How to see the world-famous Tokyo tuna auction at the Toyosu Market
Tokyo’s Toyosu Market is one of the biggest fish markets in the world and famous for its lively tuna auctions. These early morning auctions have become a popular attraction, where visitors are allowed to watch the proceedings from two different locations. The first is just a passageway overlooking the hall, but the other is a special observation deck on the same floor as the auction. Entry is free for both viewing spots, but the latter requires advance reservations as only 27 people per day are allowed to watch the auction from this close-up angle.
Starbucks releases an exclusive Japan-only Christmas collection
Starbucks never fails to surprise us with its seasonal creations. Autumn has already brought us the popular pumpkin spice latte as well as a cutesy-spooky range of Halloween mugs and tumblers. Next up, of course, is Christmas, and Starbucks has just revealed the festive collection that will only be available in Japan.
Inside ‘The White Lotus’s season two filming location in Italy
As much as you might dislike many of the – admittedly very dislikeable – characters of HBO’s breakout TV hit ‘The White Lotus’, there’s no denying the appeal of the show’s filming locations. The first season, which was set in Hawaii and revolved around the interactions between the guests and employees of a fictional resort chain, was full of spectacular backdrops and seriously enviable bits of luxury.
Shake Shack and Lane Eight team up for a limited-edition sneaker collab
Shake Shack and footwear company Lane Eight have joined hands to celebrate their fourth year in Hong Kong, unveiling Shake Shack x Lane Eight Trainer AD 1 as the ultimate fusion of the two! The cloud-white sneakers features Shake-Shack-Green shoelaces and several shoe charms ranging from a burger and fries to a shake bottle. The shoes are made without animal-derived materials and take a sustainable step toward a better planet.
Where to find Thanksgiving dinner to-go in L.A.
This year, leave Turkey Day cooking to some of L.A.'s best restaurants without sacrificing the comfort of home. Over the last few years, plenty of Angelenos have discovered the beauty of ordering a premade, restaurant quality Thanksgiving meal at home. Between the cleanup, the potential for dry turkey and the possibility of forgotten ingredients, there’s plenty of stress that comes with cooking your own turkey at home, so why not leave it all to the pros?
Popular sandwich joint Eggslut to open a new branch at Suntec City by the end of 2022
Eggslut will be opening their second branch in Suntec City by the end of the year. Having first started as a no-frills food truck in Los Angeles, this sammie joint is what first sparked the loaded breakfast sandwich craze. Their first Southeast Asian outlet opened back in 2021, and the Scotts Square branch saw snaking queues with eager diners waiting up to three hours long. No word yet on if there are any Suntec City-exclusive menu items, but we can be sure that fan favourites will be included.
Shibuya Sky is celebrating Christmas with rooftop light shows and mirror balls
There are plenty of incredible illuminations and light displays you can enjoy in Tokyo during the winter, a time of year when the city shines brightly despite the colder days and longer nights. This year, Shibuya Sky will also be lighting up the city with its Christmas illuminations from November 17 to December 25.
The best Christmas Markets in Paris
Feeling festive? The best Christmas markets in Paris are a celebration of all things Noël, from Montmartre to La Défense. Christmas market season is almost here, so bust out the coats and festive cheer. Wait, that rhymes? Paris makes poets of us all. The City of Light shines brightest over the festive season, and the best Christmas Markets in Paris are as romantic as it gets. There is no shortage of markets across the French capital, so we’ve done the hard yards and identified the best of the best, listed below.
The best carless day trips from Melbourne
No car, no problem: these excursions are all accessible by our state's regional train, ferry and coach system. Melbourne may be chock-full of things to do and see, but sometimes you crave a break from the hubbub of city life. From national parks, world-class wineries, gold rush towns to sandy beaches, the state of Victoria teems with things to escape to – all within a short distance of the CBD.
How to quit sugar in a city that’s obsessed with the sweet stuff
If I had to describe my relationship with sugar, I’d use words like ‘obsessive’, ‘intimate’ and ‘fanatical’. I associate it with love – with my big sister buying me Freddo Frogs on the 159 bus to nursery school, with my grandma treating me to penny sweets on the bus home again. Then, later, Chinatown bubble teas, fending off geese to eat wedges of cake in Victoria Park café. If this all sounds saccharine, forgive me – my critical faculties (and teeth!) have no doubt been eroded by an endless, joyfully pastel-tinted succession of sweet treats.
Charoenkrung to welcome back Awakening Bangkok lighting festival in December
Awakening Bangkok, Time Out Bangkok’s signature lighting festival, is making a comeback to the historic quarters of Charoenkrung-Talad Noi. After being pushed back last year due to COVID, the event is back on its original schedule: in December, when the cool breeze makes it ideal to walk down dark alleys and gaze at awe-inspiring illuminated sculptures.
Now on the market: an ‘invisible house’ hidden in the middle of a remote forest
Have you ever wanted to live in a house that looks like it’s from a sci-fi movie? Well, now you actually could. This stunning ‘invisible home’ has just hit the market, with the estate agents dubbing it an ‘exceptional piece of modern architecture’. The Invisible...
Visit the Wicked Pumpkin Pop Up in New Hampshire this weekend
This weekend the Wicked Pumpkin Pop Up is taking place starting on October 28 and wrapping up on October 30. Guests can expect three days of live music, entertainment, beer, food trucks and lots of fun activities for the whole family. The event is being held at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery...
