Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Amendment 2: Vote yes so lawmakers can move state forward
Having West Virginia’s Constitution cluttered with specifics on how and what can be taxed is the wrong way to enhance our state’s fortunes. Voters on Nov. 8 can change that through passage of Amendment 2, the “Property Tax Modernization Act.” We endorse its passage with this proviso — that legislators use the opportunity to begin a broader discussion on creating a modern tax system in West Virginia, one that gives more control to cities and counties on how to raise revenue instead of the current, one-size-fits-all approach coming from Charleston.
Changes: Vote for amendments 1, 3 and 4
West Virginians have read numerous stories about the constitutional amendments awaiting us on the ballot this general election, and our heads are spinning. In fact, for the most part, three of the four amendments are simply efforts to clean up oversights and aberrations in our state Constitution — and should be approved by Mountain State voters.
Making the Grade: W.Va. officials look to future of education
CHARLESTON — It is no secret that educational attainment for West Virginia students in the areas of math and reading was low even before the COVID-19 pandemic drove those scores lower, but education leaders in the state are looking to reverse the trend. Earlier this week, the National Assessment...
Officials optimistic power station will find a buyer
ST. MARYS — Although the deal to purchase the Pleasants Power Station has been withdrawn, local officials still have hopes a buyer can be found to ensure the plant will operate for years to come. Jay Powell, President of Pleasants County Commission, said he was told by the prospective...
Local students nominated to service academies
WASHINGTON — Four students from Wood, Jackson and Wetzel counties are among the 41 nominated to U.S. service academies by Sen. Joe Manchin. * Chase Trembly, Williamstown High School, to the Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy. * Sara Ellem, Parkersburg South High School to...
Prescription Take Back Day Saturday
MARIETTA — Law enforcement, businesses and other groups are teaming up again to help residents properly dispose of unneeded prescription drugs. The second of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency’s biannual National Prescription Take Back Days is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, with a variety of local collection sites.
William Cecil Cline
William Cecil Cline, 63, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Oct. 22, 2022, at Highland Oaks Health Center in McConnelsville, Ohio, with the compassionate care of Shriver’s Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Billie C. Cox
Billie C. Cox, age 87, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg. He was born on June 21, 1935, at Five Forks, Ritchie County a son of the late Harley C. and Susan Ware Cox. Bill had been owner...
Drop in active COVID-19 cases reported in W.Va.
CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 coronavirus cases dropped over 50 from Tuesday to Wednesday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The department reported 721 statewide active cases as of Wednesday, a drop of 52 from the 773 on Tuesday. Active cases have been on a downward trend, although health officials suspect cases may rise again as colder weather arrives and people stay inside.
Hazel V. Davis
Hazel V. Davis, 72, St. Marys, WV, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at her residence. Born in St. Marys, WV, on April 16, 1950, she was a daughter of the late Earl C. and Beulah Plum Demoss. She was a 1968 graduate of St. Marys High School and then attended Nursing School. Hazel retired from Heartland Nursing Home, and was a member of French Creek Baptist Church. She loved to read and loved the Pleasants County Library and its staff. She loved her children, and had a great love for her grandchildren.
Smith Candy to sweeten business with manufacturing center
ST. MARYS — Smith Candy is in the process of a company expansion, which will feature a brand new manufacturing center, that is already in the early stages of construction at the corner of Fairview and Stadium drives. What was once Susan Kay Candies, officially established in 1952 on...
Jackson Middle students eager to squash competition at Pumpkin Drop
VIENNA — Jackson Middle School students are preparing for the annual American Society of Mechanical Engineers Pumpkin Drop competition in Morgantown this Friday. Rules for the competition include the pumpkin being at least 10 inches in diameter, orange in color, the pumpkin and protective structure is limited to 50 pounds, the structure can not be made of any hard materials such as metal, wood, PVC pipe, or glass, and the pumpkin must land in a designated drop zone after being dropped from an 11 story building.
Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa receives awards
PARKERSBURG — The Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa has received two awards. The downtown Parkersburg landmark has received the 2022’s Best Historic Site in “WV Weddings Magazine” and was named West Virginia’s Most Haunted Hotel by Thrillist, a New York-based media company. Sydney Weber, wedding and...
Doddridge County, Williamstown big contenders in Class A XC championship meet
ONA — The cross country season will conclude early Saturday afternoon for the Class A thinclads and things should be more than interesting at the state meet when the girls run at noon and the boys at 12:45 p.m. at Cabell Midland High School. Williamstown’s boys are the defending...
Results of the 68th Annual Cookbook Contest were cut and dried
ROCKPORT — Contestants turned up the heat during the 68th annual Parkersburg News and Sentinel and Marietta Times holiday Cookbook Contest tasting party, which took place at Rockport Church of Christ on Wednesday. This year’s cookbook theme is centered around holiday cooking. The contestants were asked to cook a...
No. 7 TCU, West Virginia heading in different directions
Seventh-ranked TCU is among six remaining unbeaten teams in the Bowl Subdivision heading into a matchup Saturday at West Virginia. The Horned Frogs are facing their first unranked opponent in some time after four straight wins over ranked teams, including against No. 22 Kansas State last week. West Virginia is coming off a 48-10 loss at Texas Tech in which the Mountaineers were held to a season-low 282 yards of offense. West Virginia has won four in a row over the Horned Frogs. TCU quarterback Max Duggan is 0-3 against the Mountaineers but he’s been spectacular this season with 19 touchdown passes and only one interception.
St. Marys earns win over East Hardy
ST. MARYS — Defense and special teams carried the St. Marys football team on its shoulders after the 15th-ranked Blue Devils posted a much-needed win over 10th-ranked East Hardy, 29-21, Friday night at Bill Hanlin Stadium. Ashton Boron opened the scoring for St. Marys (7-2) with a 36-yard punt...
Worthington Women close season with luncheon and awards
PARKERSBURG — The Worthington Women’s Golf Association closed its 2022 season with its annual luncheon and awards ceremony at Napoli’s in Belpre. The annual league tournament was completed in September, with its highest honor being Club Champion. This year’s Club Champion is Carol Geletko, who repeated her 2021 Championship win.
Parkersburg South plays host to talented Wheeling Park
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South football coach Nate Tanner paid quite the compliment to the respective quarterbacks set to go head-to-head when Wheeling Park visits Erickson All-Sports Facility on Friday night. On the Wheeling Park sideline is second-year varsity starter Brett Phillips. For Parkersburg South, Robert Shockey continues to produce...
A recipe for fun times
A few times a year I am reminded how fortunate I am that my job includes activities such as the News and Sentinel Half Marathon, our newspapers’ annual food drives, The Marietta Times Regional Spelling Bee and most recently, our annual cookbook tasting party. Yes, all those wonderful recipes...
