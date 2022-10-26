Booker T discussed some WWE NXT topics during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. Here are the highlights:. “Carmelo Hayes is one of the guys that I want to see get to that next level and literally just kick it in. I want to see this dude on that next level. In order to get to that next level, you got to have somebody in your ear sometimes telling you how good you are, patting you on the back, and saying, ‘Man, that was a hell of a job. I need more of this, not that.’ That’s what motivators do. I think I’m one of the best motivators that you’re going to find. I’m going to make sure that those guys know that I’m in their corner, I have nothing to gain from it, and if they go out and do well and come back and say, ‘Book, you were right about this and right about that’, then let’s keep it rolling. Let’s just make it a little bit better.”

