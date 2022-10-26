ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, MA

WUPE

Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?

If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

3 students from India killed in Massachusetts crash

SHEFFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Three students from India who were attending universities in Connecticut died in a two-vehicle crash in western Massachusetts this week, authorities said Thursday. Five other people were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in...
SHEFFIELD, MA
104.5 The Team

This Capital Region Hoops Legend Fooled Everyone in Undercover Prank [WATCH]

When it comes to "professional athletes from the Capital Region", few names come to mind quicker than Jimmer Fredette. A native of Glens Falls, New York, Fredette was a phenom well before he made his collegiate debut for BYU. Fredette graduated from Glens Falls High School as the school's all-time leading scorer, and held the Section 2 scoring record through the 2014-15 season.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs

Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park - a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species - a fact which police had to enforce.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

