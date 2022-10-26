Read full article on original website
Health official warns of surge in RSV cases
Medical centers across the country have been seeing an uptick in patients with various pediatric respiratory illnesses including Respiratory Syncytial Virus.
Berkshire Health Systems mandates bivalent booster
Employees of Berkshire Health Systems have until the end of December to get the most recent booster shot.
Leaked memo details vaccine booster mandate for Berkshire Health Systems, county’s largest employer
A memo leaked to WAMC sent by BHS Vice President Patrick Borek tells Berkshire Health Systems staffers that they must get the most recent booster shot by December 15th. BHS Spokesperson Michael Leary confirms the memo and says the measure was taken to protect both employees and patients. “Masking and...
Hospitals seeing increase in respiratory illnesses in children
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hospitals from coast-to-coast are being overwhelmed with a surge of respiratory viruses, especially among young children. It’s causing emergency departments to fill up, including some throughout the northeast and in western Massachusetts. “We have definitely noticed the acuity going up and the volume going up....
3 students from India killed in Massachusetts crash
SHEFFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Three students from India who were attending universities in Connecticut died in a two-vehicle crash in western Massachusetts this week, authorities said Thursday. Five other people were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in...
University of New Haven, Sacred Heart University students killed in Massachusetts crash
Two University of New Haven students and one Sacred Heart University student died in a crash in Massachusetts Tuesday morning.
Officials announce heating assistance for low-income households
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Help may soon be coming to some households in the Bay State. As the price of heating oil is on the rise and families are worried about making ends meet this winter, the federal government is announcing heating assistance for low-income households. MASSCAP, the Massachusetts Department...
Mattress disposal program in Pittsfield begins November 1
The Pittsfield Department of Public Services and Utilities has partnered with Tough Stuff Recycling (TSR) to offer a curbside pickup service for mattresses in the city.
Evan Blum finally loses Central Warehouse but legal troubles still loom
A court has ruled Albany County can move forward with the transfer of ownership of the Central Warehouse from Evan Blum to private developers.
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Throw TV Monitors in the Dumpster?
I remember back about 15 years ago the station here in Great Barrington was going through some major renovations. My manager and I were tossing out outdated equipment and office supplies. In addition, new carpeting was going to be installed in the station. It was a change for the better and an exciting time. We even had some old televisions and computer monitors that needed to be moved out of the station as they no longer were in working condition.
Great Barrington receives $3.2 million state grant for affordable housing site
Great Barrington — The town will receive a $3.2 million grant from the state for infrastructure costs for an affordable housing development. The development is located on North Plain Road in Housatonic and is a project between the town and Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity, and is planned to include 19 affordable energy-efficient homes on the 7.25-acre site.
City of Schenectady Announces Halloween Trick-Or-Treat Hours
SCHENECTADY – The City of Schenectady announced Halloween trick-or-treating will be observed on Monday, October 31, 2022 from 3:00pm – 8:00pm. Residents and families are encouraged to celebrate the Halloween safely. The Schenectady Police Department and Schenectady Fire Department will host the 3rd Annual Scare-nectady Haunted Patrol on...
Megyn Kelly Returns to Capital Region Hometown Following Sister’s Passing
An unfortunate tragedy struck the family of media personality Megyn Kelly recently. Kelly was born in Champaign, IL, but moved to the Capital Region in her early years, and her family still resides in their hometown of Delmar, New York. Kelly broke the heart-breaking news on her SiriusXM radio show,...
Overnight fire at RPI threatens academic building
Fire crews worked overnight, between Wednesday and Thursday, to douse a blaze at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
National Chocolate Day: Who has the best sweets in western Massachusetts?
Top 10 best chocolate spots in western Massachusetts.
Child, 11, among three arrested for school threats in Saratoga County
Three arrests have been made in connection with school threats in Saratoga County. The sheriff’s office says the suspects are 11, 15 and 16 years old. The sheriff’s office says they happened in less than 24 hours. None of the threats was found to be credible. Two threats...
Capital Region trick-or-treating hours on Halloween
Halloween is right around the corner on Monday, October 31. Many children will be going out trick-or-treating, but some municipalities in the Capital Region have designated trick-or-treating hours, while others do not.
3 college students killed, 5 others injured, in multi-vehicle crash on Massachusetts highway
Massachusetts State and local police are still investigating a two-vehicle motor vehicle collision that killed three and hospitalized five people Tuesday morning. At approximately 5:30 a.m., a northbound Toyota Sienna and a southbound Chevrolet Silverado collided on Route 7 near Pike Road in Sheffield. Three occupants of the Sienna, 27-year-old...
Fatal Shooting Under Investigation Over the Border From The Berkshires
A fatal shooting occurred at the Green Mountain Power Woodford Road Substation on Wednesday night, October 26, 2022, and is currently being investigated by the Bennington Police Department. The victim has been identified as Ulysses Ivey, age 39 of Bennington, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Bennington Police...
