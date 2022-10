Whitney Point's bid for back-to-back state championships in field hockey took another step forward Saturday with a 7-0 triumph against Windsor in the Section 4 Class C final at Owego Free Academy. The top-seeded Eagles led 3-0 at halftime in improving to 18-0 this season. Second-seeded Windsor finished with a 13-4 record. ...

OWEGO, NY ・ 33 MINUTES AGO