy soldier cutouts, Santa’s workshop, the grandfather clock ticking away are among the thousands of decorations which adorn these historic grounds. See below for free holiday special events, markets and the Festival of Trees which compliment this season’s light show.
wdhn.com
Walton County crash leads to Samson teen death
DOTHAN Ala. (WDHN)—A Friday night crash in Walton County has resulted in the death of a Samson teen and the injuries of two others. While turning onto State Road 83 North, an 18-year-old teen, who’s name has not yet been released, collided with a pickup truck, flipping the truck on it’s side and crashing the car into a telephone pole and box.
