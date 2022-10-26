Ajax vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight
Liverpool travel to Ajax in the Champions League tonight knowing that a draw or a win would secure their place in the knockout stages with a match to spare.
The Reds have been boosted by back-to-back wins over Rangers to add to their 2-1 victory over Ajax in the reverse fixture at Anfield, and are currently six points ahead of the Dutch side.
But a point tonight for Jurgen Klopp’s side would mean they are not left needing a result from their final fixture at home to Napoli, who have won 11 games in all competitions.
Liverpool are also needing a response after Saturday’s dismal 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, but injuries remain a concern for the Reds amid a hectic schedule.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Ajax vs Liverpool?
The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 25 October.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7:00pm. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.
Confirmed line-ups
Ajax XI: Pasveer; Sanchez, Timber, Blind, Bassey; Klassen, Alvarez, Berghuis; Bergwijn, Brobbey, Tadic
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Eliott; Salah, Firmino, Nunez
Odds
Ajax: 16/5
Draw: 16/5
Liverpool: 8/9
Prediction
Liverpool were fortunate to beat Ajax at Anfield and the Dutch side put in a far better display against Napoli than Jurgen Klopp’s side managed, but the Reds should be able to get their draw here. Ajax 1-1 Liverpool
