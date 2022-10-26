Read full article on original website
Amendment 2: Vote yes so lawmakers can move state forward
Having West Virginia’s Constitution cluttered with specifics on how and what can be taxed is the wrong way to enhance our state’s fortunes. Voters on Nov. 8 can change that through passage of Amendment 2, the “Property Tax Modernization Act.” We endorse its passage with this proviso — that legislators use the opportunity to begin a broader discussion on creating a modern tax system in West Virginia, one that gives more control to cities and counties on how to raise revenue instead of the current, one-size-fits-all approach coming from Charleston.
Changes: Vote for amendments 1, 3 and 4
West Virginians have read numerous stories about the constitutional amendments awaiting us on the ballot this general election, and our heads are spinning. In fact, for the most part, three of the four amendments are simply efforts to clean up oversights and aberrations in our state Constitution — and should be approved by Mountain State voters.
Making the Grade: W.Va. officials look to future of education
CHARLESTON — It is no secret that educational attainment for West Virginia students in the areas of math and reading was low even before the COVID-19 pandemic drove those scores lower, but education leaders in the state are looking to reverse the trend. Earlier this week, the National Assessment...
Drop in active COVID-19 cases reported in W.Va.
CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 coronavirus cases dropped over 50 from Tuesday to Wednesday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The department reported 721 statewide active cases as of Wednesday, a drop of 52 from the 773 on Tuesday. Active cases have been on a downward trend, although health officials suspect cases may rise again as colder weather arrives and people stay inside.
Smith Candy to sweeten business with manufacturing center
ST. MARYS — Smith Candy is in the process of a company expansion, which will feature a brand new manufacturing center, that is already in the early stages of construction at the corner of Fairview and Stadium drives. What was once Susan Kay Candies, officially established in 1952 on...
Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa receives awards
PARKERSBURG — The Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa has received two awards. The downtown Parkersburg landmark has received the 2022’s Best Historic Site in “WV Weddings Magazine” and was named West Virginia’s Most Haunted Hotel by Thrillist, a New York-based media company. Sydney Weber, wedding and...
St. Marys earns win over East Hardy
ST. MARYS — Defense and special teams carried the St. Marys football team on its shoulders after the 15th-ranked Blue Devils posted a much-needed win over 10th-ranked East Hardy, 29-21, Friday night at Bill Hanlin Stadium. Ashton Boron opened the scoring for St. Marys (7-2) with a 36-yard punt...
