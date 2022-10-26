ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

NJ.com

Which high school football recruits did Rutgers, Greg Schiano offer in October?

Greg Schiano’s focus has been fixed on the field with the recalibrated Scarlet Knights off to a 4-3 mark, and with the Minnesota Golden Gophers and coach P.J. Fleck waiting around the corner at Huntington Bank Stadium. But Rutgers’ coach still found time to offer young players in October who he feels can help the team a few years down the line. College players are prevented from entering the transfer portal until Dec. 5 — the day after college football’s regular season finale — due to an NCCA rule change meant to put teams on an even playing field as the early signing period approaches.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Man, teen charged with killing N.J. high school basketball star

A man and a teenager have been arrested and charged in the shooting death earlier this month of Letrell Duncan, a rising 16-year-old high school basketball star in New Jersey. Josiah Wade, 22, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder and a teenager, an unidentified 16-year-old male, was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and two weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
thesummitpinnacle.com

Summit High School Student Section: Trashy or Classy

The student body at Summit High School comes together every week to show support for fellow student athletes participating in fall sports. Everyone attending has been participating in the themes, chants and raucous behavior toward the opposing teams. Being in the middle of the student section is a good time, but Summit students can get a bit carried away and must find the balance of fun within the rules set by the administration.
roi-nj.com

Montclair State, Bloomfield announce agreement to merge

Montclair State University and Bloomfield College will sign an agreement to merge and create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University,” the two schools announced Wednesday. The schools’ boards of trustees have authorized the presidents of both institutions to sign an agreement and plan of merger, according to a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

This NJ Woman is Hosting a Montclair Launch Party for Her New Candle Line

Meet Melyssa Murray + James Murray (AKA Murr from Impractical Jokers) — an NJ-based couple who currently lives in Princeton with their dog. With a background in geriatric care, Melyssa found herself unable to work with patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that’s how WithoutTheRoots was born. What started off as a woman-owned, moss art-based company has now expanded into selling candles. Plus, the couple is hosting a launch party for No. 95 Candles next Saturday, November 5th, at 18 Label Studios in Montclair. What’s more, not only will this be a night of drinking, dancing, and fun, but all proceeds from this event also benefit the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Read on to learn more about Melyssa + James as well as how WithoutTheRoots came to be.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County advances road improvements in Burlington Township, Florence

Burlington County is advancing new transportation improvements to reduce congestion and guide truck traffic away from residential neighborhoods in Florence and Burlington Township. The Burlington County Commissioners voted on Oct. 26 to authorize contracts with CME Associates, McMahon Associates and Colliers Engineering for design, engineering and construction administration services related...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
jerseysbest.com

This N.J. apple wine gets to the core of fall fun

While apples are not the biggest cash crop in the state, ‘tis the season when New Jerseyans flock to local orchards for the harvest experience. They buy a good amount of cider, “family-style” let’s call it, and hard ciders. And apple wine. Yes, wine from apples.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing

TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

This beat-up, busy section of Route 70 is getting a $151M rehab

A tough nine-mile stretch of Route 70 that links the New Jersey Turnpike, Interstate 295 and routes 38 and 73 in South Jersey is getting a $151 million infusion of intersection upgrades, safety improvements, pavement repair and fresh asphalt. New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT) officials announced the Route 70...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
blavity.com

Princeton Student Misrach Ewunetie’s Family Raises Over $115K To Help Fund Independent Autopsy For 'Suspicious' Death

The family of Misrach Ewunetie is seeking an independent autopsy for their loved one who was found dead at Princeton University six days after she went missing. As Blavity previously reported, a facilities employee found Ewunetie’s body behind tennis courts at Princeton University on Thursday. Before she disappeared, the 20-year-old student was seen on Oct. 14 at about 3 a.m. near a dormitory building at the New Jersey school.
PRINCETON, NJ
Transportation Today News

New Jersey announces Route 70 Corridor Improvement project

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) and local elected officials recently announced the $151 million Route 70 Corridor Improvement Project. The project will relieve congestion, improve travel times, and improve safety in Camden County. Work will include milling and paving Route 70, the N. Maple Avenue loop ramps, and the Route 70/Route 73 interchange ramps; […] The post New Jersey announces Route 70 Corridor Improvement project appeared first on Transportation Today.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ

