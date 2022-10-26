ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Upcoming Halloween events near Fort Collins

As the weekend before Halloween approaches, so do several spooky events in town. From bar crawls to haunted houses, Fort Collins and nearby towns have something for everyone. Looking for a scare? This Loveland, Colorado, haunted house could be right up your alley. Tickets are sold at the door for $12 for ages 11 and under and $18 for ages 12 and above. This HAAunted House of Horrors, organized by Harrington Arts Alliance, claims the title of Loveland’s best haunted house, according to the website.
FORT COLLINS, CO
coloradopols.com

The Anschutz Gazette Has Finally Gone Too Far

For many years under the leadership of far-right editorial board chief Wayne Laugesen, who was present at the January 6th, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Colorado Springs Gazette–which has now metastasized into the Denver Gazette–has taken some of the most outrageous positions possible, frequently as a way of legitimizing the Republican Party’s lurch rightward over the past decade. From carrying out personal political vendettas to claiming that Democrats support abortions for “unwanted, fully birthed children,” the Gazette’s editorial board strayed even farther out of the mainstream in the past year–and with a history that includes comparing Gov. Jared Polis to the Ku Klux Klan, that’s no small feat. And that’s not all: in 2016, the Gazette faced questions about Laugesen’s conflicts of interest for backing Darryl Glenn while Laugesen’s wife was working for Glenn’s campaign.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado town home to some of 'best tasting' water in world, according to experts

If you're picky about how your water tastes, there's a Colorado town that should definitely be on your radar. Located in Boulder County, Eldorado Springs has a long history of receiving international recognition for its great tasting water, which can be found in bottled form around the state, recognizable by its blue and yellow label. The first time the water from this area was recognized came in 1996, when the...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Proctor's Garden: Don't make fall mistakes

DENVER — Put away your pruners or hide them from your spouse. Now is not the time to prune anything. Pruning encourages new growth. That can be disastrous. In the case of roses, for example, new growth may sprout during warm fall days. That growth is vulnerable to freezing. When it dies, it may take the whole plant with it.
DENVER, CO
Westword

How Many People Will Live in Denver in 2030?

State demographer Elizabeth Garner has predicted that Denver could face a slowing-growth crisis before the decade is out — and signs that this forecast will prove accurate are already surfacing. Note that this week, Denver Public Schools announced a proposal to consolidate ten elementary and middle schools because of lower admission and birth rates, among other factors.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

15 Out-of-State Specialties That Taste Just as Good in Colorado

Colorado’s got it all: great weather, gorgeous mountains, a booming beer scene, and the treasure that is Casa Bonita. But what about a good cheesesteak or a solid slice of New York–style pizza? Luckily, with so many of us from other places, many regional food favorites have made their way here. Of course everything tastes better in a memory, but when you’re feeling homesick or just really, really want some good barbecue, the Denver area has options. We asked transplants from all over the U.S. what foods from home they miss the most—and where we can find the best versions here.
DENVER, CO
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Why track and field would survive the apocalypse

Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s sports section. Real names and the events surrounding them may be used in fictitious/semi-fictitious ways. Those who do not read the editor’s notes are subject to being offended. Imagine the scene: A zombie apocalypse has taken over...
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 28-31

COLORADO, USA — If you or your kids are looking to load up on the Halloween candy, you're in luck this weekend!. Across Colorado this weekend are festivals, fairs, carnivals, trick-or-treat events, corn mazes and haunted houses to get you in the Halloween spirit. Coffin races are back in Manitou Springs and a hit Broadway musical has come to the Mile High City.
COLORADO STATE
yellowscene.com

Out Boulder County Strongly Condemns American First Legal’s Attempts to Politicize Transgender People and Lie to Latino Colorado Voters

Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. America First Legal is sending mailers and airing Spanish-language radio ads in Colorado to attempt to influence Latino voters in the upcoming election. These mailers and ads include incorrect, harmful, and hateful messages about transgender people. America First Legal is led by Stephen Miller, a Trump aide.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy