Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Meet the Mendham Township Committee CandidatesMorristown MinuteMendham, NJ
The True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Watcher' Took Place In Westfield, NJBridget MulroyWestfield, NJ
Related
Football: Shawnee tops Ocean City in South Jersey, Group 4 quarterfinal (PHOTOS)
Joe Papa threw for three touchdowns and ran for another while Ethan Krauss had two TD receptions as fourth-seeded Shawnee overpowered fifth-seeded Ocean City in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 4 playoffs in Medford. Shawnee will visit top-seeded Hammonton in the semifinal on Friday. Papa connected...
N.J. high school investigating allegations of ‘racist and dehumanizing heckling’ at girls soccer game
Hunterdon Central is temporarily limiting spectatorship at its home athletic events while it investigates allegations of “racist and dehumanizing heckling,” according to a letter sent to parents by Hunterdon Central superintendent Jeffrey Moore. That announcement comes after alleged incidents at the girls soccer game on Wednesday.
Which high school football recruits did Rutgers, Greg Schiano offer in October?
Greg Schiano’s focus has been fixed on the field with the recalibrated Scarlet Knights off to a 4-3 mark, and with the Minnesota Golden Gophers and coach P.J. Fleck waiting around the corner at Huntington Bank Stadium. But Rutgers’ coach still found time to offer young players in October who he feels can help the team a few years down the line. College players are prevented from entering the transfer portal until Dec. 5 — the day after college football’s regular season finale — due to an NCCA rule change meant to put teams on an even playing field as the early signing period approaches.
Ewing Man Killed On Mercer Road In Princeton
October 28, 2022 PRINCETON, NJ (MERCER)–Princeton Police Department reports that on October 28, 2022, at 10:38 a.m., a 2010 Kia…
Man, teen charged with killing N.J. high school basketball star
A man and a teenager have been arrested and charged in the shooting death earlier this month of Letrell Duncan, a rising 16-year-old high school basketball star in New Jersey. Josiah Wade, 22, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder and a teenager, an unidentified 16-year-old male, was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and two weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.
thesummitpinnacle.com
Summit High School Student Section: Trashy or Classy
The student body at Summit High School comes together every week to show support for fellow student athletes participating in fall sports. Everyone attending has been participating in the themes, chants and raucous behavior toward the opposing teams. Being in the middle of the student section is a good time, but Summit students can get a bit carried away and must find the balance of fun within the rules set by the administration.
Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto makes New Jersey 13-year-old's birthday unforgettable
"I said to him, I was like, 'J.T., how many we got left?' He was like, 'We got four more topper,'" Kirwan said describing the moment he met the Phillies catcher.
roi-nj.com
Montclair State, Bloomfield announce agreement to merge
Montclair State University and Bloomfield College will sign an agreement to merge and create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University,” the two schools announced Wednesday. The schools’ boards of trustees have authorized the presidents of both institutions to sign an agreement and plan of merger, according to a...
Center City pole climber arrested during Phillies celebrations has message for other fans
You may have heard of Sean Hagan. Back in 2010, he was the "red man" who ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park. He hasn't been to the ballpark since.
Former Miss New Jersey hired as reporter at local NBC station
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
themontclairgirl.com
This NJ Woman is Hosting a Montclair Launch Party for Her New Candle Line
Meet Melyssa Murray + James Murray (AKA Murr from Impractical Jokers) — an NJ-based couple who currently lives in Princeton with their dog. With a background in geriatric care, Melyssa found herself unable to work with patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that’s how WithoutTheRoots was born. What started off as a woman-owned, moss art-based company has now expanded into selling candles. Plus, the couple is hosting a launch party for No. 95 Candles next Saturday, November 5th, at 18 Label Studios in Montclair. What’s more, not only will this be a night of drinking, dancing, and fun, but all proceeds from this event also benefit the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Read on to learn more about Melyssa + James as well as how WithoutTheRoots came to be.
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County advances road improvements in Burlington Township, Florence
Burlington County is advancing new transportation improvements to reduce congestion and guide truck traffic away from residential neighborhoods in Florence and Burlington Township. The Burlington County Commissioners voted on Oct. 26 to authorize contracts with CME Associates, McMahon Associates and Colliers Engineering for design, engineering and construction administration services related...
Don’t miss the Monmouth County, NJ Fall Craft Show
There’s no shortage of things to do in the fall in New Jersey; after you put away the jack-o-lanterns and before you prep the Thanksgiving turkey, enjoy some of the fall festivals, like the Fall Craft Show being hosted by the Monmouth County Park System. The festival will be...
jerseysbest.com
This N.J. apple wine gets to the core of fall fun
While apples are not the biggest cash crop in the state, ‘tis the season when New Jerseyans flock to local orchards for the harvest experience. They buy a good amount of cider, “family-style” let’s call it, and hard ciders. And apple wine. Yes, wine from apples.
Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing
TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
This beat-up, busy section of Route 70 is getting a $151M rehab
A tough nine-mile stretch of Route 70 that links the New Jersey Turnpike, Interstate 295 and routes 38 and 73 in South Jersey is getting a $151 million infusion of intersection upgrades, safety improvements, pavement repair and fresh asphalt. New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT) officials announced the Route 70...
Crash On Route 1 In Lawrence Township Creates Major Delays
October 26, 2022 LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER) – Traffic along Route 1 was reduced to a crawl in both directions…
blavity.com
Princeton Student Misrach Ewunetie’s Family Raises Over $115K To Help Fund Independent Autopsy For 'Suspicious' Death
The family of Misrach Ewunetie is seeking an independent autopsy for their loved one who was found dead at Princeton University six days after she went missing. As Blavity previously reported, a facilities employee found Ewunetie’s body behind tennis courts at Princeton University on Thursday. Before she disappeared, the 20-year-old student was seen on Oct. 14 at about 3 a.m. near a dormitory building at the New Jersey school.
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort Monmouth
Denholtz Properties, a real estate development company, announced it had negotiated a 17,100 -square-foot lease with BarCo Brands to bring The Commissary at Baseline, part of the historic Fort Monmouth redevelopment site located at 675 Oceanport Way in Oceanport, NJ, to full occupancy.
New Jersey announces Route 70 Corridor Improvement project
New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) and local elected officials recently announced the $151 million Route 70 Corridor Improvement Project. The project will relieve congestion, improve travel times, and improve safety in Camden County. Work will include milling and paving Route 70, the N. Maple Avenue loop ramps, and the Route 70/Route 73 interchange ramps; […] The post New Jersey announces Route 70 Corridor Improvement project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Comments / 0