Harrison County, OH

WHIZ

ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal

Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Community Celebrates Opening of Pearl House with Ribbon Cutting

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The community came together this morning for a ribbon cutting ceremony for Pearl House, a brand new apartment complex, but this special project had an important message. The 34 unit residence is located in downtown Zanesville and is specifically for those recovering from drug and substance...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF

Sobriety checkpoint in Belmont County tonight

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police, will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight. The checkpoint location is State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Belmont County. The OVI...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Truck accident causes closure of Ohio 7 northbound in Stratton

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A semi-truck and a dump truck were involved in a merging accident on Ohio 7 northbound, just south of the Samis Plant at the intersection of Stratton Heights Road on Thursday morning. It happened before 11 a.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person...
STRATTON, OH
10TV

Woman found safe after leaving residence in Coshocton

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — A woman who was reported missing after walking away from her residence in Coshocton has been found safe, according to deputies. The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said 78-year-old Ocie Murphy left her residence late Thursday evening. As of 10:18 p.m., the sheriff's office said she...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
wqkt.com

Body of Apple Creek man found in Chippewa Lake

The body of an Apple Creek man was found this week in Medina County’s Chippewa Lake. Shortly after seven o’clock on Monday night, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the public boat ramp off Westfield Landing Road regarding a man found in the water. According to the sheriff’s office, 32-year old Matthew Trowbridge was found in the water adjacent to the ramp, lodged between his 14-foot aluminum boat and trailer. He was pronounced dead after being taken to Lodi Hospital. The sheriff’s office say it appears Trowbridge possibly slipped either getting in or out of his boat and fell into the water. Both alcohol and foul play have been ruled out as the cause of death, which will be determined once an autopsy is performed.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man charged with two counts of abduction

An Ohio man has been charged with two counts of abduction. The Guernsey County Sheriff says Zackary K. Smith, age 35 of Fairview, has also been charged with one count of Gross Sexual Imposition a felony of the fourth degree.  Sheriff Paden says they found out about an incident that took place on October 24 […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

MPSD: Monroe man hit, killed by train Friday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Monroe Public Safety Department has reported that a Monroe man was hit and killed by a train Friday morning. On Oct. 28 at approximately 2:20 a.m., MPSD police and fire personnel were dispatched to the area of Roessler Field, W. Elm Avenue near N. Roessler Street, for a train vs. pedestrian crash.
MONROE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Christmas comes early to The Highlands

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – We still have Halloween and Thanksgiving to get through, but a new event is bringing Christmas to the Highlands! All the festive fun begins at the Highlands Sports Complex starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. It will feature over 100 unique vendors to choose from, and you can […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WHIZ

Fatal motorcycle accident in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–Authorities said a Coshocton man was killed in a motorcycle accident Monday. The accident happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 14000 block of State Route 83 in Franklin Twp. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reports that 58-year-old Mark Hepner was traveling south on his 2019 Harley Davidson...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

At least three youth arrested during barricade incident at Massillon juvenile correctional facility are from Cuyahoga County

MASSILLON, Ohio – At least three of the 12 youth arrested at a juvenile correctional facility in Massillon over the weekend are from Cuyahoga County, court records show. State officials on Tuesday released the names of those arrested during a barricade incident at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility but have not provided further details about what happened.
MASSILLON, OH

