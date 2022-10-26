Read full article on original website
Related
Chilling horror film takes place in 1970s Denver suburb
Looking for a spooky flick that you can stream from the comfort of your home? There's a movie that's getting quite a bit of buzz and it just so happens to be set in the Denver area. Originally released in 2021, but released on a larger scale in the United...
This Is Colorado's Creepiest Urban Legend
Insider listed the most infamous urban legends from every state.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Upcoming Halloween events near Fort Collins
As the weekend before Halloween approaches, so do several spooky events in town. From bar crawls to haunted houses, Fort Collins and nearby towns have something for everyone. Looking for a scare? This Loveland, Colorado, haunted house could be right up your alley. Tickets are sold at the door for $12 for ages 11 and under and $18 for ages 12 and above. This HAAunted House of Horrors, organized by Harrington Arts Alliance, claims the title of Loveland’s best haunted house, according to the website.
Here's The Most Haunted Restaurant In Colorado
Food Network crafted a list for those wanting thrills and chills for their dining experience.
coloradopols.com
The Anschutz Gazette Has Finally Gone Too Far
For many years under the leadership of far-right editorial board chief Wayne Laugesen, who was present at the January 6th, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Colorado Springs Gazette–which has now metastasized into the Denver Gazette–has taken some of the most outrageous positions possible, frequently as a way of legitimizing the Republican Party’s lurch rightward over the past decade. From carrying out personal political vendettas to claiming that Democrats support abortions for “unwanted, fully birthed children,” the Gazette’s editorial board strayed even farther out of the mainstream in the past year–and with a history that includes comparing Gov. Jared Polis to the Ku Klux Klan, that’s no small feat. And that’s not all: in 2016, the Gazette faced questions about Laugesen’s conflicts of interest for backing Darryl Glenn while Laugesen’s wife was working for Glenn’s campaign.
Colorado town home to some of 'best tasting' water in world, according to experts
If you're picky about how your water tastes, there's a Colorado town that should definitely be on your radar. Located in Boulder County, Eldorado Springs has a long history of receiving international recognition for its great tasting water, which can be found in bottled form around the state, recognizable by its blue and yellow label. The first time the water from this area was recognized came in 1996, when the...
Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
Proctor's Garden: Don't make fall mistakes
DENVER — Put away your pruners or hide them from your spouse. Now is not the time to prune anything. Pruning encourages new growth. That can be disastrous. In the case of roses, for example, new growth may sprout during warm fall days. That growth is vulnerable to freezing. When it dies, it may take the whole plant with it.
Westword
How Many People Will Live in Denver in 2030?
State demographer Elizabeth Garner has predicted that Denver could face a slowing-growth crisis before the decade is out — and signs that this forecast will prove accurate are already surfacing. Note that this week, Denver Public Schools announced a proposal to consolidate ten elementary and middle schools because of lower admission and birth rates, among other factors.
5280.com
15 Out-of-State Specialties That Taste Just as Good in Colorado
Colorado’s got it all: great weather, gorgeous mountains, a booming beer scene, and the treasure that is Casa Bonita. But what about a good cheesesteak or a solid slice of New York–style pizza? Luckily, with so many of us from other places, many regional food favorites have made their way here. Of course everything tastes better in a memory, but when you’re feeling homesick or just really, really want some good barbecue, the Denver area has options. We asked transplants from all over the U.S. what foods from home they miss the most—and where we can find the best versions here.
denverite.com
More than 3,000 food boxes will be available for free at the National Western Complex on Saturday
About 3,600 boxes filled with fresh produce, meat, pantry essentials and cooking necessities will be available for free to those in need at the National Western Complex in Elyria-Swansea. From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Food Bank of the Rockies and the Denver Agency for Human Rights and...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Why track and field would survive the apocalypse
Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s sports section. Real names and the events surrounding them may be used in fictitious/semi-fictitious ways. Those who do not read the editor’s notes are subject to being offended. Imagine the scene: A zombie apocalypse has taken over...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 28-31
COLORADO, USA — If you or your kids are looking to load up on the Halloween candy, you're in luck this weekend!. Across Colorado this weekend are festivals, fairs, carnivals, trick-or-treat events, corn mazes and haunted houses to get you in the Halloween spirit. Coffin races are back in Manitou Springs and a hit Broadway musical has come to the Mile High City.
Did You Know That Loveland has a Discount Liquidation Store?
If you are on social media, chances are that you've heard about these liquidation stores where you can buy pretty much anything that you would buy from Amazon, Target, and other stores as deep discounts. About a month ago, we took a trip down to one of these liquidation stores...
Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Colorado
Niche has the scoop on the best suburb in every state.
yellowscene.com
Out Boulder County Strongly Condemns American First Legal’s Attempts to Politicize Transgender People and Lie to Latino Colorado Voters
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. America First Legal is sending mailers and airing Spanish-language radio ads in Colorado to attempt to influence Latino voters in the upcoming election. These mailers and ads include incorrect, harmful, and hateful messages about transgender people. America First Legal is led by Stephen Miller, a Trump aide.
10 top rated soup recipes for cold Colorado day
If the colder temperatures and snow have you thinking of making something warm for dinner, we have you covered.
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over US-34 West of Loveland Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
World's first commercial space plane being built in Louisville
Dream Chaser, the world’s first commercial space plane, is being built at the Sierra Space facility in Louisville. It’s the company's first large-scale contract with NASA.
Scam Targeting Older Adults Rears Its Ugly Head Again In Colorado
There is a scam happening in Colorado right now you need to be aware of. Scams are going on all the time across the state. The crudballs that go after vulnerable and gullible people never sleep. They are always working on new ways to get some free money. This particular...
Comments / 0