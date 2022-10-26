Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Councilman Timmons challenging Graham for Jefferson County Commission seat
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — In the race for Jefferson County Commissioner, Steubenville's Third Ward Councilman Republican candidate Eric Timmons is challenging the incumbent commissioner Democrat Thomas Graham. "I was just to the point where I was tired of hearing people complain and saying some people don't get involved, and...
New Chipotle restaurant coming to Columbiana County
A popular Mexican fast food restaurant will be making its way to Columbiana County.
WHIZ
ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal
Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
Farm and Dairy
4 Bedroom home on 1.2 an acre, and misc.
Visit www.kikoauctions.com for more details. byoung@kikocompany.com and Ashley Ritchey, 330-495-3474.
WHIZ
Community Celebrates Opening of Pearl House with Ribbon Cutting
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The community came together this morning for a ribbon cutting ceremony for Pearl House, a brand new apartment complex, but this special project had an important message. The 34 unit residence is located in downtown Zanesville and is specifically for those recovering from drug and substance...
WTRF
Sobriety checkpoint in Belmont County tonight
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police, will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight. The checkpoint location is State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Belmont County. The OVI...
WTOV 9
Truck accident causes closure of Ohio 7 northbound in Stratton
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A semi-truck and a dump truck were involved in a merging accident on Ohio 7 northbound, just south of the Samis Plant at the intersection of Stratton Heights Road on Thursday morning. It happened before 11 a.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person...
Two trucks and SUV involved in Salem crash
A road was closed after multiple vehicles crashed Thursday night.
2 arrested after police discover a large amount of narcotics in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – The Richland Township Police Department tells 7NEWS that they pulled a large amount of drugs off the street on Tuesday. On October 25th, Richland Township Officers were responding to a complaint at the Gabriel Brothers by the Ohio County Mall. Following a short investigation, officers managed to uncover 423 grams […]
Will apartments, retail finally move into former Hoover plant in North Canton?
After 15 years of waiting and wondering, city officials believe momentum is gaining to revitalize about four acres of ground space at the old Downtown Hoover building.
Woman found safe after leaving residence in Coshocton
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — A woman who was reported missing after walking away from her residence in Coshocton has been found safe, according to deputies. The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said 78-year-old Ocie Murphy left her residence late Thursday evening. As of 10:18 p.m., the sheriff's office said she...
cleveland19.com
Canton manufacturing building ‘probable total loss’ after partial collapse from raging fire
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A vacant building near downtown Canton is deemed a “probable total loss” by the fire department after a raging fire caused a partial collapse. The fire at the light manufacturing building in the 600 block of 6th St. NE was first reported around 11 a.m. on Oct. 26.
wqkt.com
Body of Apple Creek man found in Chippewa Lake
The body of an Apple Creek man was found this week in Medina County’s Chippewa Lake. Shortly after seven o’clock on Monday night, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the public boat ramp off Westfield Landing Road regarding a man found in the water. According to the sheriff’s office, 32-year old Matthew Trowbridge was found in the water adjacent to the ramp, lodged between his 14-foot aluminum boat and trailer. He was pronounced dead after being taken to Lodi Hospital. The sheriff’s office say it appears Trowbridge possibly slipped either getting in or out of his boat and fell into the water. Both alcohol and foul play have been ruled out as the cause of death, which will be determined once an autopsy is performed.
Opening date confirmed for new local T.J. Maxx store
A new TJ Maxx store in the Valley will be opening next month.
Ohio man charged with two counts of abduction
An Ohio man has been charged with two counts of abduction. The Guernsey County Sheriff says Zackary K. Smith, age 35 of Fairview, has also been charged with one count of Gross Sexual Imposition a felony of the fourth degree. Sheriff Paden says they found out about an incident that took place on October 24 […]
13abc.com
MPSD: Monroe man hit, killed by train Friday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Monroe Public Safety Department has reported that a Monroe man was hit and killed by a train Friday morning. On Oct. 28 at approximately 2:20 a.m., MPSD police and fire personnel were dispatched to the area of Roessler Field, W. Elm Avenue near N. Roessler Street, for a train vs. pedestrian crash.
Christmas comes early to The Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – We still have Halloween and Thanksgiving to get through, but a new event is bringing Christmas to the Highlands! All the festive fun begins at the Highlands Sports Complex starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. It will feature over 100 unique vendors to choose from, and you can […]
Ohio deputies looking for suspects that allegedly broke into home and fired a gun at resident
Deputies in Coshocton say they are looking for suspects that broke into a house and fired a gun at the resident inside. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call around 2:11 am for a home invasion. Officials say two males forced entry into the residence, and upon entry fired a weapon toward […]
WHIZ
Fatal motorcycle accident in Coshocton County
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–Authorities said a Coshocton man was killed in a motorcycle accident Monday. The accident happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 14000 block of State Route 83 in Franklin Twp. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reports that 58-year-old Mark Hepner was traveling south on his 2019 Harley Davidson...
At least three youth arrested during barricade incident at Massillon juvenile correctional facility are from Cuyahoga County
MASSILLON, Ohio – At least three of the 12 youth arrested at a juvenile correctional facility in Massillon over the weekend are from Cuyahoga County, court records show. State officials on Tuesday released the names of those arrested during a barricade incident at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility but have not provided further details about what happened.
