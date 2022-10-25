ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatesville, TX

KWTX

Temple Halloween light display helps others glow in more ways than one

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Halloween display is bringing more than just lights and music to the Central Texas community. Pass by 2021 Broken Shoe Trail and you’ll find spooky, scary skeletons, pumpkins, and lots and lots of lights. “We have different types of lights, LEDs, incandescents and we...
TEMPLE, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Henrietta C. Green September 27, 1938 – October 22, 2022

Henrietta C. Green, age 84, of Oglesby, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her residence. Graveside services were held on Thursday, Oct.27 at 10 a.m. at Post Oak Cemetery in Oglesby with Walter Davidson presiding. Henrietta was born September 27, 1938, in Mound to the late Victor Calvin and...
OGLESBY, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled

I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
KILLEEN, TX
Gatesville Messenger

George Christopher Hallman November 18, 2002 – October 22, 2022

George Christopher Hallman, age 19, passed away on October 22, 2022, in a tragic car accident in Gatesville. He was born on November 18, 2002, in Panama City, Florida to Jerry M. "Mike" Hallman, Jr. and Brittany D. (Guthrie) Hallman. George moved to Gatesville with his family at the age...
GATESVILLE, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.27.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Yoshi’s at 2201 Southwest HK Dodgen Loop in Temple got a 94 on its pre-opening inspection. According to the food safety worker, the permit will be issued if the violations are corrected. There were rat droppings...
TEMPLE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

A Temple, Texas Hospital is Helping with Robinson Family Farm Fire Relief

Both Robinson Family Farm in Temple, Texas and people who were affected by the fire that took place on October 15th of this year are still navigating the unknown. While the organization has announced their steps moving forward, individuals who lost cars and other items are still searching for ways to replace what was lost when their vehicles were burned in a blaze in the local attraction's parking lot.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Distemper outbreak forces closure of Humane Society of Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Humane Society of Central Texas will close for two weeks after several animals tested positive for distemper. “As you may have heard over the past few weeks, our shelter veterinarian, Dr. Vallon, has treated numerous shelter dogs for what is thought to have been an upper respiratory infection,” the Humane Society said in a statement to its partners.
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Beto O’Rourke visiting Central Texas polling places

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke returned to Central Texas on Wednesday to visit five polling places, as Early Voting is underway. The polling place visits are public and come as part of his statewide Vote with Beto drive to Get Out the Vote during his growing grassroots campaign to […]
TEXAS STATE
High School Football PRO

Belton, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BELTON, TX
highlandernews.com

Burnet County cow hooks new Guinness book world record

Evidently, size matters much in Texas when it comes to judging cattle. One might say, the longer the horns on a Texas bull or cow, the better. “As a breeder of Texas Longhorns, the question I am asked the most is, ‘How wide are those horns?’” Elizabeth Fritz says. Fritz manages Fritz Longhorns in Corsicana, where she breeds Texas Longhorns. And, she is a member of the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America. Each year, the association’s membership holds a horn measuring contest to give their breeders an opportunity to see how their herds compare to other cattle in the industry. Fritz says, the judges measure cattle horns according to three categories:
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Gatesville tennis seniors win together, play alone

Gatesville High School varsity players Ty Warren, Slone Early and Alex Scott capped their competitive team tennis career this fall as the Hornets won the District 7-4A championship for the third straight year, defeating Lampasas High School 10-9 in tournament play. And while those matches will be the ones that...
GATESVILLE, TX

