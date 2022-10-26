ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

westernmassnews.com

Hospitals seeing increase in respiratory illnesses in children

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hospitals from coast-to-coast are being overwhelmed with a surge of respiratory viruses, especially among young children. It’s causing emergency departments to fill up, including some throughout the northeast and in western Massachusetts. “We have definitely noticed the acuity going up and the volume going up....
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

3 students from India killed in Massachusetts crash

SHEFFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Three students from India who were attending universities in Connecticut died in a two-vehicle crash in western Massachusetts this week, authorities said Thursday. Five other people were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in...
SHEFFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officials announce heating assistance for low-income households

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Help may soon be coming to some households in the Bay State. As the price of heating oil is on the rise and families are worried about making ends meet this winter, the federal government is announcing heating assistance for low-income households. MASSCAP, the Massachusetts Department...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Throw TV Monitors in the Dumpster?

I remember back about 15 years ago the station here in Great Barrington was going through some major renovations. My manager and I were tossing out outdated equipment and office supplies. In addition, new carpeting was going to be installed in the station. It was a change for the better and an exciting time. We even had some old televisions and computer monitors that needed to be moved out of the station as they no longer were in working condition.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theberkshireedge.com

Great Barrington receives $3.2 million state grant for affordable housing site

Great Barrington — The town will receive a $3.2 million grant from the state for infrastructure costs for an affordable housing development. The development is located on North Plain Road in Housatonic and is a project between the town and Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity, and is planned to include 19 affordable energy-efficient homes on the 7.25-acre site.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
cityofschenectady.com

City of Schenectady Announces Halloween Trick-Or-Treat Hours

SCHENECTADY – The City of Schenectady announced Halloween trick-or-treating will be observed on Monday, October 31, 2022 from 3:00pm – 8:00pm. Residents and families are encouraged to celebrate the Halloween safely. The Schenectady Police Department and Schenectady Fire Department will host the 3rd Annual Scare-nectady Haunted Patrol on...
SCHENECTADY, NY

