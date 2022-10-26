Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gopher Football Hosts Rutgers
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota Golden Gophers football hosts Rutgers today in Big 10 play. The Gophers have lost three in a row after a 4-0 start, and are 1-3 in conference play. It's unknown if quarterback Tanner Morgan will play or not. Morgan was injured two weeks ago in a loss to Illinois. Rutgers is 4-3 overall and 1-3 in the conference -- their overall record of 4-3 represents the latest in the season the Scarlet Knights have had a winning record since 2014. Kickoff is at 2:30 this afternoon.
gophersports.com
No. 1 Minnesota Drops B1G Opener at OSU
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The No. 1 Minnesota men's hockey team was unable to hold off No. 11 Ohio State Friday night suffering a 6-4 setback inside Value City Arena in its first Big Ten Conference game of the year. Facing a two-goal deficit in the second period, the Golden Gophers...
gophersports.com
Gophers Score Three in the Third to Down the Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2 Gopher Women's hockey team battled back to knock off No. 1 Ohio State 4-2 at OSU Ice Arena on Friday night. Minnesota (7-0-0) got on the board first for the sixth time this season after a point shot from freshman defender Nelli Laitinen found its way to the back of the net. Ohio State (8-1-0) tallied two late goals in the second period to put the Gophers behind after two periods for the first time this season. The Maroon and Gold responded 19 seconds into the third with a goal from Taylor Heise. Sophomore Peyton Hemp banked in a shot from behind the red line to give Minnesota the lead with 9:51 remaining. After dominant offensive zone pressure throughout the third, it was Abigail Boreen who pounced on a loose puck to give Minnesota the decisive two-goal lead late in regulation.
Minnesota Daily
Gophers take on Big Ten powerhouse Michigan State
Nineteen minutes into Sunday’s game, Sophia Boman and Sadie Harper each scored within three minutes, giving Minnesota a 2-0 lead heading into the second half. The two-goal lead stood until the 74th minute when Illinois’s Kennedy Berschel scored on a penalty kick. In the final three minutes, Makala Woods tied the game with her third goal of the season.
Gophers' 2023 football schedule is a beast
Michigan, Ohio State and North Carolina are among the toughest tests next season.
CBS Sports
Minnesota vs. Rutgers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Minnesota and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. RU will be strutting in after a win while the Golden Gophers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
gophersports.com
Zie to Miss 2022-23 Season with Leg Injury
MINNEAPOLIS -- University of Minnesota head women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen announced Thursday that redshirt sophomore forward Aminata Zie (Paris, France) suffered a season-ending leg injury last week. Zie had successful surgery to repair her injury on Thursday afternoon. "Unfortunately Aminata suffered a leg injury last week, and we were...
How did the top teams in Minnesota high school football fare on Friday?
Wayzata 33, St. Michael-Albertville 13 Photos: Wayzata defeats St. Michael-Albertville in first round of playoffs Stillwater 38, Brainerd 21 Brainerd jumped to a 14-0 lead, but the Ponies rattled off six of the next seven touchdowns to win. Quarterback Max Shikenjanski threw for three ...
Twin Cities meteorologist returns to Jeopardy! for Tournament of Champions
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on June 14, 2022. Question: The Minnesota National Weather Service meteorologist returning to Jeopardy! for the Tournament of Champions. Answer: Eric Ahasic!. After winning six games in a row and bagging more than $160,000 during...
The Powerball jackpot is still unclaimed, but Minnesota sees a winning streak
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — The Powerball jackpot has gone unclaimed since August, and while that elusive top prize may seem out of reach, there are Minnesotans who are cashing in. The Wednesday jackpot has already climbed to more than $700 million, the 8th largest lottery jackpot and the 5th largest Powerball grand prize.
Minnesota State Patrol adding support ahead of weekend
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota State Patrol announced that there will be extra staffing and security added ahead of the upcoming busy weekend. With various Halloween events going on in addition to Vikings, Timberwolves, and University of Minnesota football home games, additional staffing will be assigned to the metro area. An increased state trooper presence will also be in place in order to "combat dangerous driving, street racing and other calls for assistance," according to a press release.
Minnesota Gov. Walz, Jensen come out swinging in last debate
MINNEAPOLIS — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen came out swinging Friday in their final debate of the campaign as they gave voters a last chance to make head-to-head comparisons on how the candidates would lead Minnesota. "Scott's vision is a dark and fearful vision of...
Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live
It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
35 new cadets join Minnesota State Patrol force
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol welcomed a new graduating class on Tuesday. Thirty-five cadets became troopers during a ceremony at the University of Minnesota."It's exciting. I've been waiting a long time for this," trooper Justin Mathes said.Each had a different path that led them here. Some have experience in healthcare, real estate and sales.Jeremy Plonski was a dispatcher and serves in the National Guard."I wanted to do this since age 15 when I was first introduced to law enforcement in my drivers ed class with a trooper there," Plonski said.They trained intensely for 14 weeks in order to take the...
theevreport.com
Polestar Cars Arrives in the Twin Cities with a Minneapolis Retail Space
Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, has opened a new retail location in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Serving the greater Twin Cities metropolitan area, this new Polestar Space will give local customers the opportunity to experience Polestar’s unique retail environment and explore the brand’s lineup. Polestar Minneapolis is located at 1615 West End Blvd., St Louis Park, MN 55416.
knsiradio.com
Two Local Cadets to Graduate from the 65th Minnesota State Patrol Training Academy
(KNSI) — Two local cadets will be among the 65th Minnesota State Patrol Training Academy graduates on Tuesday. Ryan Fuchs of Avon and Alex Forsman of Monticello are two of 35 troopers in this latest class. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the group is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. All applicants must have a two-year degree in any discipline from a regionally accredited school. This latest crop of cadets have a background in real estate, sales and finance, healthcare, military service, and law enforcement. The LETO program gives the candidates the educational requirements necessary to take the state peace officer training test. They then attend the academy with all of the other applicants.
Republican ad makes false claim about Gov. Tim Walz
MINNEAPOLIS — A new attack ad by the Republican Governor's Association falsely claims Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wanted to strip funding from police. The fact is, Walz increased funding for law enforcement twice and came out against the controversial Minneapolis city ballot question defeated by voters last year. The governor lobbied for $300 million in extra police funding this year.
