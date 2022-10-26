Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Unites Piccolo and Pan in Cute New Selfie
Dragon Ball Super rolled out a new film earlier this year, and at this point, it won't be long before the release hits home video. This fall, fans in Japan will get their hands on Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero at home, and some bundles will come with different goodies from others. And now, we know one of these goodies has taught Piccolo how to take the perfect selfie.
otakuusamagazine.com
The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie Heads to US Theaters
If you’ve been holding out for the best way to watch The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie, Crunchyroll has something special in store just for you. The streamer announced plans to release the anime film—which offers up a conclusion to the adaptation—in theaters around the world starting on October 31 with a special event screening in Italy.
otakuusamagazine.com
Junji Ito Maniac Anime Reveals Opening Song, New Clip
The Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre anime was previously announced for a January 19, 2023 premiere, and that date is officially a worldwide launch. Just in time for Halloween, the anime’s website and Netflix Anime YouTube account shared a new video that both previews the opening title sequence—featuring MADKID’s opening theme song, “Paranoid”—and a brief clip.
otakuusamagazine.com
An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride Anime Announced
Fuminori Teshima and COMTA’s An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride light novel series has been in publication since February 2017, and now it’s getting ready to make the leap to the screen. An anime adaptation has been announced, with more information on the cast, staff and more to come in the future.
otakuusamagazine.com
Hunter x Hunter Manga Trailer Celebrates Gon and Killua
Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter manga recently returned to the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump after another long hiatus, and there’s a lot to look forward to beyond the new chapters. In addition to the publication of volume 37, the Yoshihiro Togashi Exhibition -PUZZLE- event just kicked off in Japan this week, and a new trailer arrived to promote the manga and showcase memorable scenes with a focus on Gon and Killua.
otakuusamagazine.com
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle Goes Wild on Blu-ray
The 23rd Pokémon anime film first made its theatrical debut in Japan in 2020, and now it can officially be yours to own on home video! Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is available to order on Blu-ray and DVD, so let’s take a look at what makes this one a particularly wild entry in the long-running series.
otakuusamagazine.com
Sonic Prime Animated Series Hits Netflix on December 15
The next television outing for Sonic the Hedgehog is Sonic Prime, and the show now has a start date. Fans of the Blue Blur can look forward to the sixth animated series based on the hit games to stream on Netflix beginning on December 15. The Vancouver-based WildBrain Studios (Johnny...
otakuusamagazine.com
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Anime Revealed
An anime adaptation has officially been revealed for Ren Eguchi’s Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill light novel series. In addition to the launch of the official website and Twitter accounts, staff members and voice cast members were revealed alongside a teaser visual. The series, which...
otakuusamagazine.com
Blood Blockade Battlefront Manga Returns from Break with Part 3
The action of Yasuhiro Nightow’s Blood Blockade Battlefront manga is kicking back into high gear. The series finally returns to the pages of Jump SQ.Rise in this month’s issue after taking a few months off, starting the third part with the title “Beat 3 Peat.”. Nightow launched...
otakuusamagazine.com
The International Anime Music Festival Is Coming to North America
The very first International Anime Music Festival will make its debut this February 6, beginning in Vancouver, Canada. After that, it will go to 36 other avenues across North America, including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, Kansas City, Montreal, Pittsburgh, Mexico City and more. And who will be on stage?
Comments / 0