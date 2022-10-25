Read full article on original website
KWTX
Killeen’s free Fall Festival returns this weekend, prepared for a big turnout
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Killeen is hosting their annual Fall Festival Saturday, featuring one hundred acres of fun activities as well as a haunted mansion, games and food vendors. “We are the city of Killeen, so we belong to the citizens, and so we want to make...
KWTX
McGregor woman’s elaborate pumpkin patch and Halloween display the talk of the town
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - An elaborate pumpkin patch and Halloween display set up in the front yard of a McGregor woman’s home is catching the attention of adults and kids of all ages. Christy Leos, 41, recently moved back to McGregor to the childhood home in which she was...
KWTX
Temple Halloween light display helps others glow in more ways than one
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Halloween display is bringing more than just lights and music to the Central Texas community. Pass by 2021 Broken Shoe Trail and you’ll find spooky, scary skeletons, pumpkins, and lots and lots of lights. “We have different types of lights, LEDs, incandescents and we...
Gatesville Messenger
Henrietta C. Green September 27, 1938 – October 22, 2022
Henrietta C. Green, age 84, of Oglesby, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her residence. Graveside services were held on Thursday, Oct.27 at 10 a.m. at Post Oak Cemetery in Oglesby with Walter Davidson presiding. Henrietta was born September 27, 1938, in Mound to the late Victor Calvin and...
Silo of Screams Ticket Giveaway
TEMPLE, Texas — 6 News is giving away two four packs of tickets to the Silo of Screams Haunted Attractions in Temple.
Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled
I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
Gatesville Messenger
George Christopher Hallman November 18, 2002 – October 22, 2022
George Christopher Hallman, age 19, passed away on October 22, 2022, in a tragic car accident in Gatesville. He was born on November 18, 2002, in Panama City, Florida to Jerry M. "Mike" Hallman, Jr. and Brittany D. (Guthrie) Hallman. George moved to Gatesville with his family at the age...
Humane Society of Central Texas, Waco Animal Shelter closed
The Humane Society of Central Texas and The City of Waco Animal Shelter will be closed for two weeks due to an outbreak of Distemper, which can be deadly.
Delayed Gambit Social House Finally Set to Open in Harker Heights, Texas
People always say there’s nothing really happening in Harker Heights, Texas but I’m so excited now that I can say you might be wrong about that. A couple of months back I did an article on restaurants that we need here in Central Texas and Dave & Buster’s was one of them.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.27.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Yoshi’s at 2201 Southwest HK Dodgen Loop in Temple got a 94 on its pre-opening inspection. According to the food safety worker, the permit will be issued if the violations are corrected. There were rat droppings...
Who Broke Into The Hang Over Bar and Grill in Killeen, Texas?
Killeen, Texas I’m asking that everybody who enjoys the nightlife come together and bring the proper information to the proper authorities about is alleged attempted robbery that happened at the Hangover Bar and Grill. WHAT IS THE HANGOVER AND WHY IS IT SO IMPORTANT?. If you’re not familiar with...
A Temple, Texas Hospital is Helping with Robinson Family Farm Fire Relief
Both Robinson Family Farm in Temple, Texas and people who were affected by the fire that took place on October 15th of this year are still navigating the unknown. While the organization has announced their steps moving forward, individuals who lost cars and other items are still searching for ways to replace what was lost when their vehicles were burned in a blaze in the local attraction's parking lot.
Subway to Open Georgetown Location
The restaurant will be managed by Destiny Foods, a restaurant group based in Round Rock.
KWTX
Distemper outbreak forces closure of Humane Society of Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Humane Society of Central Texas will close for two weeks after several animals tested positive for distemper. “As you may have heard over the past few weeks, our shelter veterinarian, Dr. Vallon, has treated numerous shelter dogs for what is thought to have been an upper respiratory infection,” the Humane Society said in a statement to its partners.
Beto O’Rourke visiting Central Texas polling places
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke returned to Central Texas on Wednesday to visit five polling places, as Early Voting is underway. The polling place visits are public and come as part of his statewide Vote with Beto drive to Get Out the Vote during his growing grassroots campaign to […]
First St. garage construction to shut down parking lot in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — The parking lot located at 107 S. First St. in Temple will be closed beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1. The closure is reportedly due to construction on the First St. parking garage. The lot is expected to continue to be closed until September of 2023. There will...
KWTX
‘I’m still in disbelief’: Families lose business supplies, livelihoods in Robinson Family Farm fire
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - It’s been 12 days since a massive fire at the Robinson Family Farm torched more than 70 vehicles in a parking lot, and for some families, the fire took more than just a form of transportation. Christina Rivera Johns is one of those people. “It’s...
Belton, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
highlandernews.com
Burnet County cow hooks new Guinness book world record
Evidently, size matters much in Texas when it comes to judging cattle. One might say, the longer the horns on a Texas bull or cow, the better. “As a breeder of Texas Longhorns, the question I am asked the most is, ‘How wide are those horns?’” Elizabeth Fritz says. Fritz manages Fritz Longhorns in Corsicana, where she breeds Texas Longhorns. And, she is a member of the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America. Each year, the association’s membership holds a horn measuring contest to give their breeders an opportunity to see how their herds compare to other cattle in the industry. Fritz says, the judges measure cattle horns according to three categories:
Gatesville Messenger
Gatesville tennis seniors win together, play alone
Gatesville High School varsity players Ty Warren, Slone Early and Alex Scott capped their competitive team tennis career this fall as the Hornets won the District 7-4A championship for the third straight year, defeating Lampasas High School 10-9 in tournament play. And while those matches will be the ones that...
