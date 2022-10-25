Read full article on original website
Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled
I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
KWTX
Killeen’s free Fall Festival returns this weekend, prepared for a big turnout
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Killeen is hosting their annual Fall Festival Saturday, featuring one hundred acres of fun activities as well as a haunted mansion, games and food vendors. “We are the city of Killeen, so we belong to the citizens, and so we want to make...
KWTX
Temple Halloween light display helps others glow in more ways than one
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Halloween display is bringing more than just lights and music to the Central Texas community. Pass by 2021 Broken Shoe Trail and you’ll find spooky, scary skeletons, pumpkins, and lots and lots of lights. “We have different types of lights, LEDs, incandescents and we...
Humane Society of Central Texas, Waco Animal Shelter closed
The Humane Society of Central Texas and The City of Waco Animal Shelter will be closed for two weeks due to an outbreak of Distemper, which can be deadly.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.27.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Yoshi’s at 2201 Southwest HK Dodgen Loop in Temple got a 94 on its pre-opening inspection. According to the food safety worker, the permit will be issued if the violations are corrected. There were rat droppings...
Who Broke Into The Hang Over Bar and Grill in Killeen, Texas?
Killeen, Texas I’m asking that everybody who enjoys the nightlife come together and bring the proper information to the proper authorities about is alleged attempted robbery that happened at the Hangover Bar and Grill. WHAT IS THE HANGOVER AND WHY IS IT SO IMPORTANT?. If you’re not familiar with...
UPDATE: Suspect dead, shelter in place lifted for Burnet neighborhood
The Burnet County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter-in-place Friday evening near East Elm Street, according to a BCSO Facebook post.
KWTX
‘I’m still in disbelief’: Families lose business supplies, livelihoods in Robinson Family Farm fire
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - It’s been 12 days since a massive fire at the Robinson Family Farm torched more than 70 vehicles in a parking lot, and for some families, the fire took more than just a form of transportation. Christina Rivera Johns is one of those people. “It’s...
Delayed Gambit Social House Finally Set to Open in Harker Heights, Texas
People always say there’s nothing really happening in Harker Heights, Texas but I’m so excited now that I can say you might be wrong about that. A couple of months back I did an article on restaurants that we need here in Central Texas and Dave & Buster’s was one of them.
fox44news.com
Waco PD surprises kids for Red Ribbon Week
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — This week is a national Red Ribbon Week, so schools across the country are learning about how to say no to drugs and how to live a drug free life. “It’s not good to do drugs, and you can say no to it,” student Kylie Hamilton said.
fox44news.com
Fire damages Waco Connor Avenue home
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A single-family home was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday night. Waco firefighters were sent to 1909 Connor Avenue at 8:46 p.m., with the first units arriving reporting heavy smoke coming from all sides of the house and flames visible coming both from the back of the structure and from the front door area.
A Temple, Texas Hospital is Helping with Robinson Family Farm Fire Relief
Both Robinson Family Farm in Temple, Texas and people who were affected by the fire that took place on October 15th of this year are still navigating the unknown. While the organization has announced their steps moving forward, individuals who lost cars and other items are still searching for ways to replace what was lost when their vehicles were burned in a blaze in the local attraction's parking lot.
KWTX
Distemper outbreak forces closure of Humane Society of Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Humane Society of Central Texas will close for two weeks after several animals tested positive for distemper. “As you may have heard over the past few weeks, our shelter veterinarian, Dr. Vallon, has treated numerous shelter dogs for what is thought to have been an upper respiratory infection,” the Humane Society said in a statement to its partners.
Gatesville Messenger
Coryell County extends burn ban
The Coryell County Commissioners Court voted to continue the ban on outdoor burning because of drought conditions, despite recent rainfall the county has received. "It is my belief we should continue with the burn ban despite the rain because of continuing dry conditions," said County Judge Roger Miller. Gatesville Fire...
Williamson County Fair kicks off Wednesday; what’s new at the fair this year
The Williamson County Fair and Rodeo kicks off Wednesday with gates opening at 4 p.m.
Gatesville Messenger
1904 Leon River Bridge to receive recognition from National Register of Historic Places
An unveiling ceremony at the historic 1904 Leon River Bridge in Gatesville will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. A plaque will be dedicated designating the bridge being placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The bridge was recognized with a Texas historical marker in 1997 following the restoration of the iron bridge which was approved by the Texas State Historical Commission in 1993. The bridge was also recorded as a Texas Historic Landmark in 1996 following its rededication in 1994.
Beto O’Rourke visiting Central Texas polling places
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke returned to Central Texas on Wednesday to visit five polling places, as Early Voting is underway. The polling place visits are public and come as part of his statewide Vote with Beto drive to Get Out the Vote during his growing grassroots campaign to […]
Gatesville Messenger
George Christopher Hallman November 18, 2002 – October 22, 2022
George Christopher Hallman, age 19, passed away on October 22, 2022, in a tragic car accident in Gatesville. He was born on November 18, 2002, in Panama City, Florida to Jerry M. "Mike" Hallman, Jr. and Brittany D. (Guthrie) Hallman. George moved to Gatesville with his family at the age...
KWTX
Waco Fire responds to car fire in downtown
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is responded to a fire in downtown Waco Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the call around 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27 at the 200 block of 17th Street and Washington Street. Crews are responding to a car with a trailer on fire in...
WATCH: Video captures apparent drive by shooting at Harker Heights home
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Video from a surveillance camera shows someone fire several dozen rounds at a home in Harker Heights in an apparent drive by shooting. Harker Heights Police said it happened in the 800 block of Cathedral Court Tuesday around 1:05 a.m. The video shows a pickup...
