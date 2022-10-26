ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 3

Feral Dregs
3d ago

✔So everyone going to prison.. except the dangerous TERRORIST who ordered a DEADLY attack on the US Gov

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Trucker sentenced for ‘record’ methamphetamine, fentanyl amounts

A trucker who was arrested last year after authorities say he was caught with record-breaking amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl inside his truck while trying to cross into the United States at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison. Carlos Martin Quintana-Arias, a...
Boston

Drug bust yields cocaine, ‘Scarface’ doll, Pablo Escobar book

Winthrop Police, working with Boston Police, seized 430.6 grams of cocaine. Winthrop police last week arrested 49-year-old Hermes Quintero-Durango, of Revere, and confiscated cocaine, cash, a figurine of movie drug lord “Scarface Tony Montana,” and a book about drug lord Pablo Escobar, according to a press release. Quintero-Durango...
WINTHROP, MA
CBS San Francisco

Pelican Bay prison inmate gets additional 11-year sentence for drug smuggling

CRESCENT CITY, Del Norte County -- A Richmond man incarcerated at Pelican Bay State Prison was sentenced on Thursday to 11 more years and 3 months for participating in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.Patrick Botello, 36, worked with another inmate at Pelican Bay and arranged with four other people outside the prison to obtain meth and heroin, conceal the drugs in balloons, and then smuggle them into the supermax prison.Botello was originally arrested in 2018 as part of Operation Silent Night, which apprehended 27 people on narcotics and weapons charges out of Woodland, California. The activity in Woodland involved organized crime that had connections to criminal gangs in jails and prisons, the DOJ said, and had far-reaching impacts on counties such as Solano, Santa Clara, and Sacramento.  
RICHMOND, CA
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
CBS New York

Police: Long Island woman arrested with more than $40 million worth of knockoffs

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- Police, prosecutors and U.S. postal inspectors joined forces to take down an alleged counterfeit trademark operation based in a Long Island boutique. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, police say thousands of bogus designer goods were being sold out in the open, and shipped around the country. Nassau Police call it a crime in plain sight. Linny's Boutique, in Plainview, allegedly passed counterfeit designer logos onto clothing and accessories. "The store contained thousands of synthetic, heat sealed counterfeit Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Prada, Dior and labels purchased from China," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. Police say their 18 month investigation...
PLAINVIEW, NY
WAFB

Under pressure, judge revokes bond for accused drug dealer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After public scrutiny and a plea from prosecutors, District Court Judge Tarvald Smith revoked the low bond he had previously set for an accused large-scale drug dealer in Baton Rouge. The move came just hours after District Attorney Hillar Moore filed an official court motion...
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Oxygen

Woman Admits To Killing 2 Boyfriends At Her Farm — But Did She Kill More Men?

Sheila LaBarre forced her boyfriends to admit to crimes they never committed — then murdered them. Born Sheila Kaye Bailey in Fort Payne, Alabama in 1958, she was the youngest of six children, but it was not a happy home she grew up in. Her father was allegedly a violent alcoholic. Her sister, Lynn Noojin, later testified she witnessed Sheila being sexually abused as a child, according to New Hampshire’s Portsmouth Herald newspaper.
FORT PAYNE, AL
Ricky

The world's longest prison sentence was for 141,078 years

Chamoy Thipyaso from Thailand is known for receiving the world's longest prison sentence in history. She was sentenced to imprisonment for 141,078 years. She was found guilty of the crime of defrauding people through a pyramid scheme. Within 30 years of her scamming career, she defrauded more than 16,000 people in Thailand.
Daily Mail

Two men arrested after police seize tens of millions worth of cocaine and ice including 120kg of drugs allegedly hidden inside a truckload of frozen chicken

Two people have been charged after police seized almost half a tonne of cocaine and methamphetamine worth tens of millions of dollars - including 120kg of drugs allegedly hidden inside a truckload of frozen chicken. The operation began when the Victorian Joint Organised Crime Taskforce (JOCTF) identified a criminal network...

Comments / 0

Community Policy