Dr. Darrell Wheeler took office as President of SUNY New Paltz nearly 100 days ago. Since then, he has attended countless events, explored the campus and town and gotten to meet hundreds of students. You can see him all around campus, and if you do, say hi! President Wheeler is always repping his New Paltz gear, carrying around his orange notebook to write down anything important he sees. In the notebook’s inside cover is the school’s mission statement, which President Wheeler cut out and pasted himself, so that he is constantly reminded of the core values of New Paltz.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO