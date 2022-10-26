Read full article on original website
Related
otakuusamagazine.com
The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie Heads to US Theaters
If you’ve been holding out for the best way to watch The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie, Crunchyroll has something special in store just for you. The streamer announced plans to release the anime film—which offers up a conclusion to the adaptation—in theaters around the world starting on October 31 with a special event screening in Italy.
otakuusamagazine.com
Hunter x Hunter Manga Trailer Celebrates Gon and Killua
Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter manga recently returned to the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump after another long hiatus, and there’s a lot to look forward to beyond the new chapters. In addition to the publication of volume 37, the Yoshihiro Togashi Exhibition -PUZZLE- event just kicked off in Japan this week, and a new trailer arrived to promote the manga and showcase memorable scenes with a focus on Gon and Killua.
otakuusamagazine.com
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle Goes Wild on Blu-ray
The 23rd Pokémon anime film first made its theatrical debut in Japan in 2020, and now it can officially be yours to own on home video! Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is available to order on Blu-ray and DVD, so let’s take a look at what makes this one a particularly wild entry in the long-running series.
otakuusamagazine.com
Sonic Prime Animated Series Hits Netflix on December 15
The next television outing for Sonic the Hedgehog is Sonic Prime, and the show now has a start date. Fans of the Blue Blur can look forward to the sixth animated series based on the hit games to stream on Netflix beginning on December 15. The Vancouver-based WildBrain Studios (Johnny...
otakuusamagazine.com
Gundam Anime’s English Char Voice Actor Michael Kopsa Passes Away
Michael Kopsa voiced many notable roles over the course of his career, but sadly he passed away on Sunday, October 23 at the age of 66. News initially made the rounds when fellow voice actors and actors Mark Hildreth, Peter Kelamis, Shea Hampton and Mackenzie Gray confirmed his passing on Sunday.
How Rich Was Leslie Jordan Upon His Death at Age 67?
Esteemed actor, singer, playwright and LGBTQ icon Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 from a car accident, Variety reported on Oct. 24. His car hit the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine...
otakuusamagazine.com
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Anime Revealed
An anime adaptation has officially been revealed for Ren Eguchi’s Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill light novel series. In addition to the launch of the official website and Twitter accounts, staff members and voice cast members were revealed alongside a teaser visual. The series, which...
otakuusamagazine.com
GaoGaiGar Is a Must-Watch for Mecha Anime Fans
Discotek days are some of our favorite days. The boutique licensing company never disappoints with its combination of classic titles and forgotten classics. Fans were especially excited to hear that they license-rescued GaoGaiGar: The King of Braves. This capstone on Sunrise’s yuusha series is beloved for good reason. If...
otakuusamagazine.com
Rent-a-Girlfriend Mobile Game Prepares to End Service
The Rent-a-Girlfriend anime—based on the manga by Reiji Miyajima—may be rolling on with a third season in the future, but it’s officially the end of the road for the mobile game. Rent-a-Girlfriend Heroine All-Stars was initially revealed back in July 2021, and with a little over a year of service under its belt it will be shutting down on January 25, 2023.
otakuusamagazine.com
The International Anime Music Festival Is Coming to North America
The very first International Anime Music Festival will make its debut this February 6, beginning in Vancouver, Canada. After that, it will go to 36 other avenues across North America, including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, Kansas City, Montreal, Pittsburgh, Mexico City and more. And who will be on stage?
otakuusamagazine.com
Blood Blockade Battlefront Manga Returns from Break with Part 3
The action of Yasuhiro Nightow’s Blood Blockade Battlefront manga is kicking back into high gear. The series finally returns to the pages of Jump SQ.Rise in this month’s issue after taking a few months off, starting the third part with the title “Beat 3 Peat.”. Nightow launched...
Comments / 0