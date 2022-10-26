ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

spectrumnews1.com

Massachusetts Ballot Question 1, explained

What is Question 1 on the general election ballot?. Question 1 will be written on the general ballot as, “Do you approve of the adoption of an amendment to the constitution summarized below, which was approved by the General Court in joint sessions of the two houses...”. Known as...
Harvard Crimson

Vote Yes on Ballot Question Two

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
capecoddaily.com

Baker Signs Bill to Assist Veterans

BOSTON – A ceremony to honor the signing of the SPEED Act in Massachusetts was held recently. Governor Charlie Baker said the bipartisan bill, which was officially signed into law back in August, aims to make the Bay State a “more welcoming place” for veterans of the military and their families. Military spouses will be […] The post Baker Signs Bill to Assist Veterans appeared first on CapeCod.com.
MassLive.com

Gov. Baker reveals how he’ll vote on the 4 Mass. ballot questions

Gov. Charlie Baker disclosed Thursday that he will vote no on three out of four ballot questions before Bay Staters this fall. Baker, a Republican, has long opposed a state law allowing undocumented immigrants without proof of lawful presence to obtain driver’s licenses — and he’s made it clear he’ll vote no on Ballot Question 4, in a bid to repeal the contentious Work and Family Mobility Act.
WCVB

Mattress to be banned from trash disposal in Massachusetts starting Nov. 1

BOSTON — Starting Nov. 1, Massachusetts residents will be banned from throwing mattresses away with their trash. More than 75% of mattress components can be reused when disassembled, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection reported. Recycling mattresses is better for the environment, economy and municipal waste management budgets, they said.
