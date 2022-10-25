Read full article on original website
Related
emsnow.com
Strengthening the Semiconductor Supply Chain Through Supplier Diversity
With diversity growing in importance in the semiconductor industry, companies across the supply chain are becoming more transparent with their diversity, inclusion and equity (DEI) initiatives, disclosing their Environment, Social, Governance (ESG) targets and including diversity Key Performance Indicators to keep employees, management, boards – and even investors – current on their progress. The challenge is, how can a corporation meaningfully advance its diversity practices in all aspects of its operations? What are the methods, tools, and best practices that will advance and promote diversity across the global supply chain?
Thousands attend South Africa Pride march despite terror warning
Thousands of people gathered for the Pride march in South Africa’s largest city Johannesburg on Saturday despite a warning from the US embassy of a possible terror attack. The event took place under heavy security in the upmarket district of Sandton, identified by the US embassy as a potential target.
Comments / 0