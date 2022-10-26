Read full article on original website
Feral Dregs
3d ago
✔So everyone going to prison.. except the dangerous TERRORIST who ordered a DEADLY attack on the US Gov
Trucker sentenced for ‘record’ methamphetamine, fentanyl amounts
A trucker who was arrested last year after authorities say he was caught with record-breaking amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl inside his truck while trying to cross into the United States at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison. Carlos Martin Quintana-Arias, a...
Three New Yorkers die of fentanyl overdose after ordering cocaine from drug delivery service
Three New Yorkers attempted to order cocaine from a drug delivery service but later died of a fentanyl overdose when their batch was laced with the deadly drug.
South Carolina authorities seize enough fentanyl to kill 15 million
The York County Sheriff's Office say they have made a major drug bust, seizing 30,000 grams of fentanyl, enough to potentially kill 15 million people.
Drug bust yields cocaine, ‘Scarface’ doll, Pablo Escobar book
Winthrop Police, working with Boston Police, seized 430.6 grams of cocaine. Winthrop police last week arrested 49-year-old Hermes Quintero-Durango, of Revere, and confiscated cocaine, cash, a figurine of movie drug lord “Scarface Tony Montana,” and a book about drug lord Pablo Escobar, according to a press release. Quintero-Durango...
Pelican Bay prison inmate gets additional 11-year sentence for drug smuggling
CRESCENT CITY, Del Norte County -- A Richmond man incarcerated at Pelican Bay State Prison was sentenced on Thursday to 11 more years and 3 months for participating in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.Patrick Botello, 36, worked with another inmate at Pelican Bay and arranged with four other people outside the prison to obtain meth and heroin, conceal the drugs in balloons, and then smuggle them into the supermax prison.Botello was originally arrested in 2018 as part of Operation Silent Night, which apprehended 27 people on narcotics and weapons charges out of Woodland, California. The activity in Woodland involved organized crime that had connections to criminal gangs in jails and prisons, the DOJ said, and had far-reaching impacts on counties such as Solano, Santa Clara, and Sacramento.
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
'El Chapo' Guzman making desperate play to get out of prison
After conviction, 'El Chapo' was sent to the airtight SuperMax prison in Colorado to serve a life sentence. Now, he is asking to have his life sentence vacated.
Police in Upstate Bust into ‘The Castle’ to Get Dangerous Drug Lord
Good police work in Upstate New York led to the arrest of a longtime drug lord allegedly responsible for infiltrating our streets with a litany of narcotics. When police seized his stash on Monday, they found all kinds of drugs including meth, crack, and fentanyl. In addition to a large...
Police: Long Island woman arrested with more than $40 million worth of knockoffs
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- Police, prosecutors and U.S. postal inspectors joined forces to take down an alleged counterfeit trademark operation based in a Long Island boutique. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, police say thousands of bogus designer goods were being sold out in the open, and shipped around the country. Nassau Police call it a crime in plain sight. Linny's Boutique, in Plainview, allegedly passed counterfeit designer logos onto clothing and accessories. "The store contained thousands of synthetic, heat sealed counterfeit Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Prada, Dior and labels purchased from China," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. Police say their 18 month investigation...
More than 300,000 fentanyl pills seized in federal bust connected to 3 major drug trafficking groups
A total of 17 people with cartel connections are facing federal charges following the seizure of hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills and more than a thousand pounds of methamphetamine, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington.
Under pressure, judge revokes bond for accused drug dealer
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After public scrutiny and a plea from prosecutors, District Court Judge Tarvald Smith revoked the low bond he had previously set for an accused large-scale drug dealer in Baton Rouge. The move came just hours after District Attorney Hillar Moore filed an official court motion...
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Oregon drug trafficking ring busted with nearly half a million in cash, 20 pounds of narcotics: authorities
Authorities in Washington County, Oregon, seized nearly half a million dollars in cash and 20 pounds of narcotics after an investigation into a suspect drug trafficking ring.
Woman Admits To Killing 2 Boyfriends At Her Farm — But Did She Kill More Men?
Sheila LaBarre forced her boyfriends to admit to crimes they never committed — then murdered them. Born Sheila Kaye Bailey in Fort Payne, Alabama in 1958, she was the youngest of six children, but it was not a happy home she grew up in. Her father was allegedly a violent alcoholic. Her sister, Lynn Noojin, later testified she witnessed Sheila being sexually abused as a child, according to New Hampshire’s Portsmouth Herald newspaper.
The world's longest prison sentence was for 141,078 years
Chamoy Thipyaso from Thailand is known for receiving the world's longest prison sentence in history. She was sentenced to imprisonment for 141,078 years. She was found guilty of the crime of defrauding people through a pyramid scheme. Within 30 years of her scamming career, she defrauded more than 16,000 people in Thailand.
sfstandard.com
Prostitutes, Private Jets and Cash: SF FBI Agent Guilty of Taking Bribes From the Armenian Mob
A former FBI agent based out of the bureau’s San Francisco office was found guilty Monday of taking bribes from a lawyer linked to an Armenian organized crime unit in exchange for handing over “sensitive law enforcement” information, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Babak Broumand,...
Two men arrested after police seize tens of millions worth of cocaine and ice including 120kg of drugs allegedly hidden inside a truckload of frozen chicken
Two people have been charged after police seized almost half a tonne of cocaine and methamphetamine worth tens of millions of dollars - including 120kg of drugs allegedly hidden inside a truckload of frozen chicken. The operation began when the Victorian Joint Organised Crime Taskforce (JOCTF) identified a criminal network...
Body found handcuffed in snow after fake US marshal ‘arrested’ Vermont man, feds say
The man was involved in a “business dispute” before his death, according to prosecutors.
KKTV
Judge sets trial dates for parents accused in two fentanyl cases, including their son’s death
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Kira Villalba and Joenny Astacio will be tried together in two cases, according to a judge’s ruling in El Paso County court Wednesday. 11 News was the only television station with reporters in the courtroom. The parents are facing charges in connection to the death of their son.
AOL Corp
US Postal Service workers arrested in $1.3 million fraud, identity theft scheme in NJ, NY
Three U.S. Postal Service employees are among four people arrested in connection with a more than 5-year-old $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme carried out in the New York metropolitan area, according to the Department of Justice. According to a release from the DOJ, starting in December 2018, the...
