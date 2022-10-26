Seventh-ranked TCU is among six remaining unbeaten teams in the Bowl Subdivision heading into a matchup Saturday at West Virginia. The Horned Frogs are facing their first unranked opponent in some time after four straight wins over ranked teams, including against No. 22 Kansas State last week. West Virginia is coming off a 48-10 loss at Texas Tech in which the Mountaineers were held to a season-low 282 yards of offense. West Virginia has won four in a row over the Horned Frogs. TCU quarterback Max Duggan is 0-3 against the Mountaineers but he’s been spectacular this season with 19 touchdown passes and only one interception.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO