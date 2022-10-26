Read full article on original website
A Review of the Versatile Canon RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM Lens
A wide-aperture 24mm lens is useful for a huge range of applications ranging from astro work to event photography, and when you add in macro capabilities and image stabilization, it becomes all the more versatile. The Canon RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM has all those things, making it quite the intriguing option for a lot of photographers, and this excellent video review takes a look at just what kind of image quality and performance you can expect from it in usage.
We Review the New OM-5 Mirrorless Camera. Spoiler: It’s Not Another OM-1.
The new OM-5 camera may, at first look, take you by surprise. However, you may have noticed that OM Digital Solutions (OMDS) knows what they are doing. As their first anniversary arrives, they yet again deliver another excellent camera for a specific type of photographer. Some years ago, I went...
An f/0.95 Lens for $249? Can It Provide the Image Quality Professionals Need?
It is no secret that photographers look wide-aperture lenses, and with the advent of mirrorless cameras, we have seen the release of many 50mm f/0.95 lenses, offering photographers ultra-narrow depth of field and loads of bokeh. One such lens is the Meike 50mm f/0.95, which offers that extra-wide aperture for a variety of APS-C mirrorless mounts and does so at a very affordable price. Can it still offer professional quality, though? This excellent video review takes a look.
An Exciting Canon Lens Is on the Way
Recently, rumors emerged saying that the Canon EOS R6 Mark II's release was imminent. That story continues, and it seems that in addition to the new camera next month, we will also see a mirrorless version of one of Canon's most legendary lessons. Canon Rumors is reporting that in addition...
DeNoise AI or Photo AI: Which Topaz Labs Product Best Removes Noise?
Topaz Labs recently released its all-in-one Photo AI suite that magically removes noise, sharpens, and increases resolution all at the single click of a button. But how does it compare with its own individual products, in this case DeNoise AI?. If you're not familiar with Topaz Labs' editing products, for...
How to Add Catchlights to a Subject in Photoshop
Catchlights are one of the most important bits of a portrait that signify a professional image. It is not uncommon, however, for your subject to be posed in a way where they just miss having a catchlight. That is no reason to bin that photo, though, as you can add a realistic catchlight quickly and easily in Photoshop. This excellent video tutorial will show you how to do just that.
An Effective and Compelling Two-Light Portrait Photography Setup
Portrait lighting is about more than creating a technically correct exposure; it is your chance to add your creative touch to your images and create a memorable style. Once you are comfortable with a single light, multiple lights will open an entirely new world of possibilities for your work. This excellent video tutorial will show you an effective two-light setup for creating compelling portraits.
Pushing a Camera to its Limits on a Low Light Husky Ride
If you want to know how good your camera is, pushing its abilities as far as they will go is the way to find out. Combining speed, vibration, and low light stretches its photographic capabilities, and flying mud, rain, and thick fog help too. Both my sister and her husband...
