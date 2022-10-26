Read full article on original website
Related
HALFTIME UPDATE: Sloppy Defense, Sputtering Offense Puts Ole Miss Behind Early
The Rebels trail in College Station at the intermission on Saturday night.
Pac-12 football officials bungle another big call in USC-Arizona game
TUCSON - Here we go again. If Pac-12 football officiating wasn't already viewed in a laughable light, the situation that unfolded in the final five seconds of the first half of Saturday's Arizona vs. USC game will push it over the top. Here's what transpired: USC quarterback Caleb Williams ...
Field hockey: Defending NY state champ Whitney Point, Greene capture Section 4 titles
Whitney Point's bid for back-to-back state championships in field hockey took another step forward Saturday with a 7-0 triumph against Windsor in the Section 4 Class C final at Owego Free Academy. The top-seeded Eagles led 3-0 at halftime in improving to 18-0 this season. Second-seeded Windsor finished with a 13-4 record. ...
Comments / 0