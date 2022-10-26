Read full article on original website
Rob Garcia, Democratic candidate for West Virginia House of Delegates 71st District
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Rob Garcia is running as a Democrat to represent the new West Virginia House of Delegates 71st District.
Keith Marple, Republican candidate for the West Virginia House of Delegates 69th District
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Keith Marple, a former Harrison County magistrate, is running as a Republican for the West Virginia House of Delegates 69th District.
Austin Lynch, Libertarian candidate for West Virginia Senate District 12
STONEWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Austin Lynch is running as a Libertarian for the West Virginia Senate 12th District.
Wes Moore, Black Democrats aiming to make Maryland history
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Wes Moore could soon make history if elected Maryland’s first Black governor, and he's not alone: Rep. Anthony Brown would be the state’s first Black attorney general. Aruna Miller, Moore's running mate who immigrated from India, would be the first Asian-American elected statewide in Maryland.
Building next generation of West Virginia's tourism workforce
To have a booming tourism economy, we need the workforce to make it strong. There are more than 68,000 employees in the state’s leisure and hospitality industry, according to WorkForce West Virginia. But annually, there are about 4,800 vacancies in the state’s fast food and counter jobs.
Election 2022 Maryland
Crash involving school buses on I-75 sends 8 to hospitals
WETHERINGTON, Ohio (AP) — A crash on an Ohio interstate involving three school buses transporting a high school football team sent eight people to local hospitals, but no serious injuries were reported, authorities said. The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on I-75 in West Chester Township...
