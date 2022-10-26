Read full article on original website
itrwrestling.com
“If You Want The Truth, I Hated That Job” – Arn Anderson On WWE Producer Role
After WWE purchased WCW in March 2001 Arn Anderson joined the sports entertainment giant as a road agent. During his time with the company Anderson occasionally appeared on television, including a memorable cameo at WrestleMania X-8 where he delivered his signature Spinebuster to The Undertaker to a monster ovation as he battled Ric Flair.
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Addresses Tumultuous Past Relationship With The Rock Being Exaggerated
Shawn Michaels’ past issues with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are not as bad as they have been made out to be in the media. “The Heartbreak Kid” spoke at length about this topic during his recent appearance on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, which was recorded as HBK was helping train Paul for his upcoming championship clash with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.
itrwrestling.com
Bruce Prichard Details Vince McMahon’s Contentious Relationship With Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon are undoubtedly two of the most important figures in the history of professional wrestling. For his part McMahon took his father’s promotion and grew it into the the sports entertainment powerhouse that WWE has become today. During this expansion, Hulk Hogan was McMahon’s biggest star, and the WWE Hall of Famer eventually crossed over into the mainstream, becoming a major celebrity in his own right.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Agrees Athena Was Too Aggressive In Recent AEW Match
Booker T has a stark warning for AEW. On the most recent episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T discusses Athena's recent match with Jody Threat last week on "AEW Dark" and said the company needs to be more careful about the health of its wrestlers. "I'm going to tell you, AEW, they are one bad accident away from something really, really being done about what's going on in that company and people looking at it from a different perspective," the 5-time WCW Champion told co-host Brad Gilmore.
itrwrestling.com
“I Think I Have One More Run Left In Me” – Buff Bagwell
Could we once again see Buff Bagwell in the squared circle?. The former WCW star and New World Order (NWO) member, Buff Bagwell, recently took part in an interview with Chris Van Vliet. Buff Bagwell Wants Back In The Ring. Buff Bagwell spoke about a multitude of topics, and the...
itrwrestling.com
Jim Ross Hints AEW Rampage Will Be His Final Wrestling Commentary Gig
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross is known as the man behind some of the most iconic play-by-play calls in history. Whether saying that Mick Foley had been “broken in half” or showing disgust at Stone Cold Steve Austin aligning with Vince McMahon, his voice is deeply entwined with the history of professional wrestling.
itrwrestling.com
AEW Star Namedropped By Michael Cole During SmackDown
Following Vince McMahon’s retirement on July 22, numerous sweeping changes have been made to the WWE product. This has ranged from certain WWE Superstars being pushed to words such as ‘hospital’ and ‘wrestling’ being added back to the list of allowed phrases. The latter of those has seen a vast improvement in the company’s broadcasting.
ringsidenews.com
CM Punk Hasn’t Heard From AEW Since All Out Brawl
CM Punk defeated Adam Page to win the AEW World Championship at All Out. Punk verbally eviscerated Page, Colt Cabana and The Elite during the post-show scrum and that led to a huge brawl backstage. There’s been a lack of active verbal communication between AEW and Punk since the brawl.
itrwrestling.com
Mick Foley Recalls CM Punk Refusing To Mock Him On WWE TV
Mick Foley and CM Punk are known as two of the best talkers of their respective generations. So when they finally got to go toe-to-toe on the microphone in 2012, fans expected fireworks. However, by the time the moment came, there had been backstage wrangling over the script, and Foley...
itrwrestling.com
Another Female Star Potentially Heading Back To WWE
On the October 28th edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Emma returned to WWE for the first time in five years. The star’s reappearance came after it was reported that Chelsea Green could also be on her way back to the company after finishing up with IMPACT Wrestling. Meanwhile, a...
itrwrestling.com
Shawn Michaels On What He Believes Is The Secret To Success Behind DX And The Attitude Era
Recently, Shawn Michaels expressed his thoughts about how it’s important for talent to control their creativity, using a solid example such as his legendary D-Generation X faction of why professional wrestlers should have freedom when it comes to being creative. D-Generation X would have a 25 year anniversary celebration...
PWMania
Booker T Calls Out AEW Fans, Says “They Don’t Care About Those Guys in the Ring”
During his podcast, Booker T discussed “Hangman” Adam Page’s concussion and how some fans were disappointed that Page’s bout with Jon Moxley had to be stopped due to the injury. Page was competing against Moxley. “You know what? Hey, bro, that’s the AEW fans, man. They...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Arn Anderson On Billy Gunn’s Involvement With The Acclaimed: “Hey, It’s Working”
On the latest edition of his ARN podcast the legendary Arn Anderson gave his honest thoughts on the current AEW tag team champions, The Acclaimed, and their manager, WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn. The Enforcer admits that he was skeptical by putting Gunn with The Acclaimed but later adds that he understands that the act is very over with the fanbase. Highlights from the podcast can be found below.
itrwrestling.com
Tessa Blanchard Addresses Silence Over Wrestling Future
Tessa Blanchard recently gave fans an update on her professional wrestling career. The last time that Tessa Blanchard was in the professional wrestling limelight was when she won the IMPACT World Championship at Hard To Kill during 2020’s COVID-19 pandemic. After that, her life and career would spiral out of control, leaving IMPACT and being stripped of her title, and this due to alleged bullying on her part, as well as racist comments. Not just that, but Blanchard would also fall out with Women of Wrestling (WOW) after becoming a centerpiece of the company.
itrwrestling.com
Solo Sikoa Brands Sami Zayn As The “Kobe Bryant Of Wrestling”
Joining The Bloodline at Clash at the Castle on September 3, Solo Sikoa has been a natural fit for both the group and for the SmackDown roster. Part of this fit has involved the development of a hilarious friendship with ‘Honorary Uce’ Sami Zayn, which has resulted in Sikoa actually breaking character on WWE programming.
itrwrestling.com
2022 PWI Women’s 150 Top 10 Revealed
The 2022 PWI Women’s 150 list has been revealed. The famous list is headed by current World of STARDOM Champion Syuri. The evaluation period for the list is from October 1st 2021 until September 15th 2022. The rankings are determined by a set of strict criteria which can be found below.
itrwrestling.com
Only One Eyewitness Can Publicly Speak About AEW All Out Brawl
Though AEW All Out saw multiple champions crowned, the event itself has been overshadowed by what took place immediately afterward. During a media scrum after the show, CM Punk launched into a verbal tirade, calling out Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and though he didn’t call them out by name, took pointed shots at AEW EVP’s The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Comments On Ava Raine's NXT Debut
While many expected Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, known onscreen as Ava Raine, to make waves with her WWE debut, few can say they expected her to arrive the way she did on this week's "NXT." Raine revealed that she is the fourth member of the cult-like group Schism alongside Joe Gacy and the Dyad. On the latest episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, "NXT" commentator Booker T weighed in on Raine's debut, as well as what he sees for the young star's future.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Booker T Names Two WWE NXT Stars He’s High On
Booker T discussed some WWE NXT topics during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. Here are the highlights:. “Carmelo Hayes is one of the guys that I want to see get to that next level and literally just kick it in. I want to see this dude on that next level. In order to get to that next level, you got to have somebody in your ear sometimes telling you how good you are, patting you on the back, and saying, ‘Man, that was a hell of a job. I need more of this, not that.’ That’s what motivators do. I think I’m one of the best motivators that you’re going to find. I’m going to make sure that those guys know that I’m in their corner, I have nothing to gain from it, and if they go out and do well and come back and say, ‘Book, you were right about this and right about that’, then let’s keep it rolling. Let’s just make it a little bit better.”
itrwrestling.com
Bray Wyatt Faces His Demons, Uncle Howdy Arrives On SmackDown
The evolution of Bray Wyatt continues, and once again an episode of Friday Night SmackDown ended with more questions than answers. In the main event segment of the show, Wyatt came to the ring to a huge ovation from the crowd, and once again spoke from the heart. As fans chanted “welcome back” Wyatt said that hearing them made him want to do something crazy.
