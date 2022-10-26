Drag racing only tells you so much about a car’s performance credentials, but they are still fun to watch, especially when serious power is at play. A recent example is a video from YouTube channel Officially Gassed, which has gathered three German rivals – a Mercedes AMG E63S, Audi RS7, and BMW M5 Competition – on a drag strip where they can stretch their legs to the max. Needless to say, the three German car manufacturers have been at each other’s throats for decades, and it’s always interesting to see who comes out on top, especially when these three make a combined 2,370 horsepower while cocooning passengers in traditional German luxury.

