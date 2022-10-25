An unveiling ceremony at the historic 1904 Leon River Bridge in Gatesville will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. A plaque will be dedicated designating the bridge being placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The bridge was recognized with a Texas historical marker in 1997 following the restoration of the iron bridge which was approved by the Texas State Historical Commission in 1993. The bridge was also recorded as a Texas Historic Landmark in 1996 following its rededication in 1994.

