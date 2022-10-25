Read full article on original website
Imperial Oil announces largest dividend increase in its history
Shares of Imperial Oil (IMO.TO)(IMO) climbed as much as 10 per cent on Friday as the company rewarded shareholders with the largest dividend increase in its history. The Calgary-based integrated oil company reported third-quarter financial results before the opening bell, showing earnings more than doubled from a year ago, at $2.03 billion. Total revenue and other income for the quarter rose nearly 49 per cent year-over-year to $15.22 billion.
