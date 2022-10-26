Read full article on original website
Chapter 62F tax refunds for MA taxpayers begin distribution Tuesday
The Baker Administration announced Friday that first checks and direct deposits from Chapter 62F will begin distribution as early as Tuesday for some residents.
Massachusetts Ballot Question 1, explained
What is Question 1 on the general election ballot?. Question 1 will be written on the general ballot as, “Do you approve of the adoption of an amendment to the constitution summarized below, which was approved by the General Court in joint sessions of the two houses...”. Known as...
How to Become a Massachusetts Real Estate Broker
Tips For Becoming a Real Estate Broker in Massachusetts. If you’re reading about how to become a Massachusetts real estate broker, you’ve probably got aspirations of taking your career to another level.
Massachusetts has 120 school districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
A list of school districts in Massachusetts with the slowest internet speeds.
Vote Yes on Ballot Question Two
This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
Poll: Maura Healey retains strong lead, Geoff Diehl disputes results
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor, continues to trounce her Republican opponent Geoff Diehl, a Donald Trump-backed former state representative, in polls surrounding the fast-approaching gubernatorial race. Some 59% of respondents in a new poll released Friday said they would vote for Healey, compared to 32%...
Who is paying for all of the ads about 'millionaires tax' ballot question? What we know
Funds have been flowing freely into the coffers of supporters and opponents of the ballot questions being posed to Massachusetts voters this election season: Especially when it comes to Question 1, a constitutional amendment to raise the income tax rate for the state's highest earners. Proponents of Question 1 have...
Haverhill Wants Reimbursement For Costly Laws; Michitson Also Seeks Plan for Paying Major Expenses
A state auditor’s report first released last spring found 29 state laws passed between 2016 and 2020 have imposed significant financial burdens on Massachusetts cities and towns. One Haverhill city councilor is particularly concerned about rising election costs. Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan convinced his colleagues Tuesday night to unanimously...
Governor Baker expects economic development bill in the “next couple of weeks”
After spending nearly two months at loggerheads, there's a chance top Democrats reach a breakthrough on their stalled economic development and tax relief bill ahead of the Nov. 8 election, at least in Gov. Charlie Baker's view.
Why does Massachusetts ballot Question 1 require constitutional amendment to implement millionaires' tax?
BOSTON — Voters across Massachusetts will decide onfour statewide ballot questions in the upcoming election, but only one is an amendment to the state constitution: Question 1, also known as the Fair Share Amendment or the Millionaires’ Tax. The proposed amendment would establish an additional 4% state income...
Healey win would require Interim AG
The next person who will fulfill the job duties of attorney general, at least for a couple of weeks, might not be the one who wins the election.
Where the candidates for governor stand on this year's 4 ballot questions
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Next up in local celebrity Halloween costumes: our multi-platform editor Meghan Kelly's dog Bandit, in proper business casual attire. He'll be hard to top.
Baker Signs Bill to Assist Veterans
BOSTON – A ceremony to honor the signing of the SPEED Act in Massachusetts was held recently. Governor Charlie Baker said the bipartisan bill, which was officially signed into law back in August, aims to make the Bay State a “more welcoming place” for veterans of the military and their families. Military spouses will be […] The post Baker Signs Bill to Assist Veterans appeared first on CapeCod.com.
3 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out for burgers from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger place in Massachusetts that are highly known for their delicious burgers made with high quality ingredients only.
Gov. Baker reveals how he’ll vote on the 4 Mass. ballot questions
Gov. Charlie Baker disclosed Thursday that he will vote no on three out of four ballot questions before Bay Staters this fall. Baker, a Republican, has long opposed a state law allowing undocumented immigrants without proof of lawful presence to obtain driver’s licenses — and he’s made it clear he’ll vote no on Ballot Question 4, in a bid to repeal the contentious Work and Family Mobility Act.
Massachusetts Agrees to Pay New Hampshire $3.5 Over Property Tax Dispute
Massachusetts officials have agreed to pay New Hampshire officials $3.5 million to settle a property tax dispute that has been ongoing since 2014. Credit: Hal Bergman (Getty Images)
Group calling on Massachusetts lawmakers to resurrect proposal for free prison phone calls
Free prison phone calls were a point of contention between the legislature and the Governor during budget debates.
Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekly Report: 7,318 new cases
State public health officials reported 86 new confirmed deaths and 7,318 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.
Mattress to be banned from trash disposal in Massachusetts starting Nov. 1
BOSTON — Starting Nov. 1, Massachusetts residents will be banned from throwing mattresses away with their trash. More than 75% of mattress components can be reused when disassembled, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection reported. Recycling mattresses is better for the environment, economy and municipal waste management budgets, they said.
More than 100 people in need of assistance arrive unannounced at Massachusetts hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — More than 100 people, including children, are being housed at a hotel in Massachusetts after they were brought there unannounced. Kingston, Massachusetts, town administrators said the state gave them no warning. Since Friday, 107 people have shown up, including recent arrivals from Venezuela and Haiti. They...
