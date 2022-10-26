Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
Halloween Weekend in Daytona Beach
There's SO MUCH going on in the Daytona Beach Area this weekend and we have it all! Plan your Halloween Family Fun with Macaroni KID Daytona Beach! From Ormond to Edgewater, this Halloween Weekend Guide has everything you need to know so you won't miss a single piece of candy in your Trick-or-Treat bags! (Click on the links in red below for specific details, times and locations. Always check the social media pages of the event hosts for updates).
macaronikid.com
Halloween Crafts & Activities
Fall is the perfect time to do some fun crafts and activities with the kids. Remember, crafts and activities don't need to be "Pinterest-Worthy" creations that take a lot of time. The simple act of slowing time to make something together with your kids is all it takes to create lifelong memories.
QuikTrip to Give Away Free Ice Cream to Kids on Halloween
QuikTrip stores will be giving away free ice cream to kids nationwide on Halloween.
macaronikid.com
Local Halloween Event Guide
Halloween is here, friends! And while it looks like all of our cities and towns are officially trick or treating on Monday, there are plenty (and I mean PLENTY) of events this weekend that will help you get your fill of Halloween before then. So, here's your city-by-city guide to...
macaronikid.com
Greater Snoqualmie Valley Halloween Event Guide
Halloween is on Monday, October 31 --- and Macaroni Kid Snoqualmie Valley-Issaquah-Sammamish is here to help you prep all your ghosts, ghouls, and goblins for a spooky month of fun! There's no better way to start the Halloween countdown than with these 31 SPOOKY JOKES. GET CREATIVE. Footprint Ghosties are...
macaronikid.com
An Easy Halloween Treat For Your Little Goblins: Monster Apple Bites
There's no trick to making this Halloween treat. Monster apple bites is an ingenious yet simple recipe that your little monsters are sure to love preparing with you -- and eating too!. There are only six ingredients and no baking is needed!. Ingredients:. A green apple. Creamy peanut butter. Marshmallows.
macaronikid.com
9 Ways to Use That Leftover Halloween Candy
Halloween is all about the costumes, the boos, and of course the C-A-N-D-Y! Going door-to-door (or trunk to trunk!) dressed in costumes with family and friends is fun and a great tradition, but let's be real — it's all about those fun-sized treats!. Plus, did you know Halloween is...
Helping furry heroes: Melbourne BarktoberFest raises money for rescue dogs
MELBOURNE, Fla. — October is National Adopt-A-Shelter Dog Month, and a Central Florida organization helped bring the community closer to some furry heroes. Touch of Grey Rescue hosted the BarktoberFest event Saturday to help raise money for senior and special-needs dogs. At the Intracoastal Brewing Company in Melbourne, families...
macaronikid.com
3 Autumn Leaf Crafts To Do With Kids
The beauty of fall just takes my breath away! One of my favorite things to do in fall with my kids is to go for a walk and collect leaves to bring home for crafts. Here are three easy crafts with fall leaves for kids of all ages!. 1. Autumn...
macaronikid.com
5 Offbeat Holidays To Celebrate In November
It's the big blue guy's birthday! We dare not ask his age, but we know how to celebrate! With cookies, right? Right. ME WANT COOKIE!. Pick up a dozen from your favorite bakery on the Northshore to celebrate! Nov 2. 2. Eat a sandwich. BLT? PB&J? Grilled cheese? Your choice...
macaronikid.com
Halloween Spooktacular with Rock and Roll Playhouse
Rock and Roll Playhouse Halloween Spooktacular, Sunday October 30 City Winery Hudson Valley. Show is at 12pm, Doors open at 11am. Tickets start at $20, Children under 1 are free. 23 Factory St, Montgomery, NY 845.422.0222 The Rock and Roll Playhouse. https://citywinery.com/hudsonvalley/Online/default.asp?BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::permalink=HUDSONVALLEY-Rock-and-Roll-Playhouse-Halloween-10-30-22-12pm&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::context_id=
macaronikid.com
November Events & Holidays
It's hard to believe November is here. We're so close to the start of 2023! This is a month to give gratitude, vote, and turn back the clocks. But that's not all. Here are 10 holidays and events your family can look forward to or recognize in November:. 1. Native...
macaronikid.com
Cookie Decorating Class for KIDS!
University Camps, a division of UL Lafayette Auxiliary Operations, is hosting a Cookie Decorating Class for Kids during Thanksgiving Week. The baking manager from the local bakery Bonne Vie Macarons, Isabel Escalante, will be the instructor for the class. Registration is open to children ages 8 – 17. Instruction...
macaronikid.com
Tiny Blessings Boutique 1st Birthday Bash (Over 450 Families Served)!
Arlington FM's Tiny Blessings Boutique has been what more than four hundred and fifty families served in the last year would call "heaven sent". This free maternity, baby, and young child resource room relies completely on donations and has no income, zip code, or paperwork requirements. Arlington FM's Tiny Blessings...
macaronikid.com
Get Tickets Now for Ghosts of Ridgefield Tours, Oct. 27-30
Now is the time to purchase tickets for Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center’s Ghosts of Ridgefield! Don’t miss out on this once-a-year event, a series of spooky and fun ghost tours planned for four nights only: Thursday, October 27; Friday, October 28; and Saturday, October 29, and Sunday, October 30. Tours are selling out quickly and walk-up options will be limited!
macaronikid.com
Family Favorite Hobgoblins on Main Street Returns October 29th!
Stuart Main Street, in partnership with the Downtown Business Association, invite the community to the 23rd Annual Hobgoblins on Main Street, presented by Lively & Napoli Orthodontics. The Hobgoblin parade, family fun day and merchant trick -or -treating, will take place on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM in Historic Downtown Stuart.
macaronikid.com
Meet Greg Brady! Our Northshore Humane Society Pet of the Week!
Greg Brady was adopted as a very small pup but quickly returned to Northshore Humane Society when the family realized they were not ready for a puppy!! Now, at only five months of age, this boy is looking for his second chance and a forever family to call his own. Greg is a super playful guy who gets along with all types of humans and loves other canines. He is going to make a great addition to any family!
macaronikid.com
Have a 4th Grader? Enjoy Free Family Admission to National Parks, More
Marvel at the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, the Florida Keys, and the Frederick Douglass house. Listen to wolves howl. Walk in dinosaur tracks. Look up into the inky night sky, and reach for the stars! These amazing U.S. sites belong to all of us. And, if you have a fourth-grader, now is the time to see them!
macaronikid.com
Winter Lantern Festival: Discount Codes + GIVEAWAY! Enter by Nov 5
NYC Winter Lantern Festival is back in 2022 and better than ever!. Winners, if you choose the Nassau Drive-Thru event, you will receive one (1) ticket, valid for one car. For the other events (all walk-through events), you will receive five (5) tickets. You select place, date and time!. Step...
macaronikid.com
Saturday Night Lights
Join in for a under the lights at Surprise Stadium for a night of music featuring DJ Saytr, dancing, games, food and fun! Grades 8 - 12 are welcome! Entry is free; food and drink available for purchase. For more information, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 623.222.2000 or...
Comments / 0