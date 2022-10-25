Read full article on original website
At least 151 people, mostly teenagers, have died in a stampede as huge Halloween crowds surged into a narrow street in South Korea’s capital, Seoul, in what has become the country’s worst disaster in years. Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the crush in the capital’s nightlife district of Itaewon overnight.At least 82 people are believed to be injured and were rushed to the hospital. Officials fear the death toll could rise further. Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their twenties, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul‘s...
Gundam Anime’s English Char Voice Actor Michael Kopsa Passes Away
Michael Kopsa voiced many notable roles over the course of his career, but sadly he passed away on Sunday, October 23 at the age of 66. News initially made the rounds when fellow voice actors and actors Mark Hildreth, Peter Kelamis, Shea Hampton and Mackenzie Gray confirmed his passing on Sunday.
