Ajax vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Liverpool continue to be hit by injury and fitness concerns as their attention returns to the Champions League tonight with a trip to Ajax .

With Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota already out, Liverpool then lost Darwin Nunez and Thiago ahead of Saturday’s dismal defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

But Jurgen Klopp must get his squad ready to go again, with the Reds looking to book their place in the knockout stages tonight.

A draw or win would be enough to guarantee second spot in Group A with a match to spare.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Ajax vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 25 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7:00pm. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

Confirmed line-ups

Ajax XI: Pasveer; Sanchez, Timber, Blind, Bassey; Klassen, Alvarez, Berghuis; Bergwijn, Brobbey, Tadic

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Eliott; Salah, Firmino, Nunez

Odds

Ajax: 16/5

Draw: 16/5

Liverpool: 8/9

Prediction

Liverpool were fortunate to beat Ajax at Anfield and the Dutch side put in a far better display against Napoli than Jurgen Klopp’s side managed, but the Reds should be able to get their draw here. Ajax 1-1 Liverpool