Ajax vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Liverpool travel to Ajax in the Champions League tonight knowing that a draw or a win would secure their place in the knockout stages with a match to spare.

The Reds have been boosted by back-to-back wins over Rangers to add to their 2-1 victory over Ajax in the reverse fixture at Anfield, and are currently six points ahead of the Dutch side.

But a point tonight for Jurgen Klopp’s side would mean they are not left needing a result from their final fixture at home to Napoli, who have won 11 games in all competitions.

Liverpool are also needing a response after Saturday’s dismal 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, but injuries remain a concern for the Reds amid a hectic schedule.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Ajax vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 25 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7:00pm. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

Confirmed line-ups

Ajax XI: Pasveer; Sanchez, Timber, Blind, Bassey; Klassen, Alvarez, Berghuis; Bergwijn, Brobbey, Tadic

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Eliott; Salah, Firmino, Nunez

Odds

Ajax: 16/5

Draw: 16/5

Liverpool: 8/9

Prediction

Liverpool were fortunate to beat Ajax at Anfield and the Dutch side put in a far better display against Napoli than Jurgen Klopp’s side managed, but the Reds should be able to get their draw here. Ajax 1-1 Liverpool