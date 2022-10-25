Read full article on original website
Gatesville Messenger
Harrell is a master of preparing for disasters
Many local residents know Bob Harrell as the Coryell County emergency management director, but he has recently moved to a new role — serving as the county liaison officer for the Texas Department of Emergency Management. Harrell is still working to help prepare and protect local residents from disasters,...
Gatesville Messenger
County leaders focus on jail timeline, financing
A timeline of work needed to expand the Coryell County Jail, and plans to finance it, were presented by Commissioner Scott Weddle at the Oct. 25 meeting of the Coryell County Commissioners Court. Plans for the Leon Street Annex, which will house precincts 3 and 4 of the Coryell County...
Gatesville Messenger
Coryell County extends burn ban
The Coryell County Commissioners Court voted to continue the ban on outdoor burning because of drought conditions, despite recent rainfall the county has received. "It is my belief we should continue with the burn ban despite the rain because of continuing dry conditions," said County Judge Roger Miller. Gatesville Fire...
Gatesville Messenger
Henrietta C. Green September 27, 1938 – October 22, 2022
Henrietta C. Green, age 84, of Oglesby, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her residence. Graveside services were held on Thursday, Oct.27 at 10 a.m. at Post Oak Cemetery in Oglesby with Walter Davidson presiding. Henrietta was born September 27, 1938, in Mound to the late Victor Calvin and...
Gatesville Messenger
George Christopher Hallman November 18, 2002 – October 22, 2022
George Christopher Hallman, age 19, passed away on October 22, 2022, in a tragic car accident in Gatesville. He was born on November 18, 2002, in Panama City, Florida to Jerry M. "Mike" Hallman, Jr. and Brittany D. (Guthrie) Hallman. George moved to Gatesville with his family at the age...
