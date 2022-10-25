ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newpaltz.edu

New Paltz Students Get Involved at Media Day

On Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Center for Student Media hosted its first ever Media Day outside the Student Union Building (SUB). The six different clubs from the media department — The Oracle, The Teller, The Fahari Libertad, WFNP, Music Collective and Hawk Studios — tabled on the SUB concourse. Food and drinks were available to anyone who attended the event.
NEW PALTZ, NY
newpaltz.edu

A Conversation with President Darrell Wheeler

Dr. Darrell Wheeler took office as President of SUNY New Paltz nearly 100 days ago. Since then, he has attended countless events, explored the campus and town and gotten to meet hundreds of students. You can see him all around campus, and if you do, say hi! President Wheeler is always repping his New Paltz gear, carrying around his orange notebook to write down anything important he sees. In the notebook’s inside cover is the school’s mission statement, which President Wheeler cut out and pasted himself, so that he is constantly reminded of the core values of New Paltz.
NEW PALTZ, NY
newpaltz.edu

Dutchess County Holds Annual Sheep and Wool Festival

Held since 1980, the New York State Sheep and Wool Festival is an annual gathering for knitters, farmers and regular fiber-enthusiasts alike. Each third week in October, the festival is hosted at the Dutchess County Fair Grounds in Rhinebeck, New York. On Oct. 15, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Oct. 16, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the fairgrounds were packed with souvenir tents, food vendors and natural-fiber-producing livestock including sheep, goats, angora rabbits, llamas, musk oxen and alpacas.
NEW PALTZ, NY
newpaltz.edu

Ghoulish Tales from the Students of New Paltz

Now that it is officially “spooky season,” why not kick off Hallo-week with some super scary stories told by some of our fellow peers? I have asked several students on campus this week to share their own crazy ghost stories or supernatural experiences. Let’s see what our friends and classmates had to share!
NEW PALTZ, NY
newpaltz.edu

New Paltz Parade Returns: New Route, Same Fun

The annual New Paltz Halloween parade returns on Monday, Oct. 31 for its second post-pandemic event in a row. However, this year’s edition of the parade will have a never-before-experienced addition: a march down one of America’s oldest roads, New Paltz’s storied and nationally recognized Historic Huguenot Street.
NEW PALTZ, NY
newpaltz.edu

Say Hello To Zer0 Place: Zero Net Emissions Building

A high performance building development named Zer0 Place opened its doors to New Paltz on April 12, 2022. Zer0 Place is a net-zero energy building that leaves a miniscule carbon footprint and charges no utility fees for residents. David Shepler, one of the owners and founders of Zer0 Place, had...
NEW PALTZ, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy