Read full article on original website
Related
A closer look at QB Jake Garcia’s performance vs. Virginia
Quarterback Jake Garcia received his first start at the college level on Saturday in a 14-12 win over Virginia on the road. Garcia finished the game going 15-of-29 for 125 yards while taking two sacks. He won the game in the fourth overtime on a scramble to the pylon. The...
WATCH: Bo Nix explains why the offense wasn't happy after blowout win vs Cal
Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix discusses the team's play in their 42-24 win over California and why they can't have a repeat performance of Saturday during the month of November. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily.
PFF Grades: Miami's ten best players in a 14-12 win over Virginia
The Miami Hurricanes found a way to pull off a gritty 14-12 win on Saturday afternoon. Miami’s offense was unable to score a touchdown as UM generated only 266 yards of offense and averaged 4.1 yards per play. UM’s offense wasn’t productive in situational football with the Hurricanes not...
UCLA Receives a Friday Morning “BOOM!"
On Friday morning, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the first “BOOM!” in a few weeks. The last "BOOM!" by Young was back on Sept. 20. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered,...
Mountaineer Report Card: Top and Bottom Performers vs TCU
How WVU players performed according to the pro scouts. Cookies Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
247Sports
On a jubilant night for Miami, coach Mario Cristobal reiterates the Hurricanes 'need to be the gold standard'
Miami pulled off the stunner of the 2023 cycle on Thursday night, landing 5-star cornerback Cormani McClain over in-state foe Florida and Alabama in an absolute shocker. The Gators were the unanimous favorite in the 247Sports Crystal Ball and all the pre-announcement tea leaves were coming up orange and blue. It's not too different from when Arik Gilbert chose LSU, which caught even the LSU staff by surprise.
247Sports
57K+
Followers
388K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0