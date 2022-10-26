Read full article on original website
Related
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Horrifying high: Scary movie report
In the spirit of spooky season, I decided to engage with my fears by adding a psychoactive element to my scary movie experience. I set parameters regarding my method of cannabis consumption as it related to the timing of the movie and recorded my reactions throughout the two-hour film. Ad.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Henry: Halloween is the best holiday because it’s for everyone
Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. The days of Mariah Carey and ancient recordings of Christmas jingles on a loop in every store and restaurant are on the horizon. Momentarily, the fear of the holiday season can be pushed aside for the more fun, self-inducing fear of Halloween.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Because I Got High: Paranoia
Editor’s Note: “Because I Got High” content consists of community story submissions and does not represent the views of The Collegian or its editorial board. The Collegian does not promote underage or excessive substance use or impairment for the purpose of creating a submission. Paranoia. One time...
Comments / 0